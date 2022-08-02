ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

All work and no play: why the cartoon world needs to stop copying the corporate

By Nicholas Barber
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z6Lmc_0h1ZmJtK00
Scary boss … Jane Fonda as the Dragon, Simon Pegg as Bob and Eva Noblezada as Sam Greenfield in Luck.

Do you feel lucky? Well, do you, punk? If you do, it could be because some supernatural busybodies are manipulating you from the comfort of their hi-tech control rooms, in between sips of coffee from the staff canteen. When they press one button, you find a £10 note. When they press another, you fall down a manhole.

That, at least, is the premise of Luck, an Apple+ cartoon premiering in August. The film reveals that human affairs are influenced from the Land of Luck – although, judging by the trailer, “The Office Complex of Luck” would be more accurate. Hundreds of leprechauns and rabbits (and a black cat voiced by Simon Pegg) bustle along the corridors of a shiny business campus, delivering parcels, reading memos, and reporting to their smartly suited boss, a dragon voiced by Jane Fonda.

The idea that something as intangible as luck might be governed by otherworldly workers is a fun one – and, 20 years ago, it might have seemed like an original one, too. But in 2022, the contrast between the ethereal and the boringly bureaucratic is as much of a cartoon cliche as zany talking animals. Take a mysterious, metaphysical concept, add a crowd of bean-counters and pen-pushers, and you’ve got yourself a film.

To be fair, this sort of comedy has an illustrious history, ranging from Powell and Pressburger’s A Matter of Life and Death (in which Peter learns that heaven has filing clerks) to Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice (in which the newly deceased Maitlands visit an afterlife information desk). In animation, the gamechanger was Monsters, Inc. in 2001 – and it’s still one of Pixar’s most delightful cartoons. You can’t beat the sight of furry and/or slimy creatures cheerfully clocking in at a factory where they bottle children’s screams in yellow canisters. Ten years later, a similar combination of the industrial and the magical did the trick in Aardman’s Arthur Christmas. There was a pleasing logic to the suggestion that Santa’s elves would need desk-top computers and digital displays, and yet the film retained a sprinkling of traditional festive wonder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LqrLL_0h1ZmJtK00
Corporate scaremongers … Monsters, Inc. Photograph: AP

In the decade since, though, the same big-business bric-a-brac has been used in cartoon after cartoon: the conveyor belts and gangways; the announcements on tannoys, and the consoles studded with levers and dials; the monitors showing individual houses, and the wall-sized screens showing a map of the Earth. There’s often a cityscape stretching beyond the centre of operations, and there’s often an unwitting human who bumbles in and messes up an otherwise foolproof system. And there are filing cabinets. So many filing cabinets.

These incorporeal-corporate set-ups have become every American cartoon’s answer to life’s trickiest questions. Where do babies come from? According to Storks, the storks involved have collars and ties and productivity graphs. On the other hand, The Boss Baby contends that the babies run the show from their cubicles, where they study pie charts and dream of corner offices.

But where do children’s personalities come from? Soul gives the standard corporate headquarters a new-age makeover, but it still has seminars, name tags, a grumpy accountant, and yes, filing cabinets. In Inside Out, moods and memories are overseen by a team of colleagues with a dashboard, a clipboard, and a complicated data storage process. And in Coco – much like A Matter of Life and Death and Beetlejuice – the Land of the Dead has managers, regulations, and filing cabinets, too. Crucially, all of this mystical mucking about is suspiciously godlike, but specific deities and religions are never mentioned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Geesm_0h1ZmJtK00
Emotional industrial complex … Inside Out. Photograph: AA Film Archive/Alamy

Then there are the less highfalutin examples. Ever wanted to know what goes on inside a beehive, an arcade game or the internet? Bee Movie, Wreck-It Ralph and The Emoji Movie agree that they’re full of wage slaves doing their nine-to-five jobs.

If any one person is behind this trend, it’s Pete Docter, who directed Monsters, Inc., Inside Out, and Soul, and who helped define what a Pixar cartoon could be. (It can’t be a coincidence that Luck is the first film from Skydance Animation – and that the studio’s head of animation is Pixar’s former supremo, John Lasseter.) Docter’s own cartoons come across as sincere attempts to be truthful about abstruse philosophical conundrums. But in most of the films directed by his imitators, all the talk of quotas and promotions and performance reviews seems like a lazy gimmick, and a pretty depressing one at that. As charming as these cartoons can be, their underlying message is that the best way to facilitate anything – birth, death, joy, Christmas presents – is to have hordes of diligent employees devoting themselves to one monolithic company.

You can see why that message might appeal to executives at Disney, Pixar, DreamWorks and Skydance, but I hope the trend is coming to an end. I’m not feeling lucky, though. Pixar’s 2023 release, Elemental, is set “in a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together”. Don’t be surprised if there are filing cabinets in there somewhere.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Bodies Bodies Bodies review – Gen Z comedy horror plays a fun game

There’s plenty of nasty late summer fun to be had in A24’s of-the-moment slasher Bodies Bodies Bodies, a mix of gore and guffaws that aims to deliver the same poppy jolt that Scream did back in 1996 at a time when the genre is receiving a surprise resurrection. But while recent hits such as Halloween Kills and Scream 5 have mostly coasted on nostalgia, replaying the same old hits, stabbings and beheadings, Dutch director Halina Reijn’s English-language debut asks the difficult question of whether there’s anything truly new to do with the stalk-and-slash format most of us know so, or perhaps too, well. After a mostly effective 95 minutes, the answer would probably be a maybe?
MOVIES
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
John Lasseter
Person
Simon Pegg
Person
Pete Docter
Person
Beetlejuice
Variety

John Boyega Rejects Marvel for Now: I Want ‘Fresh Ideas’ and You Can’t Top ‘Iron Man’ Anyway

Click here to read the full article. It’s hard to go two or three months without an internet rumor claiming John Boyega is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One unconfirmed report from May said Boyega had already filmed a secret Marvel role, while another rumor dating back to 2021 claimed Boyega was involved in the “Captain Marvel” sequel “The Marvels.” However, Boyega has now shut down those rumors in an interview with Men’s Health, saying he is not interested in the MCU at this time. “That’s not in the vision for me now,” Boyega said about Marvel movies. “I want to...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A banal fantasy blockbuster that botched an awesome concept declares war on the streaming ranks

Director Chris Columbus knew his way around both winning family favorites and blockbuster fantasy from helming Home Alone, Mrs. Doubtfire, and the first two Harry Potter movies, so there was genuine optimism when he was announced to be taking charge on high concept big budget fantasy Pixels, which boasted a central conceit that was surely too good to go to waste.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cartoon#Aardman Animation#Disney Pixar#Apple#The Land Of Luck
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
GamesRadar

A new Netflix documentary is being called "one of the most horrific things" viewers have ever watched

The Girl in the Picture, Netflix’s new true crime documentary, is being described as "horrific and sickening" by shocked viewers. The one-off documentary, which is now topping Netflix’s charts, follows the story of a woman who is found dying at the side of the road in 1990. As per Netflix, "A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in Disney's Little Mermaid, Dead at 95

Pat Carroll, a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actor of stage and screen who famously voiced the villainous Ursula in Disney's animated The Little Mermaid, has died. She was 95. Carroll died at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on July 30, while recovering from pneumonia, Deadline reported Sunday. Across her career spanning more than 70 years, Carroll recurred on the sitcom The Danny Thomas Show and appeared frequently on such TV series as Busting Loose, The Red Skelton Hour, and Getting Together. In 1956, Carroll won an Emmy for her work on the sketch comedy series Caesar's Hour.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cartoons
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Pixar
The Guardian

Jeremy Corbyn urges west to stop arming Ukraine

Jeremy Corbyn has urged western countries to stop arming Ukraine, and claimed he was criticised over antisemitism because of his stance on Palestine, in a TV interview likely to underscore Keir Starmer’s determination not to readmit him to the Labour party. “Pouring arms in isn’t going to bring about...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Republicans’ agenda for a second Trump term is far more radical than the first

The Republican party of today has a new attitude towards the power of government. The Reaganites who used to dominate the party mostly saw government as the problem: if only it could be cut back or eliminated entirely, free markets would deliver everything America needed. But a new report on plans being developed for Donald Trump’s possible return to the White House shows just how much this has changed. Rather than sidelining or eliminating federal agencies, Republicans now want to do something much more disturbing: seize effective control of them in order to persecute their enemies and implement a radical agenda.
POTUS
The Guardian

Ayman al-Zawahiri obituary

After nearly two decades in hiding, the Egyptian terrorist Ayman al-Zawahiri, successor to Osama bin Laden as head of al-Qaida, has died aged 71. He was killed by two missiles fired from a US drone at his home in central Kabul. Zawahiri provided the arguments and the systematic organisation that persuaded Bin Laden, six years his junior, to operate on an international scale, culminating in the attacks of 11 September 2001 in the US that resulted in more than 3,000 deaths. However, after Bin Laden was killed by US forces in Pakistan in 2011, Zawahiri made threats, but never repeated atrocities against the west on the scale of 9/11.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

388K+
Followers
90K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy