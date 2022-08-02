Almost 600 Texas youth are trapped in a juvenile prison system on the brink of collapse

Read on news4sanantonio.com
Related
news4sanantonio.com
New numbers call into question whether Texas invests enough in child welfare training
SAN ANTONIO – Year after year, Bexar County has some of the most alarming case counts of abuse and neglect in the entire state. The Trouble Shooters uncovered new numbers calling into question whether we’re investing enough in caseworker training. Mercedes Losoya’s bright smile hid the beatings and...
news4sanantonio.com
Governor Abbott announces SNAP will receive $305.5 million to help Texas households
Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive more than $305.5 million to help more than 1.5 million Texas households. "It is imperative that every family across our state has access to nutritious food," said Governor Abbott. "Through the extension of emergency SNAP benefits...
news4sanantonio.com
Back to school: Tax-free weekend in Texas begins Friday
The state's annual tax-free weekend starts Friday, August 5!. School Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is reminding shoppers they can save money on clothes and school supplies during the state’s sales tax holiday. This year’s sales tax holiday begins Friday, Aug. 5, and goes through midnight Sunday, Aug. 7. The...
news4sanantonio.com
DeSantis says doctors 'need to get sued' if they 'disfigure' kids with gender dysphoria
ROCKLEDGE, FLA. (TND) — During a speech Wednesday, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis argued “doctors need to get sued” for giving young children with gender dysphoria procedures that “disfigure” them, such as double mastectomies and castrations. At one point during the speech, DeSantis slammed doctors who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news4sanantonio.com
Much of Texas facing burn bans, drought conditions
TEXAS — Texas A&M Forest Service - Texas A&M Forest Service firefighters responded to 16 new wildfires that burned approximately 341 acres. Suppression efforts continued on several carryover wildfires as well. The upper-level ridge of high pressure that is responsible for the hot and dry conditions impacting much of...
news4sanantonio.com
Arkansas man sentenced for importing illegal giant salamanders, reptiles from China
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 27-year-old Arkansas man was sentenced Monday afternoon for importing and possessing illegally taken wildlife, a news release from the Office of the United States Attorney said. According to federal officials, Jackson Roe of Conway was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall,...
news4sanantonio.com
Sandy Hook victim's parents call for accountability in Alex Jones' defamation trial
Testifying Tuesday during the two-week defamation trial against Alex Jones, the parent of a Sandy Hook school shooting victim said the Texas-based conspiracy theorist needs to be held accountable for lies he has said about the tragedy. Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, who died...
Comments / 0