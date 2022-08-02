NJ weather: Thermometers get cooking again, rain chances fade

Read on wpst.com
Wednesday NJ weather: Ahhh, a one-day break in humidity
We have some subtle changes and weather variety on the way through the rest of the week. One beautiful, non-humid day. One dangerously hot and humid day. One steamy day with rain. And then we fall into fairly typical summertime weather for the first weekend of August. Hot, humid, and...
Insufferable heat and humidity return to NJ, some thunderstorms too
UPDATE as of 8:55 a.m. Thursday... The latest Drought Monitor was released this morning by the National Drought Mitigation Center. Despite recent rains, the area designating "Moderate Drought" in New Jersey has almost doubled, from 12% last week to just over 23% this week. Pieces of Hudson, Essex, Union, Somerset,...
HEAT ALERT: Temperatures could reach near 100; tracking potential for severe storms Friday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Lauren Due is tracking the potential for those severe storms.
WEATHER TO WATCH: Tracking potential thunderstorms tonight
New Jersey has the potential to see some beneficial thunderstorms Thursday night and Friday morning.
HEAT ALERT: Potential for 4th heat wave of summer begins; tracking storms Thursday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says he’s tracking those storms that will bring "beneficial" rain to New Jersey.
Forecasters scale back hurricane season for NJ, nation
This hurricane season may be a tad quieter than initially projected, but it is still likely to be busier than normal, government forecasters and others say. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday trimmed their hurricane season outlook from a 65% chance for above normal activity to 60% and increased the odds of a normal season from 25% to 30% because of uneven sea surface temperature, including a patch of cooler water off Portugal. Parts of the Atlantic are warmer than normal, but the variability had forecasters “backing off on the higher end” of their predictions, said lead hurricane outlook forecaster Matthew Rosencrans.
The first winter forecast for 2022-23 is out: See what the Farmers’ Almanac says for Pennsylvania and New Jersey
The hottest day of summer 2022 may be upon us, but the Farmers’ Almanac is already looking ahead to winter 2022-23. The almanac released its winter forecast on Wednesday, ahead of the latest edition’s release on Aug. 15. The almanac broadly calls for a stormy season in the eastern half of the U.S. and especially frigid temperatures in the North Central U.S., Great Lakes and Northeast.
25% of New Jersey is now officially in drought status
Nearly a quarter of New Jersey is considered to be in a moderate drought as of Thursday. The area now includes most of Hudson, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset and Union counties and part of Essex counties. It doubles the area from last week's report from the U.S. Drought Monitor. "Parts...
NJ weather this week: From cooler to big heat, possible rain on the horizon
As of this week, part of New Jersey — 12.34 percent of the state, to be exact — is officially in drought. Lawns are brown, streams are drying up, and voluntary water restrictions are already in effect. Our recent stretch of dry weather has been a hot topic...
N.J. weather: Where’s the rain? Latest stats show how dry it’s been across most of state.
You probably don’t even need to see any stats to confirm what you already know. After all, those brownish-yellow lawns and wilting flowers that are dotting the landscape in what’s supposed to be the “Garden State” tell the story. It’s been a very dry summer in...
The Absolutely Hottest Day in New Jersey Happened Almost 100 Years Ago
It's that time of year where I start to sweat just looking out the window. If I want to go running, it has to be either at 5:30 in the morning before the sun starts beating down on the boardwalk, or at 8:30 at night when the sun sets. Any...
