2d ago
Put him on the chain gang; he looks like a good candidate. The tolerance of bad behavior is the downfall of civilized society!!
ozarkradionews.com
Ava Man and Juvenile Arrested for Burglary, Assault, and Other Charges
Ava, Mo. – Two people from Ava were arrested in connection with a burglary near Goodhope on July 21. A deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigated a burglary near Goodhope where a gun safe was stolen. Evidence led to the arrest of a male juvenile and the location of the safe in an abandoned house. Additional clues led to the arrest of an adult suspect, Clint Mitchell, age 27 of Ava.
KTLO
Prison sentence handed down for Gassville man
A Gassville man whose most recent charges include possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court recently. The latest criminal case was opened on 29-year-old James Lee Snurr after he was arrested during a traffic stop in Gassville May 15. Snurr pled guilty to the new...
whiterivernow.com
Mountain View woman accused of stealing over $2,300 in iPhones
A contract employee in the electronics department of the Mountain View Walmart store is accused of stealing almost $2,300 in iPhones and an activation card. Stone County Circuit Court records say the woman, Justice Lehelle Brown-Earnest, 19, of Mountain View, has been charged with financial identity fraud, theft of property, and breaking or entering.
KTLO
Stone County woman banned from all Wal-Mart stores after phone theft
A Stone County woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing two phones and a phone card while working as a contractor in the Mountain View Wal-Mart.According to the probable cause affidavit, an employee from the store contacted authorities about 19-year-old Justice Brown-Earnest allegedly stealing two iPhone 13s and a phone activation card.
KTLO
Victim won’t testify, Gassville man’s charges dropped
The charges against a 21-year-old Gassville man accused of drugging and raping a juvenile were dropped by the state after the victim’s family said they did not want to put the girl through the ordeal of a trial. The family moved out-of-state after the incident and made it clear...
KTLO
Two people put on probation had revocation petition filed just 52 days after being sentenced
Two Mountain Home residents pled guilty to drug related charges in April and were given six years probation. They were back in Baxter County Circuit Court last week, accused of violating the terms and conditions of that suspended sentence. Thirty-six-year-old Rocio Pompa and 41-year-old Alejandro Rivera De Jesus entered a...
KYTV
SIGN THEFTS: Growing issue in Boone County, Ark.
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Boone County Road Department and the city of Harrison are concerned about increasing road sign theft over the last six months. According to Boone County road sign maintenance inspector Cody Whitney, more than 20 signs have been replaced across the county in 2022. Crews have replaced some locations as many as five times.
ozarkradionews.com
Oregon County Sheriff Reports July 24 – 31, 2022
On 07/28/2022, the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shelly Schell of Myrtle on an Oregon County Warrant for resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, class E felony. She was released on 07/28/2022 after posting a $3,000.00 cash bond. Alton Police – Arrest. On 07/29/2022, the Alton Police Department...
ozarkradionews.com
Cabool Man Injured on Highway 60
Cabool, MO. – A 2016 Chevy Cruze has been totaled and its driver injured as a result of a crash that happened early yesterday morning. Stephen Hill, 32 of Cabool, was driving his vehicle Westbound on Highway 60, just East of Cabool, when he traveled off the left side of the roadway. He then struck a road sign, and the vehicle overturned.
KTLO
Flippin man injured after driving recklessley, striking tree
A Flippin man allegedly driving in a reckless manner in Baxter County resulted in him driving off the road and striking a tree. Thirty-five-year-old Kyle Wood was transported Saturday afternoon to Baxter Regional Medical Center with what were described as suspected minor injuries. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office,...
Kait 8
Missing man: White Co. Sheriff’s Office searching in water and on land
WHITE CO., Ark. (KAIT) - A Pleasant Plains man has been reported missing for a week. On July 26, 62-year-old Darren Bright from Pleasant Plains was reported missing by his family. They last saw him leaving his home on July 14. According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, on July...
Kait 8
Man deemed hero after stopping fight at weekend festival
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas man is being deemed a hero after he stepped in and stopped a situation some said could have been much worse. On Saturday, July 30, a fight broke out at the annual Cave City Watermelon Festival between a 20-year-old man and 30-year-old Killian Day.
KTLO
Four people charged with kidnapping appear in court
Four people alleged to have kidnapped a man, shaved his head and beat him about the face and head because they reportedly believed he was in possession of stolen cellphones appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. The four suspected of being involved in the abduction and assault are 20-year-old...
KTLO
Man who attacked woman and made unusual demands appears in court
A man accused of assaulting a female, holding her against her will and threatening to kill her and her child appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-four-year-old Danny Baird pled not guilty to charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault and terroristic threatening. On July 4, Mountain Home police received a...
whiterivernow.com
KAIT: Stabbing incident reported at Watermelon Festival
KAIT Region 8 News is reporting one man was stabbed during an altercation at the Cave City Watermelon Festival Saturday. The Jonesboro television outlet says Sharp County Chief Deputy Aaron Presser confirmed two 20-year-old men were involved in a fight that lead to a knife being pulled and one person being stabbed.
KTLO
Man stabbed during fight at Cave City Watermelon Festival
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) – One person was stabbed at the Cave City Watermelon Festival Saturday. Sharp County Chief Deputy, Aaron Presser, confirmed two 20-year-old men were involved in a fight. The fight led to a knife being pulled out and one person being stabbed. Presser said the victim...
ozarkradionews.com
Thayer Woman Injured and Car Totaled in 63 Crash
Koshkonong, MO. – A Thayer woman has become injured after crashing on Friday on Highway 63, at roughly 3:20PM. A 2013 Cadillac SRX was being driven Southbound, when the crash occurred 2 miles South of Koshkonong. The driver Latasha Clark, a 36 year-old from Thayer, MO, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and the Cadillac overturned.
ozarkradionews.com
Pomona ATV Crash Injures Willow Springs Woman
Pomona, MO. – A Willow Springs woman has crashed an ATV, and has suffered moderate injury as a result. A 2011 KYMCO MXU300 ATV was being driven on County Road 5120, 7 miles West of Pomona, when it was crashed. The Westbound vehicle was being driven by Cassie Ford, 30 of Willow Springs. Ford crashed when she traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
ozarkradionews.com
Back the Blue: Douglas County Sheriff
As the last July Back the Blue Interview, we spoke to Chris Degase, the Sheriff of Douglas County. Degase speaks with us about his experiences in law enforcement, his favorite community programs, and advice he would give to someone looking to get into law enforcement. Listen below for the full story:
KYTV
Judge delivers verdict in death of Ozark County teenager in 2017
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County judge delivered a not guilty verdict in the case against an Ozark County woman accused of the death of her teenage daughter. Judge Calvin Holden announced his decision Friday following a month of deliberations in the murder trial of Rebecca Ruud. She faced a first-degree murder charge in the death of Savannah Leckie, 16, in 2017. The judge found Ruud guilty of abandoning a corpse. She faces up to four years in prison for the conviction on that charge.
