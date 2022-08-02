ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Antelope Valley Press

Additional candidates enter November race

Seven people have pulled or filed candidate nomination papers for two full-term seats on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors in the Nov. 8 consolidated general election. Dr. Jawad Bermani and Palmdale resident John Bryson are the latest potential candidates. They pulled nomination papers on Tuesday, according to...
Antelope Valley Press

Motorcyclist dies as result of collision

LANCASTER — A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a collision with a vehicle that failed to yield at a two-way stop, Monday night, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. The man, who identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin, was riding...
Antelope Valley Press

Small earthquake strikes near Lake LA; no injuries, damage

LOS ANGELES — A small earthquake struck, Wednesday, near the Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries. The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3, occurred at 11:45 a.m., roughly 10 miles south of Lake Los Angeles, according to the US Geological Survey.
Antelope Valley Press

Motorcyclist killed on Sierra Highway

LANCASTER — A Lancaster man riding a motorcycle was killed, early Monday, in a hit-and-run collision on Sierra Highway, north of Avenue I, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. Martin Contreras, 59, was exiting a private driveway and heading west across Sierra Highway, at about 12:50 a.m.,...
Antelope Valley Press

A busy first day of school

ANTELOPE ACRES — Wednesday was the first day of school for nearly 9,000 students across Westside Union School District’s 13 school sites. Del Sur School bustled as parents dropped their children off for their first day back at school. The campus, at 90th Street West and Avenue H, was energized. Students reunited with old friends or made new ones as they walked to their homerooms.
Antelope Valley Press

State spares power plant owner from fines

SACRAMENTO (AP) — The owner of an aging gas-fired power plant along California’s southern coast won’t be required to pay fines for some water pollution it causes, through 2023, state water officials voted, Tuesday. The Redondo Beach Generating Station is one of four coastal power plants that...
Antelope Valley Press

California City police getting upgraded weapons

CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City Police Department will get new guns, after the City Council approved replacing their old sidearms following a lengthy discussion about the unbudgeted cost. On July 26, the Council approved purchasing 35 Glock 17 handguns to replace the 15- to 20-year-old Sig P220 that...
Antelope Valley Press

County hopes to exit ‘high’ category

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County could move out of the federal government’s “high” COVID-19 activity category, today, based on recent drops in the rate of people being hospitalized with the virus, although the number of people being treated in local medical centers has risen slightly in recent days.
Antelope Valley Press

Checkpoint results in one arrest

PALMDALE — Deputies arrested one person for driving under the influence during a DUI checkpoint, on Friday, at Avenue S and 40th Street East. The checkpoint was held from 6 p.m., to 2 a.m.. During that time, 1,152 vehicles were contacted, four of which were impounded or stored, according to Palmdale Sheriff Station officials.
Antelope Valley Press

Suspect in Palmdale burglary attempt at restaurant arrested

PALMDALE — A man is in custody after he tried to burglarize a fast food location, Tuesday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 11:48 a.m., Tuesday, to an alarm at a Wienerschnitzel’s restaurant in the 3000 block of East Avenue S, Lt. Jeffery Rhea of the Palmdale station told City News Service.
Antelope Valley Press

Get a free catalytic converter etching

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station will host a catalytic converter theft prevention event, today, at Antelope Valley Chevrolet. The event is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m., at the dealership on 1160 Motor Lane.
Antelope Valley Press

District to consider another bond measure

PALMDALE — The Palmdale School District Board of Education, today, will consider a proposed resolution to place a $120 million bond measure on the Nov. 8 ballot. Proceeds from the proposed bond measure would be used to modernize and renovate existing facilities and would also be used on health, safety and security projects, technology and other construction projects and improvements.
Antelope Valley Press

80-year-old store owner shoots suspect in attempted robbery

NORCO, Calif. — A man armed with a rifle was shot by a quick-acting convenience store owner who pulled a shotgun out from behind the counter and opened fire during an attempted robbery. The faceoff was recorded by surveillance cameras at the convenience store around 2:45 a.m., Sunday, in...
Antelope Valley Press

Walmart evacuated over fear of alleged gunman

LANCASTER — The Walmart on Valley Central Way in Lancaster was evacuated for several hours, Monday, after a false report of an armed man in the store, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials reported. Deputies were called to the store at about 10:30 a.m., on what was originally reported...
Antelope Valley Press

Pet license late fees waived

PALMDALE — The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control will waive late fees for pet owners who have put off paying their required annual pet licenses and incurred late fees during these difficult economic times, the Department announced. The fee waivers are open for Palmdale residents...
Antelope Valley Press

PWD to replace water main lines

PALMDALE — More than 1,100 linear feet of water main lines will be replaced under twin contracts approved, July 25, by the Palmdale Water District Board of Directors. The Board awarded the construction contracts to Oxnard-based J. Vega Engineering for two separate main line replacement projects.
Antelope Valley Press

City expanding informational maps contract

CALIFORNIA CITY — The city will expand the existing contract with an engineering firm to make informational maps easily available to developers and members of the public to facilitate planning efforts. The existing contract with Arrow Engineering Services is for GIS mapping of the city’s water and sewer lines....
