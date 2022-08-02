COATESVILLE—Last year, Shar’s Hands, a nonprofit organization, was founded to help the less fortunate in Coatesville and surrounding areas. Rhonda Stewart the Founder and President of Shar’s Hands has always had a passion for helping others and wanted to bring that passion to the community she loved so much. Rhonda recruited several people who shared her love for helping others and a short time later Shar’s Hands which she named after her mother Sharlene was official and ready to help.

