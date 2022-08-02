ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

McDonald’s bans under-18s after 5pm from restaurant over ‘physical and verbal abuse’ of staff

By Matt Mathers
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X6VwV_0h1Zm15V00

Under-18s have been banned from entering a McDonald's branch in Liverpool after 5pm following a series of anti-social behaviour incidents.

The fast food giant said the decision was not taken "lightly" and aimed at protecting employees at its Church Street restaurant after they weree subjected to "verbal and physical abuse".

A spokesperson said: "Over recent weeks, we have seen an increase in the number of incidents of anti-social behaviour in the area with our people being subjected to verbal and physical abuse.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to crime and anti-social behaviour, and have temporarily restricted restaurant access to U18s from 5pm."

The spokesperson added: "This decision was not taken lightly and we are working closely with the police to find a resolution and help reduce these incidents."

McDonald's has more than 36,000 branches around the world, with about 1,300 of those within the UK.

Some of these restaurants, popular with nighttime revellers in areas where they offer a 24-hour service, have security staff in the evenings to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Last week McDonald's raised the price of its 99p cheeseburger for the first time in 14 years.

Executives at the company said the price hike was made due to inflation.

The cheeseburger now costs £1.19 and McDonald's said other “menu items impacted most by inflation” would also see a price hike of between 10p and 20p.

McDonald’s UK & Ireland chief executive officer Alistair Macrow said the increases are needed to help the business, which Statista said was worth $175.5 billion (£133 billion), cope “through incredibly challenging times”.

“Just like you, our company, our franchisees who own and operate our restaurants, and our suppliers are all feeling the impact of rising inflation,” he said in an email to customers.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pictured: Train passenger, 24, who died after he was attacked at Reading station following 'altercation' on carriage - as man, 42, appears in court charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon

A 42-year-old man has been charged with murder after a train passenger was fatally injured at Reading station. Kirkpatrick Virgo, of Whitby Road, Slough, Berkshire is due to appear at Reading Crown Court tomorrow morning charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon. The charges relate to the death...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

No Justice For Hate Crime Victims on London Trains Despite Thousands of Cameras

People who carry out hate crimes on the London Underground rarely end up being charged or arrested, leaving thousands of victims without justice, VICE World News can reveal. On average, only 10 percent of hate crimes reported to the British Transport Police (BTP) – the policing body that covers London’s large network of trains, tubes and trams – resulted in a charge or summons, new data shows.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Verbal Abuse#Physical Abuse#Fast Food#Mcdonald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
The Independent

‘It’s going to be awful today’: Archie Battersbee’s mother tearful as family submit final hospice request

Archie Battersbee’s mother has said her family have submitted a legal bid ahead of a tight 9am deadline to move her son to a hospice where he can die in peace. The 12-year-old is currently being kept alive on ventiliation at the Royal London Hospital in east London, but mum, Hollie Dance, questioned why the family is not allowed to spend Archie’s last moments “privately” at a hospice. Picking up on the court’s repeated use of the term, “dignified death”, Ms Dance said: “What is dignified in dying in a busy hospital room full of noise with the door...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

'It's the end... isn't it?': Archie Battersbee's heartbroken mum appears outside hospital with pain etched on her face after judges reject last-minute bid to save 12-year-old's life... as parents have until 9am TODAY to apply to move him to a hospice

Archie Battersbee's mother has appeared outside hospital last night and described the rejection of her bid to postpone the withdrawal of her son's life support as 'another heart-breaking development' after European judges rejected her last-minute bid to intervene and save her son's life. The 12-year-old's mother, Hollie Dance, was comforted...
U.K.
BBC

Abandoned baby found under Gateshead bridge

A baby has been found abandoned in a pram under a bridge in Gateshead. The child was discovered "safe and well" below the Queen Elizabeth II Metro Bridge shortly after 18:30 BST on Monday. Northumbria Police said there were no parents or guardians present but the parents had since been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Man, 59, is charged with attempting to abduct child from Aldi after man was seen on CCTV talking to youngster before trying to pick them up and walk out of the store

A man has been charged with attempting to abduct a child from Aldi after a man was spotted on CCTV trying to pick up a youngster. Sergejus Paskevicius, 59, from Heywood in Rochdale, was arrested and will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court today accused of child abduction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

CCTV shows final moments of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte playing in street before fatal stabbing

Police have released CCTV footage of Lilia Valutyte playing in the street moments before she was fatally stabbed in Boston, Lincolnshire.The nine-year-old can be seen playing with a hula hoop alongside her younger sister just ten minutes before the shocking attack last Thursday (28 July).Police officers and paramedics rushed to the scene in a desperate bid to save her.A 22-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Lilia and appeared in court earlier this week.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dev Patel speaks with police in Adelaide after trying to break up fightPolice say man arrested over fatal stabbing of nine-year-oldMurder investigation launched after nine-year-old girl dies from suspected stab wound
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Alleged murder victim, 11, named as stepfather appears in court

An 11-year-old alleged murder victim who was found seriously injured in a park can now be named as Mikey Harrison, a judge has ruled.Mikey’s stepfather, Michael Harrison, appeared in court on Tuesday charged with murder following an incident in Shipley Country Park in Heanor, Derbyshire, on June 18.The 41-year-old was not required to enter any pleas during a short hearing conducted over video-link to HMP Nottingham.He spoke only to confirm his name and that he could follow proceedings.As well as the murder charge, the defendant faces one count of engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour.Harrison, of no fixed abode, was remanded into custody until his provisional trial date which was previously set for January 12 next year.Judge Nirmal Shant lifted reporting restrictions banning the identification of Mikey following an application by the PA news agency.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother defends son accused of shooting McDonald’s worker in the neck because fries were cold

A mother is defending her son who’s been accused of shooting a McDonald’s worker in the neck because her fries were cold. Lisa Fulmore, 40, told the New York Post that she “talked to my son with the cops” and that he “is just saying that he gotta do what he gotta do. She claims the “McDonald’s worker “came after him and whatever happened, happened.’”Ms Fulmore’s 20-year-old son Michael Morgan shot the 23-year-old worker on Monday night around 7pm in the Brooklyn, New York, neighbourhood of Bedford-Stuyvesant. She said she ordered the food on her phone and headed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Nicky Campbell’s former teacher, 82, who is accused of being a prolific paedophile with multiple schoolboy victims he abused in 'plain sight' in the 1970s is fighting extradition to the UK from South Africa

The teacher accused of being a paedophile who destroyed the childhood of broadcaster Nicky Campbell is fighting extradition from South Africa, MailOnline can reveal. Authorities in Cape Town agreed to send the retired teacher back to the UK to answer allegations of historic sexual abuse against students while he taught at Edinburgh Academy and Fettes College.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police: Girl held captive with remains of mother, brother

A 12-year-old girl who was held captive for a week in a mobile home with the dismembered remains of her mother and brother provided key information that led to the arrest of the woman's live-in boyfriend, authorities said Thursday.The girl, who gnawed through restraints to escape from the residence while the man was away, “is a hero for surviving the incident and coming forward with the information that she provided us in order to charge him,” said Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett.Discovered along a country road by a passerby following her escape on Monday, the child is now safe in...
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
The Independent

Metropolitan Police officers shared ‘racist, misogynist and Islamophobic’ messages in WhatsApp group with Wayne Couzens

Three Metropolitan Police officers posted racist, misogynist, sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic and ableist messages in a WhatsApp group with Wayne Couzens, a court has heard.Jonathon Cobban, 35, William Neville, 34, and Joel Borders, 45, have denied charges of sending grossly offensive messages.Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard that chats, from 2019, included posts discussing rape, domestic abuse and violence against women.They were discovered in a WhatsApp group called “Bottle and Stoppers/Atkin’s Puppets” after Couzens was arrested for kidnapping, raping and murdering Sarah Everard in March 2021.Prosecuting, Edward Brown QC said the group contained “a close-knit group of” seven police officers who had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Owami Davies: Three arrested on suspicion of murdering missing student nurse

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the disappearance of a student nurse. Owami Davies, 24, left her home in Grays, Essex, and was last seen just after midnight on Derby Road in West Croydon on 7 July. Police say she was in a “vulnerable state” when she was last seen and urged Croydon residents to check their sheds and outbuildings for anything suspicious. On Monday two men, aged 27 and 23 were arrested in the Croydon area in connection with the investigation. They were taken to a south London police station where they...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

777K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy