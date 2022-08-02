ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don't expect Mortal Kombat 12 to make an appearance at Evo

By Mollie Taylor
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16KRVM_0h1ZmX0G00
(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon has warned fans to manage their expectations, saying there'll be no new entry announcements at this weekend's Evo.

Responding to a tweet from IGN claiming "the developers behind Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, Tekken, and Guilty Gear are all expected to make announcements during Evo 2022," Boon said "...except Mortal Kombat. Sorry." In a follow-up tweet spotted by VGC (opens in new tab), he continued: "It's time for Street Fighter and other great fighting games to be in the sun! Let's enjoy that!"

It's worth pointing out that the actual IGN article talks more about announcements from publisher Warner Bros. than it does Mortal Kombat specifically, which leaves NetherRealm's other fighter Injustice still on the cards for a potential sequel announcement. It also just released Multiversus, which seems like a prime candidate for some nice roster reveals.

There's also the fact that Boon is known to be a little bit of a prankster—anyone who's been a Mortal Kombat fan for long enough will know how much he loves messing with people and throwing curveballs for anything and everything. While I'm inclined to believe he may be serious this time, there's no telling until Evo is upon us.

There've already been a fair few pointers towards the existence of Mortal Kombat 12. The beginning of this year saw NetheRrealm producer Jonathan Anderson tease its existence (opens in new tab) with an image that displayed a file called "MK12_Mast" on it. In June, VGC (opens in new tab) noted how Johnny Cage actor Andrew Bowen tweeted that he was at the Warner Bros. Studio. Bowen later deleted the post.

Evo 2022 kicks off on Friday August 5, offering three days of bombastic fighting game fun. There are usually a good few announcements that happen like new games and new characters, so it's well worth tuning in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21PypC_0h1ZmX0G00

A fresh writer in the industry, Mollie has been taken under PC Gamer's RGB-laden wing, making sure she doesn't get up to too much mischief on the site. She's not quite sure what a Command & Conquer is, but she can rattle on for hours about all the obscure rhythm games and strange MMOs from the 2000s. She's been cooking up all manner of news, previews and features while she's been here, but especially enjoys when she gets to write about Final Fantasy, Persona, The Sims, and whatever other game she's currently hopelessly fixated on. There's a good chance she's boring another PC Gamer writer about her latest obsession as we speak.

RELATED PEOPLE
