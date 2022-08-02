Cooler temperatures today with possible rain, thunderstorms

Read on www.kivitv.com
KIVI-TV
Chance of rain, hot temperatures continue Thursday
Temperatures in the upper-90s continue Thursday in the Treasure Valley before cooling to the low-90s for the start of the weekend Friday and Saturday. A chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms continues for both the Treasure and Magic Valleys as well as the mountain regions. Along with thunderstorms could come some gusty wind up to 50 mph. This chance of rain and thunderstorms will continue through Saturday.
KIVI-TV
Warmer temperatures in store for the next two days along with lingering rain chances
Temperatures will warm back up to the upper-90s in the Treasure Valley Wednesday and Thursday, with a small chance of rain sticking around. The regions most likely to see rain or even thunderstorms Wednesday are the mountain regions, but there's no guarantee the Treasure and Magic Valleys won't see a drizzle here or there.
KTVB
Southwest Idaho evening weather: Highs near 100 Thursday, cooler Friday
The heat will continue and Boise will warm up to 99° on Thursday. A drier westerly flow will prevail with some patchy high-level smoke.
kmvt
Western wildfires raise concerns with air quality levels in Southern Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Look outside and it’s not hard to see the impact fires from around the west are having on the area. Smoke from California, Idaho and more is settling across the region. Every year, Southern Idaho has its battles with air quality around this...
KPVI Newschannel 6
More evacuations planned as Moose Fire in east Idaho grows to more than 62,000 acres
The Lemhi County Sheriff’s office is preparing to evacuate more residents near the Moose Fire. The fire started July 17 and had burned 62,410 acres in the Salmon-Challis National Forest as of Wednesday morning. The human-caused fire began near the confluence of Moose Creek and Salmon River about 17 miles north of Salmon and remains under investigation.
Mosquitoes Carrying West Nile Virus Detected in Southern Idaho
MOUNTAIN HOME - Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus were detected in southern Idaho's Elmore County on July 29, prompting health officials to remind people to take precautions to “Fight the Bite.” The positive mosquitoes, which are the first detected in Idaho this year, were collected by the Elmore County Mosquito Abatement District. Last year, Elmore County detected its first WNV-positive mosquitoes on July 27.
You Soon Could Risk A Fine For Visiting Idaho’s Tallest Trees
Some of our country's oldest and tallest trees are in danger from human beings. In an effort to prevent the destruction of land surrounding these marvelous, branched time capsules, laws could soon forbid us from getting too close to these giants. It's been a few years since I visited Redwood...
Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!
You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
All Idaho Women are Apparently on Pacific Time
I used to work with a fellow who was nicknamed Mountain Time. Not a big deal here in southern Idaho, but we were working in New York. He got the name because he was consistently late. Often very late. He once made it to a basketball game he was covering at halftime.
kmvt
Local officials are looking into what can be done to highlight the dangers of one of Southern Idaho’s most popular recreation destinations
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Saturday afternoon, a troubling trend at one of Southern Idaho’s recreation destinations continued. “If you look at the last 3 years, every year we’ve had a drowning down here at Centennial Park and all of those issues have involved Pillar Falls,” said Sgt, Ken Mencl of the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.
Conflicts continue with black bears in Idaho's Wood River Valley
On Monday, July 25, Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region received a report of a black bear incident in a residential area in East Fork, south of Ketchum. Conservation officers who investigated the report found that on Friday, July 22, a woman was walking her Great Pyrenees near her home when she and the dog encountered a black bear at close proximity on the trail. It was estimated to be 120 pounds by the woman, who noted the bear was approximately the same size as her dog. ...
Historian Claims Lost Gold Lies Near Old South Idaho Wagon Trails
For those that know a little bit about Idaho's gold rush history, there were stagecoach trails throughout southern Idaho that were used to transport gold and cash back and forth. From Pocatello to Boise, there is said to be lost loot stashed by bandits near some of these known trails that still hasn't been recovered.
Large Adult Grizzly Bear Euthanized in Northern Idaho After Repeated Attacks on Livestock
BOUNDARY COUNTY - On Thursday, August 4, 2022, Idaho Fish and Game staff in cooperation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service euthanized a large adult male grizzly bear in Boundary County, near the town of Porthill, ID. The decision to euthanize the bear came after a series of livestock losses in the area due to grizzly bears this spring and summer.
Recall of Popular Beverages Impacts Idaho Consumers
It is news that we see every now and then, but it's never something that we want to avoid: food recalls. From time to time, manufacturers and factories either by force, or preemptively, release a recall to warn consumers that they may not want to risk eating the food or using the product. This is absolutely the case with some popular brands from the parent company "Lyons-Magnus".
7 Ways to Be a Good Neighbor in Idaho
Moving into a new home can be fun, and exciting, but also scary. There is much unpacking to do, enrolling kids in school, figuring out how long it'll take to get to work, and meeting your new neighbors. Sometimes there is pressure to be a good neighbor, and it is often hard to know how to do that. You can stay away and never talk to them, you can be friendly and wave, but never go beyond that, or you can become friends and go above and beyond to help them. If you are looking to make a good impression and stay on good terms with the people living around you, here are some things you can do to become a good neighbor.
Idaho’s skin cancer rate among the highest in U.S.
BOISE, Idaho — It’s summer in Idaho and with the hot, sunny weather, people are getting more sun exposure. Illness isn't top of mind while playing outdoors, but sun exposure without proper protection can lead to skin cancer. Dermatologist Dr. Ryan Wells at Dermatology Clinic of Idaho says,...
1043wowcountry.com
Boise Is The Most Populated City In Idaho But Do You Know The Rest Of The Top Ten List?
Most of us know that Boise is the most populated city in Idaho. It's the capital, it's the most popular city, it's a given. I'd be willing to bet you could also easily guess the second most populated city in the state. However, can you name the third? Fourth? How many can you name in the Top Ten?
Idaho’s lumber industry is more consolidated than ever, and making billions in sales
In Idaho’s nearly 150 years of history with the lumber industry, the trade has transformed from a wide scattering of communities built and centered around logging and mills, to the more consolidated forestry seen today. After the forests around the Great Lakes were depleted in the early 1900s, there were two places for the timber […] The post Idaho’s lumber industry is more consolidated than ever, and making billions in sales appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
kmvt
Dropping demand leading to gas price falls in Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Some good news at the pump recently, as gas prices have fallen $5.00 PER gallon for the first time since the beginning of summer. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Idaho is now $4.91 per gallon, down 11 cents from last week. Officials attribute this to a drop in demand seen because of high gas prices, as well as the 4th of July travel rush finally coming to an end over the last few weeks.
Idaho Power Shows Me Why Math is Important
Last week, you may have read an article from me regarding a conspiracy theory I had about Idaho Power's LED night lights that they give you when you begin service. It began as a thought over the sink and my mind went down a whole rabbit hole, questioning what these night lights are actually costing us.
