H.S. Football Previews: Brookhaven Academy
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV)- Our WJTV High School Football Previews takes us to Brookhaven Academy who thinks their physicality will lead them to wins this year. The Cougars are led by 2nd year head coach Anthony Hart who brings tons of experience.
Rogers Heritage football enters new era
ROGERS, Ark. — A new season brings a new coach and a new era of Rogers Heritage football. Eric Munoz is taking over a Heritage program that has struggled to find success in previous years. The War Eagles are coming off a tough 2021 outing, finishing the season with...
H.S. Football Previews: Magee
MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) – Our WJTV High School Football Previews take us to Magee where the Trojans have been dominant the past few years. Under new head coach Chuck Maxie Magee hopes to keep their winning tradation alive. The Trojans won the 3A state championship in 2020.
Oklahoma 4A high school football team previews: Ada believes experience will pay dividends this season
By Ty Loftis Over the next few weeks, SBLive Oklahoma will break down high school football teams from the four largest classifications in the state in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season. Here's our look at the Ada Cougars. HEAD COACH Brad O’Steen, 2nd season (3-7) RETURNING ...
Benefits of Razorbacks' European Trip Already Adding Up
With almost entire Arkansas roster turned over, extra practice time much needed
