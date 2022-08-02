Plans for 26-story tower at The Domain

AUSTIN ( Austin Business Journal ) — Plans for the next big phase of development at The Domain are taking shape. It could result in even more high-rises towering over busy shops and eateries.

In the Austin Business Journal’s latest Crane Watch update , it noted Atlanta-based Cousins Properties Inc. wants to add yet another office tower to its expansive portfolio in the North Austin mixed-use hub.

Now, ABJ has more details about that tower, known as Domain Central 1, although there is some uncertainty with regard to its construction timeline. It appears this will be the start of a wider district by Cousins called Domain Central.

Read more from Austin Business Journal online.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.