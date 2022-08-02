Ava, Mo. – Two people from Ava were arrested in connection with a burglary near Goodhope on July 21. A deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigated a burglary near Goodhope where a gun safe was stolen. Evidence led to the arrest of a male juvenile and the location of the safe in an abandoned house. Additional clues led to the arrest of an adult suspect, Clint Mitchell, age 27 of Ava.

AVA, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO