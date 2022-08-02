Read on www.dailylocal.com
Three Chester County women to be honored by March of Dimes
WEST CHESTER — The March of Dimes is revealing the most remarkable women impacting business, health and public service in Chester County. All three women will be honored at the 33rd annual Chester County Salute to Women of Achievement Dinner being held on Oct. 12, at the Desmond Hotel in Malvern.
Chester County to take part in Overdose Awareness Day with ‘Night of Light’
WEST CHESTER — As part of Chester County’s commitment to tackle the opioid epidemic, the county’s Department of Drug & Alcohol Services announces participation in International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, Aug. 31. On this day, the county will join communities around the world in encouraging residents,...
Chester County launches Walk. Ride. Drive. Safe campaign
WEST CHESTER — With the outdoor activity season in full swing and as children get ready to return to school, Chester County has launched a safety awareness campaign to keep pedestrians and bicyclists safe — and drivers aware. The Walk. Ride. Drive. Safe campaign offers tips and rules...
Nearly $1 million in grants available for county schools, businesses, nonprofits
WEST CHESTER — Chester County schools, colleges, businesses, nonprofit groups, and environmental organizations can apply to receive some of the $900,000 in total state grant funding available for environmental education projects, state Senator Carolyn Comitta said. “Quality environmental education programs promote critical and creative thinking skills, while inspiring students...
Register now for 10th annual Chester County Single Mothers’ Conference
WEST CHESTER — Registration is open now for the 10th annual Chester County Single Mothers’ Conference, which is free to all single moms and includes free childcare and lunch. Debuting a new format and location, single moms can register for a morning or afternoon session of workshops, guest speakers, pampering and resource fair, all title sponsored by Benchmark Federal Credit Union.
Lots of activities planned in Kennett Square through end of the year
KENNETT SQUARE — “Live in the sunshine,” declared Ralph Waldo Emerson, the 19th century American philosopher, abolitionist and poet who led the transcendentalist movement. A crux tenet of the transcendental movement found there to be inherent goodness in people and nature. And this summer, there is much...
Pickering campus dean named ‘educator of distinction’
PHOENIXVILLE — Mark Cottom, dean of students at the Technical College High School Pickering Campus, was recently recognized with the Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction award, a special program within the National Society of High School Scholars that honors educators worldwide. Each year, student members of NSHSS are invited...
Nonprofit helping needy in Coatesville area; donation drive set Aug. 27
COATESVILLE—Last year, Shar’s Hands, a nonprofit organization, was founded to help the less fortunate in Coatesville and surrounding areas. Rhonda Stewart the Founder and President of Shar’s Hands has always had a passion for helping others and wanted to bring that passion to the community she loved so much. Rhonda recruited several people who shared her love for helping others and a short time later Shar’s Hands which she named after her mother Sharlene was official and ready to help.
Greater Coatesville nonprofits get $657,000 in grant funding
COATESVILLE — The Alliance for Health Equity has released $620,000 in support over two years to eight registered 501(c)3 grassroots and nonprofit partnerships, equaling 18 organizations as the recipients of the Collaborative Innovation Fund. Another $25,000 was awarded to an organization to support the Coatesville Black Media Renaissance and $12,500 in discretionary funds was released to address emergent needs relating to health access.
Southeastern Pennsylvania set for heat advisory Thursday
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the warm corner of Pennsylvania, the southeast. Berks, Chester, Montgomery, Delaware counties are among the spots in the advisory for Thursday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Heat indexes of 100 to 103 degrees are possible, according to the advisory. The...
Police departments in Chester County celebrate National Night Out
WEST CHESTER—Many police departments in Chester County celebrated National Night Out Tuesday. It’s an effort by the police to help build better relations with the community and is a proactive model for youngsters. The event helps police and the community show its support for each other, and against...
Run at 100 degrees possible Thursday for Berks, many spots in southeastern Pa.
The forecasts of a heat wave starting this week in Berks County and southeastern Pennsylvania have cooled a bit the past few days, but AccuWeather is still looking for a rush of heat Thursday with the potential for a run at 100 degrees that day in many spots in the region.
Downingtown’s Gross, 15, is youngest to qualify for 2022 U.S. Amateur
DOWNINGTOWN >> Amazing milestones have been a regular occurrence for Nick Gross on the golf course. And the Downingtown native – and two-time Daily Local News Player of the Year — is back at it again. A rising junior at Downingtown West, Gross recently qualified for the United...
Construction boom continues in Kennett; nearly 170 luxury lofts coming to West State Street
KENNETT SQUARE —Kennett Square, widely known as a destination town with its many brewpubs and annual events such as the Mushroom Festival and Kennett Run, has become one of the most popular municipalities in Chester County in which to live. Construction of new homes is underway at the corner...
Sunoco misses cleanup deadline at Marsh Creek State Park; local lawmakers call for action
EXTON — Nearly two years since Sunoco Pipeline L.P. spilled drilling mud into Marsh Creek Lake and its tributaries, and more than one month past the company’s agreed-upon remediation and restoration deadline, local lawmakers are calling for action. Aug. 10 marks the two-year anniversary of the spill, which...
Coatesville Sounds of Summer music series begins Aug. 5
COATESVILLE—The public is invited to The City of Coatesville’s Sounds of Summer Music Series beginning Friday, August 5. Concerts are free to the public and happen from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. every other Friday (Aug. 5 and 19, Sept. 2 and 16) at Victor Abdala Park (851 Olive St.) in Coatesville.
Coatesville man gets prison for domestic violence in front of young children
WEST CHESTER — A 31-year-old Coatesville man was sentenced to 2½ -8 years in prison for three domestic violence incidents that happened in front of his young children in 2020 and 2021. Judge Alita Rovito A jury found Matthew Myers, 31, guilty of simple assault, trespassing, harassment, and...
One killed in motorcycle crash in Honey Brook
HONEY BROOK — One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in Honey Brook Wednesday evening. Shortly after 8 p.m., while monitoring traffic along Route 322 in Honey Brook, troopers from Embreeville State Police barracks observed a motorcycle drive past one of their units at a high rate of speed traveling westbound.
West Chester man arrested after police find large quantity of heroin, fentanyl
WEST CHESTER — A West Chester man traveling with a large quantity of drugs in his vehicle was arrested after he was involved in a one-vehicle accident. On July 22 at 11:15 a.m., West Chester police was dispatched to a one-vehicle accident in the 300 Block of West Nields Street. Police made contact with the operator of the vehicle, identified as Stephen Reese, 35, of West Chester, and signs of impairment were observed. A large quantity of suspected heroin and fentanyl packaged for sale was recovered from the vehicle.
Bethlehem’s Musikfest begins 10-day run on Friday [Events roundup]
The following events are planned for the week ahead throughout the region:. • Musikfest, America’s largest free music festival featuring more than 500 acts on 16 stages, opens Friday and runs through Aug. 14 in downtown Bethlehem. In addition to the continuous free music spanning a wide array of genres, the Wind Creek Steel Stage presents ticketed concerts nightly. Scheduled to appear are Boyz II Men on Thursday (preview night), Kip Moore on Friday, Willie Nelson & Family on Saturday, Poison on Sunday, Counting Crows on Monday, Ziggy Marley on Tuesday, Disturbed on Wednesday, Kelsea Ballerini on Aug. 11, Ja Rule and Ashanti on Aug. 12, Alabama on Aug. 13 and Olga Tanon on Aug. 14. The free entertainment starts at 4 p.m. Friday and noon from Saturday through Aug. 14. For more information including daily schedules and band bios, visit musikfest.org.
