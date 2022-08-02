Read on www.bbc.com
Women fight barefoot in the street in shocking ‘Shameless-style’ brawl as even child joins in
THIS is the shocking moment barefoot women trade punches in a “Shameless-style” brawl in the street – and even a child joins in. Bystanders were horrified as tempers flared between the two women – one thought to be a young adult and the other one older – in Leeds, West Yorkshire.
Babysitter lured to her death by killer who placed ad on Facebook before stabbing her in the back and dumping body
COPS are hunting for a twisted killer who lured a babysitter to her death via a Facebook ad before dumping her body at a derelict warehouse. Carla Agostina Triga, 22, responded to a social media post from a man claiming to be a trucker asking for someone to look after his two kids.
Gosport man charged over rape of man near supermarket
A man has been charged with raping another man near a supermarket. The victim, in his 20s, was attacked near Morrisons in Gosport by another man on Sunday 10 July in the early hours. Hampshire Constabulary said the attack happened in an area off Walpole Road and the junction with...
Nurse, 32, accused of murdering seven babies appears in court for hearing
A NURSE accused of murdering seven babies faced court yesterday for a pre-trial hearing. Lucy Letby, 32, is charged with killing the five boys and two girls on the neo-natal ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Cheshire. She is also accused of the attempted murder of a further five...
Over 80 men accused of raping eight women appear in South African court
More than 80 men suspected of the gang rapes of eight women and the armed robbery of a video production crew in the South African town of Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, have appeared in court. The men were arrested at an abandoned mining site following the rapes and robbery near...
American woman says she was gang-raped in hotel in Pakistan during visit to tourist resort; two suspects arrested
Multan, Pakistan — - Pakistan's police have arrested at least two people after a 21-year-old American woman reported she was gang raped at a hotel when she was visiting a tourist resort in the eastern Punjab province, officials said Wednesday. The detainees included the woman's host, who took her...
Abducted girl chews through restraints and her escape leads to discovery of two bodies
A man accused of abducting a 12-year-old who escaped by chewing her way out of restraints after a week in captivity at a rural mobile home was charged with killing two people found dead inside the residence, authorities said Wednesday. Already charged with first-degree kidnapping in connection with the child's...
Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth
A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
Man 'was murdered after being honeytrapped in his own flat by three young women he met through Craigslist'
A man caught in a Craigslist 'honeytrap' was murdered in his own flat, a court has heard. Vishal Gohel, 44, thought he had arranged a 'sexual liason' with three young women at his flat in Herts near Watford via goods and services site Craigslist. Instead, he was gagged and beaten...
Graphic assault footage sparks outrage over violence against women in China
A woman bursts out of a bathroom stall at a bar, seemingly startling several men gathered at the sinks. A man follows, grabs her by the hair, and tries to drag her back in. She grabs onto another man outside the stall. Both are pulled to the ground as the first man forces her back into the stall and slams the door.
Met police officer sacked after punching handcuffed black child in the face
Steve Martin found guilty of gross misconduct after punching and verbally abusing 15-year-old boy
N.J. Mom Convicted of Murdering Toddler Because He Was 'Obstacle' to Her Extramarital Affair
A New Jersey woman will likely spend the rest of her life in prison now that a jury has convicted her of the 2018 killing of her 17-month-old son, PEOPLE learns. Heather Reynolds, 44, was found guilty last Thursday of murder, possession of methamphetamine and endangering the welfare of a child, according to a statement from prosecutors in Camden County.
Mother is arrested for selling her five-day-old boy for £2,900 ‘to pay for a nose job’ in Russia
A Russian mother accused of selling her newborn son for £2,900 to pay for a nose job has been arrested. The unnamed 33-year-old woman from Dagestan, in southern Russia, is said to have told a friend she did not want to keep the infant. She arranged for a couple...
Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report
Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
Mom of Man Held in Shooting Over Cold McDonald’s Fries Shares Son’s Disturbing Words
The mom of a man in police custody after a McDonald’s worker was shot in the face over an argument about cold french fries has shared her son’s chilling words in the wake of the incident. Lisa Fulmore, 40, said she’d spoken with her 20-year-old son after the Monday night shooting in Brooklyn, which left a 23-year-old fast-food employee fighting for his life. “I talked to my son with the cops,” Fulmore told the New York Post. “My son is just saying that he gotta do what he gotta do and the [victim] came after him and whatever happened, happened,” she said. The mother of three boys also explained in detail the events that led up to the shooting. Fulmore said staff laughed at her after she complained that her order of fries was cold, and she phoned her son to say the McDonald’s workers were “playing” with her. She said her son then arrived at the restaurant to confront the employees and, after he left, a staff member “went looking” for him. “The next thing you know, maybe like 10 minutes later, you hear a gunshot,” Fulmore said. “So I ran to the door. I said, ‘Who’s shooting?’” Fulmore said someone replied: “Your son.”
Cops Seize $60 Million of Cocaine Hidden in Fake Mobile Home
The trafficking organization had previously attempted to send the mobile home with cocaine from South America to Spain in 2019.
Brit tourist, 34, killed on honeymoon after ‘ignoring red warning flag’ to go swimming on Thai beach
A BRITISH tourist has died on his honeymoon after allegedly ignoring red warning flags to go swimming in the rough sea on a Thai beach. Ali Mohammed Mian, 34, had been on vacation for just two days after arriving on the island of Phuket, southern Thailand, on July 12. He...
Husband and wife shot dead alongside their son in farm with neighbour arrested after manhunt
A HUSBAND and wife have been shot dead along with their son at their farm, cops said. Mervyn and Maree Schwarz and her son Graham Tighe were killed on remote farmland in outback Australia and the alleged gunman, who is a neighbour, was later arrested. Graham’s brother Ross survived being...
I was fighting for my life in ICU when a cruel thief STOLE cash out of my wallet next to my bed
A CANCER patient said he had £120 stolen from him when he was fighting for his life in intensive care with pneumonia. Simon Colbeck, 48, was bed bound, tied up to lots of machinery and finding it "extremely hard to breathe" when the cash was nicked from his wallet.
Major update after two kids among five found dead in home with chilling clue found at scene
THE family-of-five killed in an alleged murder-suicide on Tuesday have been identified by police. Donovan Michael Ramirez, 45, is believed to have killed his family then himself, according to police. Among those murdered were: Stephanie Renee Ramirez, 39, Alyssa Berumen, 22, Sunny Ramirez, 11, and Shelby Rose Ramirez, 7. Police...
