Love Island: What is season eight winner Davide Sanclimenti’s job?

By Maanya Sachdeva
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Love Island fans are “shocked” to learn what season eight winner Davide Sanclimenti ’s full-time job is.

Italian stallion Sanclimenti and season favourite Ekin-Su CülcüloÄŸlu were named victors of the 2022 season on Monday (1 August), beating Gemma Owen and Luca Bish to the £50,000 cash prize.

Over the course of the season, Sanclimenti did not reveal his occupation, leading many fans to enquire: “Does anyone even know what Davide does for a job because he can’t surely be a full-time Italian?”

It has now been revealed that Sanclimenti, 27, is the director of a shisha company called SDeluxe Shisha, which was launched in 2021 and is based out of Manchester.

According to the company’s website, SDeluxe shisha supplies “top quality hookah products” to exclusive hospitality venues in North West England.

The company’s Instagram page follows 13 people, including Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Sanclimenti has two Masters degrees in finance and accounting.

He is also rumoured to be a self-made millionaire.

The ITV show’s fans have reacted to these recent revelations on Twitter, with one person writing that Sanclimenti’s half of the prize money is “pocket change” considering his financial status.

“Davide has two Masters degrees and owns his own business. Man’s a self-made millionaire as well,” a fan tweeted, adding, “[He] came on Love Island for vibes.”

Another person wrote: “Telling Davide ‘Congrats, you’ve got £25,000’ when he’s a whole millionaire on the outside” along with crying face emojis.

After their win, Ekin-Su and Sanclimenti addressed viewers for the first time on Monday, in a video shared on the ITV2 series’ official Twitter page ,

Ekin-Su said: “Thank you everyone for voting for us and thank you for making us who we are.”

Davide added: “I didn’t expect it – I still don’t believe it,” with Ekin-Su continuing: “I think everyone’s winners in here, and I just feel really lucky to be here.

Take a look back at the series highlights here.

We also have a ranking of every Love Island series here , the biggest talking points from season eight her e, and a round-up of all the previous winners here.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

