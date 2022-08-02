PEORIA (25 News Now) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day for intense heat and humidity, as well as the potential for severe thunderstorms. The heat will be first up and a Heat Advisory is in place across the majority of the 25 News Viewing area. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s, but its the combination with oppressive levels of humidity that is the prime concern. Heat index values will climb into the low 100s this afternoon. Stay cool!

PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO