Candidates start filing for Columbia County municipal positions
The first candidates filed Wednesday for municipal offices in Columbia County. Filing of independent candidates for city offices continues through noon Wednesday, August 10 at the Columbia County Clerk’s Office in the Boundary Street Annex. All mayoral and town council positions in Emerson, McNeil, Taylor and Waldo will be...
Carl David Hackworth
Carl David Hackworth, 67, of Emerson passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center. Carl was born on July 13, 1955 to the late John Carl Hackworth and Helen Irene (Vandergriff) Shaffer. He was employed as a pumper for Jeems Bayou Production Company in Oil City, LA.
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, August 3, 2022: Another Magnolia Square remodeling project
The metal trash container on the east side of the square has been positioned for a remodeling project at Magnolia Printing. The ceiling has sustained water damage over the years, and a portion of it fell in a few months ago. It’s wonderful that a property owner is making an investment to maintain a building on the Magnolia Square that’s been in existence since World War II. We order our office supplies through Deadra Litzsinger at Magnolia Printing. Gracie is still there, too, but our feline friend from Banner-News days is in retirement from her Chief Rodent Officer title.
Union County has 184th COVID-19 death
Active COVID-19 cases dropped in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties on Wednesday, but rose in Lafayette and Nevada counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There was one additional COVID-19 death in Union County. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,902. Total Active Cases: 119, down one...
Mary Elizabeth Wranischar
Mary Elizabeth Wranischar, formerly of Magnolia, died Monday, August 1, 2022. She was born June 11, 1939. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the Hodge Town Hall in Hodge, LA. Funeral services will follow at the Hodge Town Hall at 3 p.m. Saturday. Interment will be in Hodge Cemetery.
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, August 2, 2022: We need a strong Chamber of Commerce
We are a little late getting to it, but we have paid our full annual dues to the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce, plus a donation. Magnolia Reporter LLC is happy to do so, and encourages all small businesses that can to do the same. Why? Small-town chambers of commerce are private-membership organizations that are terribly under-funded. In our view, the Magnolia Chamber should be a $250,000-$300,000 per year organization with three or four full-time staffers. It should be able to provide services, programs, special events, promotional assistance and local advocacy to Columbia County businesses throughout the year. The Magnolia Chamber does what it can, but it lacks the financial resources to tackle more. Businesses have an obligation to help an organization that has so much more potential to help them.
"Cram the Bus" collecting school supplies on Saturday
“Cram the Bus,” the annual school supply campaign of the Magnolia Junior Charity League, will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart parking lot. The league is collecting school supplies, and donations for the purchase of supplies, for students in Magnolia, Emerson and Taylor schools.
Columbia Street between Joy and Nursery will close noon Wednesday
Part of East Columbia Street in Magnolia will be closed starting noon Wednesday for the replacement of a drainage culvert. The affected area will be between Joy and Nursery streets. The Magnolia Street Department will divert traffic from the area until further notice.
COVID-19 active cases decline in Magnolia area
Active COVID-19 cases fell in all five South Arkansas counties on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no additional virus-related deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,894. Total Active Cases: 120, down three since Monday. Total Recovered Cases: 5,675. Total...
South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
Buchanan new lead teacher in Wee Care Pre-k
Stacy Buchanan has been named lead teacher in the Pre-k room and curriculum specialist at Central Baptist Church Wee Care Center in Magnolia. The announcement was made this week by Britnee Weaver-Yates, director of Wee Care. Stacy is-known in the community for her teaching experience. She holds a BSE from...
Gertrude Easter Wafer
Gertrude Easter Wafer was born October 12, 1953 in Magnolia, to the late J.D. Easter and Susie Bell Lee Easter. Gertrude attended McMittress school in Emerson, but later transferred to the Magnolia School District. She confessed her life to Christ at an early age and united with Mount Israel C.M.E....
Quorum Court contemplates absorbing solid waste collection into county-controlled service
With only a year before Columbia County’s current solid waste collection contract expires, members of the Columbia County Quorum Court met Monday to discuss possible options moving forward with the public service. Over time, the county’s governing board has become increasingly agitated with its current contractor, GFL Environmental, Inc....
Commodities distribution August 18 at Hospitality House
USDA commodities will be distributed starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, August 18 and Friday, August 19 at The Hospitality House, 100 Meadowbrook Lane in Magnolia. The Central Arkansas Development Council is sponsoring the drive-through distribution of commodities which may include UHT milk, grapefruit juice, canned pears, raisins, cream of mushroom soup, lentils, egg noodles, farina cream of wheat and beef stew.
Community Groups
Taylor VFW receives address stone from Boulder Designs. Bald Knob couple 2022 Arkansas Foster Parents of the Year. Income Tax School offers in-person, virtual options for advanced income tax preparation. Tracy Courage, U of A System Division of Agriculture. Updated Jul 26, 2022. Abilities Unlimited benefits from Leadership Magnolia, Cadence...
COVID-19 case count down in South Arkansas
Active cases of the COVID-19 virus were down in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, while rising slightly Monday in Lafayette County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no additional COVID-19 deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,885. Total Active Cases:...
Body found floating in Hope pond
The man’s body was discovered around 7:30 a.m. near the Arkansas Department of Transportation building by an ArDOT employee. Hope police and Arkansas State police responded to the scene and believe that a vehicle found nearby may be connected to the incident. While the identity of the man has...
Magnolia High students will pick up schedules next week
Magnolia High School has set its pick-up time for printed schedules. Schedules may be picked up on these dates or any date thereafter before the start of the school year on Monday, August 22. The schedule:. Seniors – Tuesday, August 9. Juniors – Wednesday, August 10. Sophomores and...
Most of Columbia County in moderate drought
The majority of Columbia County is in moderate drought status, with a small area in severe drought status, according to the map released July 28 by the United States Drought Monitor. Columbia County has received rainfall in recent days, but its impact on the drought status won't be known until...
Arkadelphia ticket wins Natural State Jackpot
Someone is holding a Natural State Jackpot ticket worth $75,000. The winning ticket was sold at Jordan's Kwik Stop, 147 Valley in Arkadelphia for last Thursday's drawing. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim his prize. Large prizes must be claimed at the Arkansas...
