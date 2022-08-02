Liz Truss claims train drivers earn more money and are ‘less stressed’ than politicians

Liz Truss has suggested train drivers “are less stressed” and earn “more money” than politicians .

During Monday’s Tory leadership debate, the foreign secretary was asked what career she would have liked if she wasn’t in politics.

As she hesitated on an answer, a member of the audience shouted out “train driver”, sparking laughter from the audience.

“Believe me, it would be less stress and probably more money as well,” Ms Truss replied.

According to government figures, train drivers earn between £24,000 and £65,000, while an MPs basic salary is around £84,000.

