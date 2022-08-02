ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Police find body at Lexington car wash after someone reports a foul odor

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

A decomposing body was found inside a vehicle in Lexington Monday afternoon, according to Lexington police.

Just before 2 p.m. police received a call about a foul odor coming from a vehicle in the parking lot at Red Mile Car Wash, according to Lt. Dan Truex with the Lexington Police Department. Responding officers found the body, Truex said.

Truex said investigators didn’t find anything suspicious or anything that stood out at the scene. Police were still investigating the body discovery as of Tuesday morning.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the person who was found.

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky's primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

