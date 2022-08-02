Read on www.nbcsports.com
Kerr: JaMychal is 'one guy replacing two' on Warriors roster
After winning the biggest prize in basketball by defeating the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, the Warriors stumbled into a few offseason losses. Gary Payton II opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers. Otto Porter Jr. went north to the Toronto Raptors. Nemanja Bjelica packed his bags and crossed the pond to Turkey.
Bears Actively Pursuing Trade For Former Top Draft Pick
With training camp in full swing, the Chicago Bears are apparently trying to find a way to trade their second-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft. According to Peggy Kusinski of ESPN Radio, the Bears are "actively trying" to trade offensive lineman Teven Jenkins. Jenkins reportedly fell out of favor...
NBC Sports
Roger Goodell is expected to “read the riot act” to owners next week in Minnesota, about tampering and tanking
Rob Walton and Greg Penner may be having second thoughts about what they’re about to get themselves into. When the league’s owners meet next week in Minnesota to approve the purchase of the Broncos by the Wal-Mart heir and his son-in-law, Commissioner Roger Goodell is expected to “read the riot act” to all owners regarding tampering and tanking, in the aftermath of the suspension imposed Tuesday on Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.
Broncos Have Signed Former Packers Wide Receiver
After losing Tim Patrick to a season-ending ACL tear, the Denver Broncos have added another wide receiver. The team officially signed Darrius Shepherd on Thursday. An undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State, Shepherd played 14 games for the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and 2020. He reeled in just six catches and fumbled twice.
Baker Mayfield on Deshaun Watson suspension: I don’t play against the other QB
When the Browns traded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Panthers, one of the first things many people noticed was that the Panthers will be hosting the Browns in the first week of the season. Mayfield was traded because the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson earlier in the offseason and Monday brought...
Dan Quinn said he told Mike McCarthy he’d leave Cowboys “if it’s easier for me to go”
Dan Quinn was a candidate for several head coaching vacancies this offseason, but he announced he would be returning for a second season as the Cowboys defensive coordinator before all of those positions were filled. Quinn told Jori Epstein of USA Today that “there will be a time when I’m...
Giants’ chances of Jimmy Garoppolo trade, revealed
As the San Francisco 49ers search for a Jimmy Garoppolo trade, one of their potential avenues has been closed off. The New York Giants do not seem like a potential landing spot for the 30-year-old. Although Garopplo’s agents seem interested in Jimmy G landing in New York, the feeling is not mutual. ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan […] The post Giants’ chances of Jimmy Garoppolo trade, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Jimmy Garoppolo throws on side field at 49ers practice
A fan at Tuesday’s practice in Santa Clara shared video of Jimmy Garoppolo throwing individually on a side field at the team training facility.
Jackson already capturing attention of All-Pro Williams
SANTA CLARA — Rookie Drake Jackson already has the attention of Trent Williams. The young edge rusher has been diligent in his preparation for his first NFL season and the All-Pro left tackle has taken notice. During the offseason, Jackson vowed to be like a sponge in the talented defensive line room and he has kept good on his word.
Eagles rookie felt like he belonged from Day 1
When the Eagles opened training camp last week, Jason Kelce was still recovering from a bout of COVID and did not practice. The rookie second-round pick from the first snap of his first training camp practice was inserted into the first-team offense in place of an all-time great in the middle of one of the best offensive lines in football.
In Roob's Observations: What kind of camp is Hurts really having?
The truth about Jalen Hurts, one position that still concerns me and revised expectations of Jordan Davis. Here’s my 10 random Eagles observations from the first week of training camp:. 1. There’s been so much nonsense written and said about Jalen Hurts since the start of training camp —...
7 takeaways from Day 6 of Eagles training camp practice
The Eagles just wrapped up their sixth training camp practice, and injuries were the topic of discussion on Thursday. Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard were both out with concussions suffered in Tuesday’s practice, while DeVonta Smith was ruled out with a groin injury. As a whole, almost ten players...
Shane Waldron: Geno Smith continues to get more first-team reps than Drew Lock
The Seahawks are fewer than six weeks away from a Monday night showdown with the Broncos and Russell Wilson. So when will the Seahawks know who the successor to Wilson will be?. “Denver,” offensive coordinator Shane Waldron told reporters on Tuesday. Waldron added that the team has a plan....
Deshaun Watson appeal will proceed on paper only, with no hearing
Now that the NFL has appealed the Deshaun Watson decision to the NFL, what happens next?. The Personal Conduct Policy and the relevant provision of the Collective Bargaining Agreement lay out the next steps. Here’e the relevant language of the Personal Conduct Policy: “Such appeals will be: (i) processed on...
Former NFL running back Lars Tate dies at 56
Lars Tate, a running back who played for the Buccaneers and Bears, has died at the age of 56. Tate’s son Donavan Tate, a former University of Arizona quarterback and San Diego Padres first-round draft pick, announced that his father died on Monday in St. Petersburg, Florida, about a month after he was diagnosed with throat cancer.
Second-year Pats WR went all-out to develop chemistry with Mac Jones
When you're a seventh-round draft pick trying to carve out a role on an NFL roster, you're willing to do whatever it takes -- even if that means flying across the country at a moment's notice. That's the situation Tre Nixon found himself in this offseason. The second-year New England...
Matthew Berry’s 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings and 100 Facts ahead of NFL season
The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday, September 8 with a Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams matchup at SoFi Stadium (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock) but the action gets started even earlier with the Hall of Fame Game, between the Jaguars and the Raiders on August 4th. All this can only mean one thing… the 2022 Fantasy Football season is upon us.
Cardinals activate Maxx Williams from PUP list
It looks like Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams will be making his training camp debut on Thursday. The Cardinals announced that Williams has been activated from the physically unable to perform list on Thursday morning. The team adds that he is dressed for practice. Williams, who signed a one-year deal...
Brown, Barbosa's departure to Kings felt deeply by Kerr
By hiring Mike Brown away from the Warriors, the Kings are hoping that their best offense will be his defense. In an interview with The Athletic, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr explained how the team is going to miss Brown heavily after he agreed to be the head coach of the Kings.
Anton Blidh leaves Bruins, signs one-year contract with Avalanche
Anton Blidh has found a new home. The 27-year-old forward spent the last six seasons with the Boston Bruins, but his time with the Original Six club is over. The Colorado Avalanche announced Wednesday they have signed Blidh to a one-year contract. Blidh was an unrestricted free agent. Blidh played...
