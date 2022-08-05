Read on southernillinoisnow.com
2022 08/11 – Sandra Eldridge
Sandra Eldridge, 69, of Centralia, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Il. Sandra was born June 22, 1953, in Belleville, the daughter of Everett and Beulah (Brown) Mixon. Sandra married William “Bill” Eldridge in 2001 in Cahokia, Illinois and he preceded her in death in 2015.
Funding for southern Illinois projects included in Senate budget
178 million dollars for Illinois projects is included in the U.S. Senate's budget for fiscal year 2023. In Southern Illinois, several education and workforce programs will receive funds in the budget proposal, including a mobile manufacturing training lab at Kaskaskia College, creation of a new Center for Rural Health at the SIU School of Medicine, and for Shawnee Community College to expand a commercial truck driving program to Metropolis and Cairo.
2022 08/06 – William E. Sapp
William E. Sapp, age 85 of Salem, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Salem Township Hospital. Arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem. Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.
Pritzker makes stops in the Metro East
Illinois Governor J-B Pritzker made a few stops in the Metro East on Wednesday to announce funding for wastewater system improvements in Cahokia Heights and to celebrate the expansion of a business in Caseyville. The governor later stopped at Rend Lake to announce funding for improvements at the resort. The...
Marion County Fair’s new Junior Miss is Paisley Stanford
The Marion County Fair’s new Junior Miss is Paisley Stanford of Salem. She was one of 20 vying to be the Marion County Fair’s 2022 Junior Miss. “I was like ‘oh my gosh’. It was only my first year and I wasn’t sure how things were going to turn out. I am so excited. Ever since I was little I always wanted to be a fair queen and I’m so excited about being able to represent our county.”
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Clinton, Bond, Southeastern Madison, Fayette, Northwestern Washington, Southeastern Montgomery, and Northeastern St Clair Counties
The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Clinton County in south central Illinois... Bond County in south central Illinois... Southeastern Madison County in southwestern Illinois... Fayette County in south central Illinois... Northwestern Washington County in south central Illinois... Southeastern Montgomery County in south central Illinois... Northeastern St. Clair County in southwestern Illinois... * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 534 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Reno to near Lebanon, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... New Baden and Trenton around 545 PM CDT. Greenville, Aviston, Woburn and Van Burensburg around 550 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Breese, Albers, New Memphis, Germantown, Mulberry Grove, Okawville and Shobonier. This includes the following highways... Interstate 70 in Illinois between exits 24 and 68. Interstate 64 in Illinois between exits 19 and 41. This also includes Ramsey Lake State Park and Carlyle Lake Recreational Area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Disaster proclamation issued for St. Clair and Washington counties
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A disaster proclamation was approved for St. Clair County and Washington County in Illinois by Governor JB Pritzker following the flooding in those areas. The two counties were hit hard by severe weather and flooding on July 25 and July 27. State resources will now be available to local entities and emergency […]
Illinois farmer seeing crop loss from major rainfall
Illinois farmer seeing crop loss from major rainfall. Multiple rainstorms have a southern Illinois farmer tallying up crop losses. “In the last three weeks we’ve had around 18 inches of rain that came in 6 different events.”. Josh Harris who farms near Clay City Illinois tells Brownfield the rain...
Aviston & Moline Get Set To Open Legion Great Lakes Regional Wednesday
The pairings are out for the American Legion Baseball Great Lakes Regional Tournament held at Gerace Park Stadium on the campus of Northwoods University. The Aviston Express and Moline will represent Illinois after advancing this past weekend. The state runner up Moline will open up tournament play tomorrow morning at 9:30 against the Wisconsin State Champion Eau Claire.
Marion County 4H Auction a record breaker
The Marion County 4H Auction set a record Wednesday night when auction bids for the first time topped the $100,000 mark…$101,200 to be exact. Auction officials say an increase in animals auctioned, higher bids overall, and a few animals that went for exceptional prices all combined for the record setting evening.
Belleville’s Buffalo Wild Wings closes, other locations remain open in Metro East
After much speculation on social media regarding Buffalo Wild Wings location closures in the St. Louis Metro East, the Illinois Business Journal reached out to the company directly to verify the rumored closures. A Buffalo Wild Wings spokesperson confirmed that the franchised location in Belleville, Ill., has permanently closed. The...
Delaney Kell crowned 2022 Miss Marion County Fair Queen
The 2022 Miss Marion County Fair Queen is Delaney Kell of Salem. “It means a lot. I’ve been dreaming of this since I was a little girl so to say I did it is huge.”. The 19-year-old grew up at the fair attending each year since she was a baby.
Police Beat for Thursday, August 4th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 39-year-old Salem man for possession of methamphetamine after he allegedly dropped a baggie of what field tested as the drug on the floor of a Salem business on Wednesday. With the help of video surveillance, Michael Talley of West Warmouth was identified as the person who dropped the baggie. He was taken into custody when police saw him riding a bicycle near the Warmouth and Ohio Street intersection Wednesday afternoon.
IL Department of Revenue investigating local business
ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) – The Edwards County Sheriff’s Department (ECSD) is part of an ongoing investigation into an Albion business. ECSD says the State Police and the Treasury Department are currently conducting an operation at a Phillips 66 in Albion. ECSD says this is an operation that involves the State Police and Treasury Department. ECSD […]
2 Madison students remembered for kindness
Two Madison County high school athletes who died in a wreck west of Annandale in rural Madison County early Monday morning were remembered for their love of animals, their hard work and strong friendships. The wreck was discovered by one of their parents who went looking for them. The students,...
Strong storms cause damage, power outages in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Heavy rain fell in St. Louis a little more than a week after historic rainfall hit the region, causing flooding. A storm with intense lightning moved through Wednesday night, and more storms fired up Thursday morning. Thursday Morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash...
Salem 11u’s Season Ends After Great Showing At State
The season came to an end for the 11u Salem Little League All Stars as they fell to Elmhurst at the State Tournament in Champaign 14-7. Jared Crompton and Owen Tennyson each doubled for the Cats who scored 6 runs in their final at bat before their comeback was stopped.
New Illinois Tyson Foods plant breaks ground downstate
CASEYVILLE, Ill. - Governor JB Pritzker helped to officially break ground Wednesday at the new Tyson Foods processing plant in downstate Illinois. Tyson is investing more than $180 million in the plant expansion in Caseyville, making it capable of producing 16 million pounds of product a year. The expansion will...
UPDATE: Two people hit by a train in Washington Co. identified
The Washington County Coroner's has identified two people hit by an Amtrak train early Wednesday morning. 28-year-old Curtis Braswell of Marble Hill, Missouri and 21-year-old Della Blewett of Mt. Vernon were both pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner's office says it appears both were in the railroad tracks just...
Thousands without power as storms move through area
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – There are thousands of power outages reported in the area as storms move through Wednesday afternoon. The number of outages started to go down as the evening moved on. As of 4:30 p.m., Ameren had reported 10,000 outages in the Metro East and 9,000 in...
