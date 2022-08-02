Former players, community members advocate for Timmons to continue coaching

Read on heraldcourier.com
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensVirginia State
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Heritage Days Festival Expecting a Large Turnout for September Event in Bluff CityJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
LOCAL BRIEFS: Former Abingdon soccer star Oyos signs with English team
Former Abingdon High School star Gillian Oyos has signed with Newcastle United Women of England. Oyos started 59 of the 61 matches she played over the course of her career at UNC Asheville and finished with seven goals and four assists. They compete in FA Women’s National League Division One...
LOCAL BRIEFS: Tennessee High freshman sets school record
Tennessee High freshman Fairyn Meares tied the school record in the pole vault at the AAU National Track Championships in Greensboro, N.C., according to THS assistant track coach Tom Murrell. Meares vaulted 3.20m/10’-6” to finish 9th out of a field of 37 in the 15-16 age group. She...
Registration open for Senior Olympics
Registration for the First Tennessee District Senior Olympics is open until Wednesday, Aug. 17. The Senior Olympics will be held from Sept. 7 to Oct. 8 in venues around Kingsport, Tennessee and Johnson City, Tennessee. Athletes must be 50 years of age or older. People are also reading…. Some of...
Bright spot: Tennessee High grad Blevins pitches well in debut for State Liners; Bristol splits twinbill
BRISTOL, Va. – The first pitch Brayden Blevins threw as a member of the Bristol State Liners bounced in front of the plate and resulted in a run-scoring wild pitch. It was not a harbinger of things to come in his Appalachian League debut as the recent Tennessee High graduate tossed 1 1/3 impressive innings of relief in Bristol’s 11-3 loss to the Elizabethton River Riders on Wednesday in the opening game of a doubleheader at DeVault Stadium.
Jimmy’s time: Tennessee High junior Phipps finally get his chance to play quarterback for the Vikings
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Jimmy Phipps has been patiently waiting his turn. When Tennessee High travels to Dobyns-Bennett to open the season on Aug. 19, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound junior will be starting at quarterback for the Vikings. “I am real excited to become the quarterback here at Tennessee High School,”...
Gate City football
WATCH NOW: Fleming returns from bad break for final season with Blue Devils. It was the first defensive play of the opening scrimmage for the 2021 Gate City Blue Devils football team. GC senior safety Ethan Fleming will never forget what happened next at historic Legion Field.
Wolves looking to howl again in ‘22
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Year one was a rousing success for West Ridge football. Now it’s time to do it again, and this time without 28 seniors who were part of a 9-3 season that included a playoff win in the school’s first year of existence after the consolidation of Sullivan Central, South and North.
LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU’s Saylors gets preseason notice
East Tennessee State senior running back Jacob Saylors earned Preseason All-American honors by Stats Perform FCS, according to a press release on Monday. Saylors landed first team honors for an all-purpose spot as the Buccaneer tallied 1,882 all-purpose yards in 2021. The Jasper, Tenn. native posted 1,019 rushing yards, 720 kickoff return yards and 143 receiving yards, along with registering 11 total touchdowns (10 rushing/1 receiving).
Tudor, Perrigan to lead United Way campaign
Bristol’s two leaders in education have joined forces to co-chair the 2022 United Way campaign. Dr. Annette Tudor, director of schools for Bristol Tennessee City Schools and Dr. Keith Perrigan, superintendent for Bristol Virginia Public Schools were announced as the campaign co-chairs Thursday. “We are so excited to have...
WATCH NOW: Fleming returns from bad break for final season with Blue Devils
GATE CITY, Va. – It was the first defensive play of the opening scrimmage for the 2021 Gate City Blue Devils football team. GC senior safety Ethan Fleming will never forget what happened next at historic Legion Field. “We were going against Virginia High,” Fleming said. “They ran the...
Jones named JC market president
Arch Jones has recently been named Johnson City market president for Renasant Bank. A native of Johnson City, Jones brings more than 20 years of banking, insurance and wealth management experience with him to this position. Jones will be based at the 105 West King Street location, and will serve alongside Renasant’s established team members Randy Humphreys and Wayne Lewis.
Bristol's YMCA 're-energized' by $800,000 renovation
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Dawn Roller has been an instructor at the YMCA of Bristol for 15 years, but she’s never seen the Y like it is today – fresh off an $800,000 renovation that is breathing new life into the Bristol community hub. “I think even the...
School Board member questions council over $100K taken from budget
BRISTOL, Tenn. – A Bristol Tennessee School Board member wants the city to return $100,000 to the school system’s budget after it was removed in June. City School Board member Jill Harrison addressed the Bristol Tennessee City Council Tuesday expressing clear frustration over an apparent lack of communication between the two bodies on budgeting. In delivering a lengthy school board liaison report, Harrison addressed the city’s amending of $100,000 out of the school system’s budget.
SHORT TAKES | Jim Lauderdale set to return to BR&RR on Sept. 11 at 2:15 p.m.
Doug Gray saddled up to celebrate 50 years of the Marshall Tucker Band this year. Gray gallops aboard the Marshall Tucker Band to The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia Saturday, Aug. 6. With more hits to sing than John Wayne had horses to ride, lead singer Gray stands as one of the few Southern rock stalwarts remaining from its 1970s heyday.
Venable wins reelection with more than 66% of the vote
Incumbent County Mayor Richard Venable won another term in office in the Sullivan County General Election Thursday with more than 66% of the vote. Venable defeated his closest independent challenger by more than 3,000 votes finishing with 66.26% of the vote over independent Val Edwards who had 25.25% of the total followed by independent candidate Bobby Weaver who garnered 8.49% of the total.
Bluff City Town Council is looking to fill two seats following resignations
BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Bluff City, Tennessee Town Council, accepted the resignations of Mayor Richard Bowling and Alderman Eric Ward during its meeting Tuesday leaving the five-member board two members short. Bowling, who served in the position for seven months, was at Tuesday's meeting. He explained he was resigning...
United Way of Southwest Virginia sets up additional funds for flood donations
Less than a month after creating a Disaster Relief Fund to help flood victims in Buchanan County, United Way of Southwest Virginia (UWSWVA) has announced the creation of new funds to assist Dickenson and Wise counties following the late July floods that forced evacuations and caused property damage to homes and businesses there.
Gas prices down by close to 90 cents per gallon off June's peak
Gas prices continue dropping nationwide with Tennessee now ranked fifth lowest in the US. while Virginia ranks 18th, according to AAA. Tennessee’s statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas dropped to $3.73 on Wednesday – down 15 cents per gallon compared to one week ago – average pump prices locally are between six to 10 cents higher, AAA reported.
Abingdon’s Arts Depot to exhibit works from 10 Appalachian artists
Abingdon’s Arts Depot is slated to showcase 10 Appalachian artists from EAT/ART, an exhibition space that started in a dining room. In the earliest stages of the pandemic, Johnson City-based Jocelyn Mathewes hungered for a way to support her art and that of her fellow Appalachian artists when every gallery space, convention, or show shuttered.
Sullivan County voters go to the polls Thursday
Four Sullivan County Commission seats in two districts will be determined Thursday in a county general election that also includes state and federal primaries. Commissioner Sam Jones seeks reelection in the two-seat District 7 with opposition from Travis Ward and Lori Love, the sole Democratic nominee on the county’s general election ballot. Two seats are also up for grabs in District 9 as Republicans Joe Carr and Joe McMurray vie with Randall Bowers, an independent candidate.
