ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Ranking the Top 4 Defenses on UCF's 2022 Football Schedule

By Brian Smith
Inside The Knights
Inside The Knights
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z93Id_0h1ZkgvV00

The top four 2022 defenses the Knights will face are broken down.

Today is a look at the four best defenses the UCF Knights and Head Coach Gus Malzahn will go against during the 2022 football schedule. Part I and Part II are the original installments of the defensive breakdowns, with four defensive units previewed in each section just like the one below.

Here’s the best of the best the Knights will see this fall.

#4 - Oct. 1: SMU

With seven returners on defense, SMU should in fact improve from giving up 28.4 points per game last season. Some might ask why they are ranked this high for 2022? Experience, as well as seven defensive transfers.

The defensive front coming back is experienced and solid at rushing the passer. The Mustangs sacked opposing quarterbacks 26 times last season, and defensive end DeVere Levelston and defensive tackle Elijah Chatman return to the starting lineup.

Levelston will be the player teams try to stop first after he recorded 38 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. Chatman’s 40 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks make him a threat as well.

The linebacker corps is led by Jimmy Phillips . He’s a 6-foot-3, 235-pound thumper that was second on the team with 60 tackles last season. He also accounted for 5.5 tackles for loss, one pass breakup and an interception.

Turner Coxe is the other returning starter after recording 36 tackles, seven tackles for loss and five sacks. Look for him to pressure the quarterback even more this season.

Oklahoma State transfer Kamryn Farrar is also an interesting chess piece at linebacker. He’s a good blitzer and possesses the speed to be impactful in coverage.

On the backend, this is the one area that’s iffy for the Mustangs. Teams are going to throw to try and keep up with the SMU offense and how much they are going to score, so the cornerbacks and safeties need to play at a higher level. They know what’s coming.

Both rising sophomore cornerbacks return with Jahari Rogers and Bryce McMorris , but they were beaten often last season. They did combine for 12 pass breakups, but neither player intercepted a pass last season.

Safety is in a better situation with Isaiah Nwokobia and Chace Cromartie being experienced players. They combined for three interceptions and 60 tackles.

If the secondary improves, and with the experience it should, SMU has a chance to be a really good defense.

#3 - Oct. 22: @ East Carolina

The Pirates were a team that had its defensive moments last season, but gave up too many big plays. Towards the end of the season, that’s when the Pirates played their best.

In three of the last four games, they played pretty good run defense, even holding Cincinnati and its potent rushing attack to just 143 yards.

The passing defense also went through a four-game stretch where the Pirates kept opponents under the 200-yard passing mark. That’s difficult to do in the modern era. What is coming back, plus the addition of five players from the Transfer Portal, gives ECU a chance to improve and be a difficult defense to go against.

The strength of the defense is in the box, at defensive line and linebacker, which should help the Pirates be a solid to good run defense.

Immanual Hickman leads the troops up front from his defensive end position. He’s coming off a season with 25 tackles, seven tackles for loss and four sacks. Playing next to Hickman is Elijah Morris and his 26 tackles, five tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

The linebackers are loaded, especially with edge defender Xavier Smith , Jeremy Lewis and Myles Berry all coming back as starters. That’s 146 returning tackles between the three of them. Smith also recorded four sacks, so it’s a versatile group.

The best defender returning in the secondary would be cornerback Malik Fleming . His two interceptions and nine pass breakups give the defensive staff a player that can compete with the American Athletic Conference’s best wide receivers.

Safety Jireh Wilson is a physical presence that makes plays in a myriad of ways, as evidenced by his 44 tackles, four tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception and four pass breakups.

#2 - Sep. 9: Louisville

The Cardinals gave up 27.3 points per game last season, but there’s a lot of returning players with significant experience First, the one starter returning to the defensive line.

YaYa Diaby is one of three starters in the front seven. Diaby collected 39 tackles, three sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss. The 6-foot-4 and 255-pound edge defender is going to be bolstered by the play of a talented sophomore on the other side of the defensive line.

Sophomore Ashton Gillotte might be the best player along the line after recording 19 tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sacks, and doing so off the bench. He’s going to increase reps and be a stalwart according to folks close to the program.

Two returning starters will be back among the linebackers, with Monty Montgomery and Yasir Abdullah . The latter was fourth in tackles last season with 60 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. He has a chance at All-American honors, and definitely a great shot to earn All-ACC and possibly even win ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

Three of four members of the secondary return, and they are led by cornerback Kei’Trel Clark with his 40 tackles, three interceptions, nine pass breakups, and 3.5 tackles for loss. He's being considered for post season awards.

The Cardinals were only 61st in the nation with 38.4% of third downs being converted against them. The secondary’s experience should bring that number down.

The wildcard is all the transfers, five of which are coming to compete in that same secondary. Should be a deep unit overall.

#1 - Oct. 29: Cincinnati

First and foremost, the Bearcats have a scheme in place that the players know and understand. One player leaves the program, there’s another to replace that player and make an impact. It’s also one of the best coached and most disciplined defensive units in America.

Another factor working in Cincinnati’s favor would be experience. The Bearcats rotate a lot of players, as Head Coach Luke Fickell wants his unit to stay fresh. That means a lot of younger players breaking into the first and second units have already played significant snaps. Up front, that’s definitely the case.

Malik Vann contributed 33 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 tackles for loss, and three passes broken up. Now that he’s the primary pass rusher, look for his numbers to go up.

That’s especially going to happen for Vann if nose guard Jowon Briggs continues to improve. He’s a big man at the point of attack and one that can penetrate and make offenses pay by getting into the backfield. He had 43 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks last year as a non-starter.

The second level is full of athletes, starting with Deshawn Pace and his 95 tackles and Ty Van Fossen and his 70 tackles. This is a long and aggressive group, and the best player might end up being middle linebacker Jaheim Thomas . The 6-foot-4 235-pound linebacker could be the highest draftee from the entire defense when all is said and done.

In the secondary, two stud cornerbacks leave, but the Bearcats still have Taj Ward and Justin Harris , two talented players in their own right. Plus, nickel cornerback Arquon Bush returns to his starting spot. Bush had 41 tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions, and six pass breakups.

Safety Ja’von Hicks is the leader of the back safeties. His 56 tackles, two interceptions and three pass breakups give credence to believing he could challenge for All-AAC honors this next season.

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out Inside The Knights on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theapopkavoice.com

Blue Darters ranked in state preseason Power 25 poll

The Apopka Blue Darters football team fell just one game short of its fourth state championship last year. But their quest begins again later this month. In last season's Class 8A championship game, Apopka fell to Venice 35-7, but not before an incredible year. The Blue Darters finished the 2021...
APOPKA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Football
Orlando, FL
Sports
click orlando

Basketball coach to host school supply giveaway in Winter Garden

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – A West Orange High School graduate, mentor and area basketball coach said he is continuing his mission to get results and help children in his community make positive choices. Wendell Coates is once again hosting a back-to-school event this weekend to provide families with a...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
WESH

Fewer storms, but 'above average' hurricane season still expected

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday,Colorado State University researchers released an updated hurricane season forecast. Experts reduced the projected number of named storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes while still calling for an “above-average” level of tropical cyclone activity this season. CSU researchers now now say they anticipate 18...
ORLANDO, FL
Scorebook Live

Ryan Mills takes the helm at Lake Region

EAGLE LAKE, FLORIDA – The Ryan Mills era has arrived. Mills enters his 24th year in coaching and his first at Lake Region. The veteran offensive-minded coach spent 17 years at the college level before moving to Florida in 2016. As a college positions coach, he served 13 years working mostly with ...
EAGLE LAKE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

5 Florida players become Mega Milllions millionaires

While the jackpot-winning ticket in last Friday’s Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Chicago area, five lucky people in Florida also hit it big. Two lucky players each won $1 million and three lucky players each won $2 million. The winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Lewis
Person
Gus Malzahn
Person
Luke Fickell
click orlando

More storms pop up in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida on Wednesday will see another day with increased rain chances that will linger into the evening. A flood warning is in effect until midnight for Marion County due to excessive rainfall. Expect a 60% coverage of showers and storms from Wednesday through Saturday. Rain...
ORLANDO, FL
insideradio.com

In Orlando, ‘The Wolf’ Morphs Into ‘Fly 103.1.’

JVC Broadcasting launched rhythmic CHR “Fly 103.1” WOTW Orlando at noon Monday with Jack Harlow’s “First Class.” The station dropped its country programming on Friday and had been in stunt mode throughout the weekend. “Fly 103.1” introduced itself with nods to urban and rhythmic stations...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#East Carolina#American Football#College Football#Head#Smu
click orlando

Rain chances hit 60% through next week, possible storms

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances are increasing across Central Florida. A flood warning is also in effect for Marion County until 1:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. Expect a 60% coverage of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, with rain chances at 50% to 60% through the weekend. [TRENDING: Become a News...
ORLANDO, FL
orlandomeeting.com

New Dining & Nightlife for Meeting Groups in Orlando

Discover brand-new places to eat and drink the next time your organization meets in Orlando (Chocolate Piñata at Uncle Julio’s pictured). As Cvent’s No. 1 meeting destination in the country, Orlando is the sort of destination that never stops improving — and that maxim extends to our dining and nightlife. Already home to 34 MICHELIN Guide restaurants, celebrity chefs, James Beard Award honorees and a robust farm-to-table movement, not to mention vibrant nighttime entertainment, we’ve added several notable venues over the past year with still more to come. Dig into our freshest options the next time your group meets in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bellaviva at Westside, a New-Home Community in Kissimmee, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Bellaviva at Westside, a new, single-family home community in the Champions Gate area in Kissimmee. Bellaviva at Westside is conveniently located near US-27 and Interstate 4 for an easy commute to area employers, including Walt Disney World ® Resort, AdventHealth Celebration and Davenport Medical Center. The community is also close to Posner Park and Disney Springs for shopping, dining and entertainment and a short drive to Lake Louisa State Park for outdoor recreation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005378/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Bellaviva at Westside, a new-home community in Kissimmee, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)
westorlandonews.com

Orlando Offers an Average of This Many Sq. Ft. for $1,500 Rent

As housing costs continue to increase around Orlando, apartment space remains a top priority for renters locally and nationwide. To help them get the best value for their money, RentCafe recently calculated how much square footage renters can enjoy on a monthly budget of $1,500. For $1,500 a month, which...
ORLANDO, FL
Narcity USA

8 Airbnb Experiences You Didn't Know Existed In Orlando & They Are So Affordable

Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you. Orlando is one of the most widely known cities in Florida and it has no shortage of activities. While some are so overdone, the central Florida hot spot also has so many Airbnb experiences that aren't basic and totally worth the value.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

10 things to do in Orlando this weekend: August 5-7

ORLANDO, Fla. - From learning how to make amazing dishes from talented chefs to sampling beers at a local craft festival, here are 10 events happening this weekend in Orlando and surrounding Central Florida cities. Friday: August 5, 2022. Bad Bunny will perform live in concert at Camping World Stadium...
ORLANDO, FL
Inside The Knights

Inside The Knights

Orlando, FL
935
Followers
792
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on UCF athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/ucf

Comments / 0

Community Policy