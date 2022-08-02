Police find body at Lexington car wash after someone reports a foul odor

A decomposing body was found inside a vehicle in Lexington Monday afternoon, according to Lexington police.

Just before 2 p.m. police received a call about a foul odor coming from a vehicle in the parking lot at Red Mile Car Wash, according to Lt. Dan Truex with the Lexington Police Department. Responding officers found the body, Truex said.

Truex said investigators didn’t find anything suspicious or anything that stood out at the scene. Police were still investigating the body discovery as of Tuesday morning.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the person who was found.