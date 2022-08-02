Worker killed at Morrisons warehouse after roof collapses on him in ‘terrible tragedy’

A man has died at a Morrisons warehouse in Wakefield , police said.

West Yorkshire Police said they were called to reports of an incident at a Wakefield 41 Business Park in Kenmore Road at 10.20am on Monday where a man was pronounced dead at the scene following an “industrial accident.”

The man was said to be a contractor working at the site in West Yorkshire.

A Morrisons spokesperson said engineers were called to look at a roof, which then collapsed and lead to the “shocking tragedy.”

Police said they are working with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) following the incident and the coroner's office has been informed.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 10.20am today police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending an incident at the Morrisons Warehouse in Wakefield 41 Business Park, on Kenmore Road.

“A man had been seriously injured while working at the site as a contractor.

“He was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.

“A scene has been put in place while enquiries are carried out into the circumstances.

“The Coroner’s Office has been informed.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, who were also called to the scene, added: “We were called at 10.23 this morning to Moor Road in Wakefield to reports of an industrial accident at a building there.

“Five crews attended, Rothwell, Wakefield, Morley, Dewsbury and Cleckheaton”

A spokesperson for Morrisons said the incident was a “tragic accident,” adding: “This is a terrible and shocking tragedy and our thoughts are with his family. Police and other investigating authorities are on site now.”

A spokesperson for the HSE said: “HSE is aware of the incident and is available to support if called upon to do so.”