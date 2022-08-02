ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liz Truss claims train drivers earn more money and are ‘less stressed’ than politicians

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Liz Truss has suggested train drivers “are less stressed” and earn “more money” than politicians .

During Monday’s Tory leadership debate, the foreign secretary was asked what career she would have liked if she wasn’t in politics.

As she hesitated on an answer, a member of the audience shouted out “train driver”, sparking laughter from the audience.

“Believe me, it would be less stress and probably more money as well,” Ms Truss replied.

According to government figures, train drivers earn between £24,000 and £65,000, while an MPs basic salary is around £84,000.

The Independent

‘A recession is inevitable’: Liam Fox says Liz Truss’ economic plan won’t work

Liam Fox says Liz Truss’ proposed economic strategy won’t work as a recession is “inevitable” in the current global economy.“What Liz seems to be saying is, at a time that we’re already spending £85b in debt interest... we should be borrowing even more money,” the former trade secretary said.Speaking with Anna Botting on Sky News, Dr Fox added “If there was an easy way to get out of the inflationary problem and growth, don’t you think it would have been done?”Dr Fox said Rishi Sunak’s plan is “the sensible way forward.”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Tory leadership contest: Penny Mordaunt backs Liz TrussUS government declares monkeypox a public health emergency‘Will the real Ms Truss please stand up’: Kay Burley lists Truss’s numerous U-turns
The Independent

‘Will the real Ms Truss please stand up’: Kay Burley lists Liz Truss’s numerous U-turns

Kay Burley listed multiple examples of Liz Truss’ U-turns in her political opinions during an interview with the Tory leadership candidate.“You were a remainer, and now you’re not. You supported Brits to fight in Ukraine, then you didn’t. You wanted to build on the Green Belt, now you don’t.“You wanted to abolish the monarchy, and now you don’t,” Burley poses to Truss, adding: “Will the real Ms Truss please stand up?”The foreign secretary, along with Rishi Sunak, was being interviewed on Sky News’ Battle for Number 10.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Tory leadership contest: Penny Mordaunt backs Liz TrussTory leadership: Liz Truss says she will not visit Taiwan if elected prime ministerTruss claims recession ‘not inevitable’ despite Bank of England warning
The Independent

Leaked video shows Rishi Sunak saying he took funding from deprived urban areas

A leaked video shows Rishi Sunak claiming that Treasury formulas “shoved all the funding into deprived urban areas” of the UK before he became chancellor.He boasted to Conservative party members in Tunbridge Wells that he was clear the situation “needed to be undone” when he was in office.And he bragged that he had directed money towards prosperous towns like theirs instead.He said he had started changing public funding formulas to ensure more places like the south east town receive “the funding they deserve”.The footage, obtained by the New Statesman magazine, was from an event with grassroots Tories last week....
Liz Truss
The Independent

Rishi Sunak brags of work diverting public funds from ‘deprived urban areas’

Tory leadership contender Rishi Sunak proudly told party members he had been working to divert funding from “deprived urban areas” towards more prosperous towns.The former chancellor bragged that he had started changing public funding formulas to ensure more prosperous towns receive “the funding they deserve”.The New Statesman magazine, which obtained video revealing Mr Sunak’s remarks, said they were made to grassroots Tories in Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent, on July 29.This is scandalous. Rishi Sunak is openly boasting that he fixed the rules to funnel taxpayers’ money to rich Tory shires 👇This is our money. It should be spent fairly and...
The Independent

Truss vs Sunak - live: Ex-chancellor boasts of taking money from ‘deprived urban areas’

Rishi Sunak was filmed boasting about diverting funding away from “deprived urban areas” towards more prosperous areas that “deserve” them.The New Statesman magazine, which obtained video revealing Mr Sunak's remarks, said they were made to grassroots Tories in Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent, on 29 July.Labour said it was "scandalous" that Mr Sunak was "openly boasting that he fixed the rules to funnel taxpayers' money to rich Tory shires".In the video, Mr Sunak told Tory supporters: "I managed to start changing the funding formulas, to make sure areas like this are getting the funding they deserve because we inherited a...
The Independent

Kwasi Kwarteng defends holidaying PM and chancellor saying 'I'm here, I'm in a suit'

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has defended the chancellor and prime minister, who are on holiday amid the news that the UK could enter a recession in the last three months of the year.Nadhim Zahawi was said to be “working remotely” from a family break and Boris Johnson was reportedly on his delayed honeymoon, but neither issued a statement when the news broke on Thursday, 4 August.“I’m the business secretary, I’m here...I’m in a suit... I’m in regular contact with the prime minister and chancellor, they’re completely on top of what’s happening,” Mr Kwarteng said.Sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Companies must rein in profits rather than workers limit pay demands, unions tell Bank of England

Companies should be asked to rein in profits instead of workers urged to limit pay demands, angry union leaders have told the Bank of England.A furious row erupted after the BoE governor called on employees to show restraint, warning of the impact of high inflation on those who don’t have ‘bargaining power’.Andrew Bailey said the problem was one “we all have to be very conscious of" just a day after warning households would suffer the deepest fall in living standards on record as the UK plunges into a yearlong recession.Urging workers to scale back their demands, Mr Bailey said:...
The Independent

Cost of living rises affecting most UK households, the ONS says

Most Britons noticed their living costs rise in July and many reduced spending and energy usage to save money, a new report has shown.Close to half (44%) of UK adults who pay energy bills found it very or somewhat difficult to afford them in the last two weeks of July, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found.This was slightly down from the first half of July, when 46% said they were struggling. Seasonal energy usage patterns have impacted the findings, the ONS said.Overall, 89% of people reported their cost of living had risen over the past month. This is unchanged...
The Independent

Recession - live: Bank of England governor defends delay in hiking interest rates

The Bank of England governor has defended delays in hiking the interest rate.The Bank yesterday increased interest rates to 1.75 per cent - the highest in 27 years - while warning that Britain will plunge into a year-long recession this autumn.Mr Bailey said earlier interest rate rises could have damaged the UK's economic recovery following the pandemic.It came after claims from politicians, including Attorney General Suella Braverman, that the Bank was asleep at the wheel and allowed inflation to get out of control.Mr Bailey told BBC Radio 4's Today programme said he does not believe the Bank acted too...
The Independent

The Independent

