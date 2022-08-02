ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas first state to vote on abortion since Roe’s demise

By The Associated Press
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aL6SL_0h1Zljbt00

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas on Tuesday will hold the nation’s first test of voter feelings about the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, with people throughout the state deciding whether to allow their conservative Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion.

The referendum on the proposed anti-abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution is being closely watched as a barometer of liberal and moderate voters’ anger over the June ruling overturning the nationwide right to abortion. But the outcome might not reflect broader sentiments about the issue in the country as a whole, given how conservative Kansas is and how twice as many Republicans as Democrats have voted in its August primaries over the past decade.

Supporters of the measure wouldn’t say before the vote whether they intend to pursue a ban if it passes, but they’ve spent decades pushing for new restrictions on a nearly annual basis and many other states in the Midwest and South have banned abortion in recent weeks. By not stating their position, they were seeking to win over voters who favored some restrictions but not an outright ban.

Abortion rights advocates expect the Legislature to ban abortion if the ballot measure passes, and the state saw a surge in early voting with an electorate more Democratic than usual.

“At what level does the insanity stop?” said Eric Sheffler, a 60-year-old retired Army officer and Democrat who cast a “no” vote early in the Kansas City suburbs. “What will they try to control next?”

The Kansas measure would add language to the state constitution saying that it doesn’t grant a right to abortion, which would allow lawmakers to regulate it as they see fit. Kentucky will vote in November on adding similar language to its constitution.

Meanwhile, Vermont will decide in November whether to add an abortion rights provision to its constitution. A similar question is likely headed to the November ballot in Michigan.

The Kansas measure is a response to a state Supreme Court decision in 2019 declaring that access to abortion is a matter of bodily autonomy and a “fundamental” right under the state’s Bill of Rights.

Both sides together have spent more than $14 million on their campaigns. Abortion providers and abortion rights groups were key donors for the “no” side, while Catholic dioceses heavily funded the “yes” campaign.

“I just feel like people have become so nonchalant about abortion, like it’s just another method of birth control,” said Michelle Mulford, a 50-year-old Kansas City-area teacher and Republican who voted early for the proposed amendment, adding that she supports exceptions to an abortion ban for cases of rape, incest or life-threatening pregnancies.

Even though some early voters favor banning nearly all abortions, the vote yes campaign pitched its measure as a way to restore lawmakers’ power to set “reasonable” abortion limits and preserve existing restrictions.

Kansas doesn’t ban most abortions until the 22nd week of pregnancy. But a law that would prohibit the most common second-trimester procedure and another that would set special health regulations for abortion providers remain on hold because of legal challenges.

Stan Ellsworth, a 69-year-old Republican retiree in the Kansas City area, said the argument that voting yes means an abortion ban is “crap.”

“I haven’t talked to a single person who wants that,” he said after voting yes early in the Kansas City suburbs. “Most will accept reasonable exceptions and I think the other side knows that’s true.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre weighed in on the Kansas vote Monday, saying: “If it passes, tomorrow’s vote in Kansas could lead to another state eliminating the right to choose and eviscerating access to health care.”

The Republican-controlled Legislature has had anti-abortion majorities since the early 1990s. Kansas hasn’t gone further in restricting abortion because abortion opponents have felt constrained either by past federal court decisions or because the governor was a Democrat, like Gov. Laura Kelly, who was elected in 2018.

Kelli Kolich, a 35-year-old Kansas City-area pizza restaurant operator and unaffiliated voter, said she voted no because she believes people have a fundamental right to make their own health care choices and expects a yes vote to “eliminate that right.”

“Women would not have the ability to determine the best choices for themselves,” she said after voting early, as she played with her 18-month-old son.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

KS Gov. candidates quiet on heels of pro-abortion rights win

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— The focus is shifting to the general election, after Kansas’ monumental vote on abortion rights in Tuesday’s Primary. Incumbent Governor Laura Kelly and Republican candidate Derek Schmidt will be facing off in November. However, on the heels of an unexpected landslide victory for abortion advocates in the state, both candidates are staying quiet.  […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas GOP uses texts to hinder independent’s governor bid

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Republican Party has tried to undercut a state lawmaker’s independent candidacy for governor. It sent texts Thursday to people who signed state Sen. Dennis Pyle’s petitions for the November ballot to urge them to remove their names. The texts told the signers that their names are on petitions to […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas abortion advocates celebrate landslide Primary victory

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Abortion rights activists in Kansas are celebrating a victory after Tuesday’s Primary. The constitutional amendment on the ballot was rejected in an unexpected landslide. Marilyn Ault, a long-time abortion rights activist in Topeka, said she was surprised by the results, but also ‘relieved.’ “I thought it was going to be really close and […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Race for Kansas State Treasurer tightens as deadline looms

TOPEKA (KSNT) – While nearly all races have been called since the Kansas Primary on Aug. 2, one race is still too close to call. Senator Caryn Tyson and Representative Steven Johnson are in a heated race for Republican State Treasurer candidate. According to the Kansas Secretary of State’s election numbers, fewer than 150 votes […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Vermont State
City
Liberal, KS
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kentucky State
KSNT News

Kansas voters resoundingly protect their access to abortion

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas voters on Tuesday sent a resounding message about their desire to protect abortion rights, rejecting a ballot measure in a conservative state with deep ties to the anti-abortion movement that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten restrictions or ban the procedure outright. It was the first test of […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas constitutional amendment fails

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A constitutional amendment on abortion rights in Kansas has failed following Tuesday’s Primary election. The vote results as of 9:45 p.m. were: 37.8% “Yes” and 62.2% “No.” Had it passed, the amendment would have added the following language to the Kansas Constitution: Regulation of abortion. Because Kansas value both women and children, […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Political attacks launch in heated Kansas Governors race

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Democrats and Republicans are wasting no time, launching their battle plan for the General Election in November. On the heels of Tuesday’s Primary, the Kansas Democratic Party launched a new interactive digital platform, called “Guess Who.” It features Republican Candidate for Governor Derek Schmidt, former Kansas Governor Sam Brownback and new GOP Attorney […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Sen. Marshall saddened by vote, Biden expands funds for health care

(KSNT/AP) Following the abortion amendment loss on election night, a response poured in from Kansas and around the country. Senator Roger Marshall issued a statement in response. “Words could never express the sadness and emotion myself and many Kansans are feeling after the Value Them Both amendment was not adopted,” Marshall said. “This is an […]
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Legislature#Abortion Rights#Kansas Senate#Abortion Issues#Kansas Supreme Court#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Kansas Constitution#Republicans#Democrats#Democratic
KSNT News

Kobach in close race in comeback bid in Kansas AG primary

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Immigration hardliner Kris Kobach is in a close race in the Republican primary for Kansas attorney general against a state senator as he attempts a political comeback. Kobach was battling state Sen. Kellie Warren for the nomination in Tuesday’s election. Both promised to file lawsuits to challenge policies of Democratic President […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas ballots will have post-election audit

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A random selection of Tuesday’s 2022 Primary races will be audited in accordance with Kansas statutes, according to the Kansas Secretary of State. In accordance with the statute, “…the county election officer shall conduct a manual audit or tally of each vote cast, regardless of the method of voting, in 1% of […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas GOP nominates Kobach for AG, advancing comeback bid

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans have nominated Kris Kobach for Kansas attorney general, keeping alive the polarizing conservative’s bid for a political comeback following his losses in a governor’s race and U.S. Senate primary over the past four years. Kobach is a former Kansas secretary of state who built a national profile by advocating tough […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Army
KSNT News

Kansas Senator Pyle will make run for governor’s office

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Senator Dennis Pyle, an Independent from Hiawatha, filed a petition with 8,894 signatures to put himself and his lieutenant governor runningmate Kathleen Garrison, Haysville, on the November general election ballot. Pyle announced his intention to file for governor on June 7, 2022, following his change of party affiliation earlier this year from […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

High demand for meat impacting local butchers

KSNT (TOPEKA)- Since the start of the pandemic there has been a push to get back to buying local, and now across the country, local butchers are having a hard time keeping up with the demand. Drew Forester, owner of Fairview Farms, a local butcher in Topeka, told 27 News he is currently booked out […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas man dies after being ejected from truck

WALLACE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 77-year-old western Kansas man was killed Wednesday after he was thrown from his vehicle. Loren W. Luther, 77, was driving north on Highway 27 near the Colorado border when his 1992 Chevy pickup truck left the road to the right, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The KHP report says […]
KSNT News

KSNT News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy