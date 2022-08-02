ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

BBC

Gosport man charged over rape of man near supermarket

A man has been charged with raping another man near a supermarket. The victim, in his 20s, was attacked near Morrisons in Gosport by another man on Sunday 10 July in the early hours. Hampshire Constabulary said the attack happened in an area off Walpole Road and the junction with...
BBC

Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth

A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
TheDailyBeast

Mom of Man Held in Shooting Over Cold McDonald’s Fries Shares Son’s Disturbing Words

The mom of a man in police custody after a McDonald’s worker was shot in the face over an argument about cold french fries has shared her son’s chilling words in the wake of the incident. Lisa Fulmore, 40, said she’d spoken with her 20-year-old son after the Monday night shooting in Brooklyn, which left a 23-year-old fast-food employee fighting for his life. “I talked to my son with the cops,” Fulmore told the New York Post. “My son is just saying that he gotta do what he gotta do and the [victim] came after him and whatever happened, happened,” she said. The mother of three boys also explained in detail the events that led up to the shooting. Fulmore said staff laughed at her after she complained that her order of fries was cold, and she phoned her son to say the McDonald’s workers were “playing” with her. She said her son then arrived at the restaurant to confront the employees and, after he left, a staff member “went looking” for him. “The next thing you know, maybe like 10 minutes later, you hear a gunshot,” Fulmore said. “So I ran to the door. I said, ‘Who’s shooting?’” Fulmore said someone replied: “Your son.”
