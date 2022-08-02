Former players, community members advocate for Timmons to continue coaching

BRISTOL, Va. – The first pitch Brayden Blevins threw as a member of the Bristol State Liners bounced in front of the plate and resulted in a run-scoring wild pitch. It was not a harbinger of things to come in his Appalachian League debut as the recent Tennessee High graduate tossed 1 1/3 impressive innings of relief in Bristol’s 11-3 loss to the Elizabethton River Riders on Wednesday in the opening game of a doubleheader at DeVault Stadium.

