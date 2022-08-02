Diocese of Baton Rouge Catholic Schools not following Diocese of Lafayette’s handbook decision

Read on www.brproud.com
Letters: Driving off the dedicated teachers, Narcisse hurts children in Baton Rouge
What do you remember most about your kindergarten teacher? Mine, Mrs. O'Neil, had a warm and inviting classroom. At 37, I can still picture where my assigned seat was in her tidy classroom filled with colorful bulletin boards. When my son starts kindergarten Monday and embraces what is truly an...
School supplies, uniforms to be given out at community event Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – District 5 Councilman Darryl Hurst and other local officials will host a back-to-school event Saturday. Back 2 School event organizers will give away free school supplies and uniforms. Families can also enjoy snowballs, inflatables, fishing, and basketball from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BREC’S North Sherwood Forest Community Park.
IDEA Bridge Academy and College Prep kickoff school year
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Wednesday was IDEA Bridge Academy and College Preparatory’s first day of the 2022-2023 school year. School officials said IDEA Bridge College Preparatory will be adding the 10th grade level to continue to serve students. The campus will grow to hold grades K-12. In addition, the school was able to add a softball team.
Another Baton Rouge thrift store is closing; this one helps formerly incarcerated women
A Baton Rouge thrift store that aids formerly incarcerated women is planning on closing its doors later this year. Connections for Life, located on Highland Road near Harding Street just north of LSU, will stay open for “a few months” as it liquidates before shutting down, said Karen Stagg, executive director of the eponymous nonprofit that runs the thrift store.
Eunice News
Opelousas student receives medical school scholarship
The fourth annual Ochsner Health Medical School Scholarship for LSU Health Shreveport – School of Medicine has been awarded to recent Xavier University of Louisiana graduate Aaron Jackson. The scholarship award covers the cost of tuition for Jackson to attend LSU Health Shreveport – School of Medicine over the 4-year enrollment. “Ochsner Health is driven by our mission to ‘Serve, Heal, Lead,…
Pay raise approved for Livingston Parish school system employees
LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) — Livingston Parish school employees are getting a raise after the school board approved its largest local compensation package — ever — on Thursday, officials say. Superintendent Joe Murphy’s payroll proposal included $1,500 for teachers and district educators and $750 for classified staff. The...
Free haircuts, school uniforms to be given out in BR Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Metro Council District 5 is hosting a community event on August 7. Four barbershops will be giving free haircuts to students returning to school from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 3535 Riley Street. Backpacks and uniforms will also be handed out. The haircuts will be provided by House of Styles, Hip Hop Barbershop, Line 4 Line, and House of Cuts.
Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
Restaurant to open second Lafayette location
This Florida-based restaurant chain will soon open another location in Lafayette, which will be their fourth location in Acadiana.
Two hurt in overnight shooting on St. Katherine Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting on St. Katherine Ave. early Thursday morning. A 69-year-old man and a juvenile female were shot and subsequently taken to the hospital, according to police. The shooting took place a little after midnight...
Lafayette's Downtown Alive! Announces Fall 2022 Lineup
Downtown Lafayette Unlimited (DLU) has announced the Fall '22 lineup for Downtown Alive, and it features some amazing performers.
Railroad crossing closure coming to West Baton Rouge Parish
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – A railroad crossing in West Baton Rouge Parish is scheduled to be closed for 12 hours in the near future. One week from now, Union Pacific is “closing the railroad crossing at W St. Francis and LA Hwy 1 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.,” according to the Brusly Police Department.
Fathers, sons, and brothers attend community town hall on gun violence
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Fathers, sons, and brothers attended a community town hall on gun violence Wednesday. The 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge partnered with the Mayor’s Office Summer of Hope Initiative to spread awareness about the increase in gun violence in the East Baton Rouge area.
WATCH: Louisiana groom huddles with groomsmen before saying ‘I do’
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - It’s arguably the biggest moment in any man and woman’s life; their wedding day. Specifically, the moment you say “I do.”. For one Louisiana groom, the pressure was mounting and the decision was too much for one man to bear without the consult of his groomsmen.
25 Hurricane Ida impacted parishes to receive additional $253M, Gov. Edwards says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An additional $253 million is headed to 25 parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida for mitigation projects, according to Governor John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP). Funding comes from the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP). The...
This lemonade business started as a stand. Now, they’re selling with a purpose in Tiger Stadium.
The past three years have been sweet for Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade. The business got its start in 2012 when Leroy Hayward III, then 6 years old, participated in Lemonade Day Louisiana, an annual event that teaches children to be entrepreneurs. Sherilyn and Leroy Hayward Jr., Leroy’s parents, had just found out he was autistic and wanted to find things their son could do. They decided to set up a lemonade stand in their front yard, let Leroy sell drinks and give some of the profits to his doctors at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.
Louisiana man transferred to different jail, charged with Battery of a Dating Partner
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office recently located Mark Broussard, Jr, 32, of Bayou L’Ourse. Broussard, Jr. was in the St. Mary Parish Detention Center and subsequently moved to the Assumption Parish Detention Center. The apprehension of the 32-year-old took place after an investigation...
BRPD investigating overnight shooting on Sycamore St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3. Officers found that one person had been shot in the 4600 block of Sycamore St. The victim sustained “injuries to the hand,” according to the Baton Rouge...
L'Auberge, Boomtown parent company changing its name
Penn National Gaming, the parent company of five Louisiana casinos, announced Thursday it is changing its name. The business will now be known as Penn Entertainment. The new name reflects the transformation the company has undergone over the past few years, Jay Snowden, Penn Entertainment CEO and president, said in a statement.
West Baton Rouge's first food truck festival planned for Oct. 29 in Port Allen
After two successful combination food truck/music festival/car shows in Livingston Parish in 2021 and 2022, organizer Scott Innes is bringing his concept across the bridge. The inaugural West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival & Car Show will take place Saturday, Oct. 29, in Port Allen, Innes announced Tuesday. The date...
