Football teams are looking for depth at every position, especially at the quarterback position. It’s one thing to have depth, but the key is to have quality depth. When it comes to the quarterbacks, Oregon Ducks head football coach Dan Lanning can tout he has quality depth at the most important spot on the field. We’re going to keep chopping. … You can’t just have one QB going into the season. We’re going to compete at quarterback like we do at every position. Lanning addressed the press at the annual Oregon football media day this morning as the first practice of fall camp...

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO