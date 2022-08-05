The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Clinton County in south central Illinois... Bond County in south central Illinois... Southeastern Madison County in southwestern Illinois... Fayette County in south central Illinois... Northwestern Washington County in south central Illinois... Southeastern Montgomery County in south central Illinois... Northeastern St. Clair County in southwestern Illinois... * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 534 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Reno to near Lebanon, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... New Baden and Trenton around 545 PM CDT. Greenville, Aviston, Woburn and Van Burensburg around 550 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Breese, Albers, New Memphis, Germantown, Mulberry Grove, Okawville and Shobonier. This includes the following highways... Interstate 70 in Illinois between exits 24 and 68. Interstate 64 in Illinois between exits 19 and 41. This also includes Ramsey Lake State Park and Carlyle Lake Recreational Area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

