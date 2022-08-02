ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Supreme court OKs death penalty for ’80s serial killer sex slave murders

By Richard Pollina
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30hNtS_0h1Zm8Ga00

The California Supreme Court upheld the death sentence Thursday given to convicted serial killer Charles Ng who’s been on death row for 23 years, according to court records .

Ng, who is now 61, was convicted in 1999 on 11 counts of murder for the murders of six men, three women, and two baby boys from 1984 to 1985.

His accomplice Leonard Lake killed himself in 1985 with a cyanide capsule after he was arrested on possession of a firearm with a silencer, according to court records.

Police had not started questioning Lake about the murders at the time of his death.

The two men went on a kidnapping spree in Northern California, hiding their victims in a secret bunker on a remote 2 1/2-acre Sierra Nevada fenced-in compound just 150 miles east of San Francisco, according to FoxNews5 .

(function() { var scribd = document.createElement("script"); scribd.type = "text/javascript"; scribd.async = true; scribd.src = "https://www.scribd.com/javascripts/embed_code/inject.js"; var s = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(scribd, s); })()

Lake, who was an avid doomsday prepper, had built the bunker in fear of a nuclear war but used it with Ng as a house of horrors, with two rooms set up like prison cells behind a hidden doorway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LkAOV_0h1Zm8Ga00
Though Ng was only convicted of 11 murders, as many as 25 people may be missing in the sex-torture slayings committed by Leonard Lake and Charles Ng.
San Francisco Chronicle via Gett
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PoGbC_0h1Zm8Ga00
The interior of the cinder-block bunker, built into a hillside, had a hidden room and two-way mirrors that were used as a sex-torture chamber.
San Francisco Chronicle via Getty

Ng fled to Canada after Lake killed himself but was arrested in Calgary, Alberta, for shoplifting and attacking a security guard. Already a fugitive in the United States, the Canadian Supreme Court sent him back to the States after six years of fighting extradition.

Ng’s lawyer at the time said that since Canada did not have the death penalty and the United States, specifically California, does, it would be cruel to send him back to face possible death.

The Canadian Supreme Court said, “cruel and unusual punishment does not apply because any executions would be carried out under U.S. law against U.S. citizens for crimes committed in the United States.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47s9WJ_0h1Zm8Ga00
The bunker was just 150 east of San Francisco and was secluded in the woods.
San Francisco Chronicle via Gett

After being extradited to the United States in 1991, his trial in California didn’t begin until 1998 due to Ng and his defense delaying the court proceedings with various motions.

The two men had documented their kills in a 250-page diary and videotapes, according to the Associated Press .

Ng claimed to have no role in the killings and told the court Lake acted alone. When proved in court to be involved, his defense later argued that he was under the influence of Lake, who orchestrated the killings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19LxAc_0h1Zm8Ga00
Charles Ng in a California courtroom after being sentenced to death on June 30, 1999.
AP

Police said Ng appears on some of the videotapes found at the crime scene, most notably one in which he threatens a terrified woman with a knife.

The way Ng and Lake tortured and dismembered their victims still has police attempting to identify the remains thirty-seven years later. With high estimates believing the murderous duo killed close to 25 victims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SLUvG_0h1Zm8Ga00
To date, investigators believe the accurate body count has never been discovered because of how Ng and Lake disposed of their victims.
San Francisco Chronicle via Gett

To date, it was one of the longest, most expensive trials in California history for the amounts of delays brought by the defense, according to FoxNews5.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has a moratorium on the death penalty in California as long as he is governor. Ng still has the possibility of other federal appeals.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Parkland school killer Nikolas Cruz hides face as horrific videos of massacre played at death penalty hearing

When Nikolas Cruz entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on 14 February, 2018, armed with a high-powered assault rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition that he would use to commit one of the worst mass shootings in US history, he warned a passing student to leave. “Something bad is about to happen,” he told them.Memories of that horrific day came flooding back on Monday as a Florida court considered whether to give Cruz, now 23, the death penalty, for killing 17 students and teachers and wounding 17 others. Prosecutors played cellphone video of the shooting, where shots could...
PARKLAND, FL
AFP

US school shooter faces death penalty at sentencing trial

A young man who gunned down 17 people at his former high school in Parkland, Florida goes on trial Monday, with jurors set to hand down either the death penalty or a life sentence. The death penalty requires a unanimous decision by the jury; Cruz will otherwise be handed life without parole.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Complex

YNW Melly No Longer Facing the Death Penalty in Double Murder Case

YNW Melly’s fans, friends, and family can breathe a sigh of relief. A Florida judge has removed the death penalty as a possible sentence for the 23-year-old rapper, who remains behind bars on double homicide charges. The outlet reports Melly—legal name Jamell Maurice Demons—received the news Wednesday during a preliminary hearing in Broward County. His attorney confirmed the info to XXL, while his mother celebrated the decision via Instagram.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fox News

JonBenet Ramsey crime scene DNA could be IDed in hours, cold case researcher says as family pushes for answers

"Hi - @GovofCO. #Parabon and @CeCeLMoore is the premier shop in the world to successfully hunt #childkillers," John Andrew Ramsey, JonBenet’s half-brother, tweeted Monday. "Let's get to work! #jonbenet #boulderco." Parabon NanoLabs, the Virginia-based firm Ramsey mentioned in his tweet, has a track record of using complicated and innovative...
COLORADO STATE
The US Sun

‘World’s first drug lord billionaire who lived like king in jail’ with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats is recaptured

THE world's 'first billionaire drug lord' who lived like a king in jail with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats has been captured by Mexican troops after going on the run. A dishevelled-looking Rafael Caro Quintero was seen being dragged out in handcuffs after a sniffer dog found him hiding a bus in footage shared by Mexican forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonard Lake
Person
Gavin Newsom
TheDailyBeast

Cop Shared Rape Fantasy in Group Chat With Sarah Everard’s Killer, Prosecutor Says

In a WhatsApp text chain with the British police officer who kidnapped and killed Sarah Everard last year, the cop’s colleague described an incident in which he pinned a detained and distressed 15-year-old girl to the floor as a “struggle snuggle,” prosecutors told a Westminster court on Thursday. The colleague, 34-year-old William Neville, is one of three Met Police officers charged with sending “grossly offensive messages.” Neville, along with Jonathon Cobban, 35, and former officer Joel Borders, 45, have denied the charges. In court, a prosecutor said that Neville was “acting out a rape fantasy” on the 15-year-old, one which Cobban encouraged by replying “haha” and “good skills!” Cobban also claimed that domestic violence victims “love” being sexually assaulted, adding “that’s why they are repeat victims.” In another message, Borders joked that he would “rape and beat” a female officer on the force. Couzens, whose messages were not shared with the court due to an active investigation, pleaded guilty to March 2021 kidnapping and murder of Everard last summer. He was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole in September.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Marshall Project

This Doctor Helped Send Ramiro Gonzales to Death Row. Now He’s Changed His Mind.

Last September, a psychiatrist named Edward Gripon traveled to Texas’ death row to meet a man he helped put there. He had testified at the 2006 trial of Ramiro Gonzales, who was facing a death sentence for kidnapping, raping and killing Bridget Townsend when they both were 18 years old. — “This is a man who has demonstrated a tendency to want to control, to manipulate, and to take advantage of certain other individuals,” Gripon told the jury at the time, predicting that Gonzales would pose a risk of harming more people.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Killer#Murder#Capital Punishment#Violent Crime#Sierra Nevada
The Independent

Father accused of killing his two daughters before going on the run for 12 years finally faces trial

Jury selection for the trial of a father accused of “honour killing” his two daughters is set to begin Monday. Prosecutors said that nearly fifteen years after the gruesome killings of Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17, their father, 65-year-old Yaser Said, will face justice for their killings, as per Fort Worth Star-Telegram.On New Year’s Eve 2008, Mr Said drove the girls to a hotel parking lot in Irving, Texas, and allegedly shot them multiple times inside his taxicab, court documents show. One of the girls, later determined by the FBI to be Sarah, called 911 and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
BBC

Charles Bronson requests first public parole hearing

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson has become the first person to formally ask for a public Parole Board hearing after rules were changed. Reforms which came into force on Thursday mean hearings could take place in public for the first time. Bronson, 70, is currently serving a life term at HMP...
U.K.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
41K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy