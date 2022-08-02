Read on www.25newsnow.com
Warm and humid weather continues
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Patchy fog has developed across portions of central Illinois early this morning. It should lift shortly after daybreak. Temperatures will take a step back into the mid 80s today, however uncomfortable levels of humidity will produce heat indices in the low to mid 90s across central Illinois. Most of the day will be dry, however a few isolated showers and storms are possible during the early evening hours.
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous Heat & Strong Storms
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day for intense heat and humidity, as well as the potential for severe thunderstorms. The heat will be first up and a Heat Advisory is in place across the majority of the 25 News Viewing area. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s, but its the combination with oppressive levels of humidity that is the prime concern. Heat index values will climb into the low 100s this afternoon. Stay cool!
wcbu.org
National Weather Service warns active week is ahead
Central Illinois woke up Tuesday to downed power lines, toppled trees and quickly-flooding roads. According to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln, the Peoria area saw 2 to 4 inches of rain. “On top of the inch of rain that fell in the Peoria area the night before,” said...
Low elevation, debris in drains responsible for flash floods
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Heavy rain from strong and severe storms Tuesday flooded a number of area roads. Peoria Public Works was dispatched to areas of flash flooding, including the Adams and Abington intersection and the Lake and University intersection. It took a couple hours to clear the water from the road.
DROUGHT MONITOR: Parts of central Illinois still abnormally dry
PEORIA (25 News Now) - There’s no doubt it’s been hot, but it’s also been dry in some areas across the heart of Illinois. The latest Illinois State Drought Monitor update as of August 4th shows a large portion of McLean, Logan, and LaSalle counties, and nearly half of Tazewell county are abnormally dry.
Lightning causes house fire in Princeville
PRINCEVILLE (25 News Now) - Lightning is to blame for an early morning house fire in Princeville. Akron-Princeville Fire Chief Randy Haley says the call came in just before 9 AM Tuesday near the intersection of Route 91 and Streitmatter Road. Haley says the fire was in the attic, and...
Same place, different night: Overnight fire in Peoria believed to be arson
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The same vacant home on the 2100 block of W. Garden Street was up in flames Thursday night; a familiar scene to emergency crews who had been there just twelve days ago. According to Peoria Battalion Chief Lore Baxter, crews were called to this week’s...
Natural gas leak causes evacuation of Peoria neighborhood
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A natural gas leak and the risk of an explosion forced the evacuation of some Peoria residents on Tuesday. The Peoria Fire Department said crews were called about 3:35 p.m. to a home in the 1000 block of NE Glendale Avenue, between Main Street and Hamilton Boulevard.
Guard tower struck by lightning, catches fire at Logan County Correctional Center
LINCOLN (25 News Now) - Lightning struck the guard tower at Logan County Correctional Center in Lincoln igniting a fire there as storms pounded parts of Central Illinois Monday morning. Prison staffers safely evacuated the tower even as flames tore through the roof about 9:50 a.m., according to a post...
Wildlife Prairie Park celebrates 44 years
HANNA CITY (25 News Now) - A local wildlife preserve is celebrating 44 years of outdoor adventure. Wildlife Prairie Park opened on Aug 4, 1978. This week, the park is inviting guests to come out, enjoy some cupcakes, and hang out with more than 150 animals - all native to Illinois.
No one injured after kitchen fire at East Peoria business
PEORIA (25 News Now) - No one was injured during a fire at The Original Wonderdog in East Peoria Thursday. East Peoria Fire Chief Bobby Zimmerman says firefighters kept the fire to the business, but surrounding businesses did sustain some smoke damage. He says there was “significant” damage to the...
CI Road Trip: Chillicothe’s Three Sisters Park
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Their names are Sadie, Lillian, and Goldie Cohen, but those living in Central Illinois may know them as the three sisters. Though they had no farming background, the sisters came to appreciate agriculture by owning 400 acres of land, and they wanted to share it with the community.
Fire damages East Peoria restaurant
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Fire has closed an East Peoria eatery, just prior to lunch time Thursday. East Peoria firefighters were called to “The Original Wonderdog” in Fondulac Plaza around 11:00 a.m. for what employees told 25 News was a small fire in the kitchen that blew up quickly.
Red Cross hosting summer blood drives
EAST PEORIA (WEEK) - The American Red Cross said they may be facing a blood shortage if drops in blood donations continue. To combat the issue, the Red Cross has been hosting blood drives. On Thursday, they set up shop in East Peoria for a Hometown Hero blood drive. The Red Cross says this year’s donation has not matched up to previous years.
Dog Saves Family in Washington, IL
An Illinois family’s dog is being called a hero for saving the lives of her neighbors. Lisa Fenwick, the owner of six-year-old Bella, says her dog’s barking alerted them that the family’s house caught on fire and her neighbors are grateful for Bella and the support to help them get back on their feet:
A new type of hotel in Normal is all the buzz
NORMAL (WEEK) - It’s called a pollinator hotel and was created to give pollinators like bees a home after losing their habitat. The tiny hotel was created by the Wonsook Kim School of Art at Illinois State University and placed in The Refuge Food Forest by Town of Normal.
Hidden Illinois Farm Serves Up Anything But Boring Apple Treats
I'm not trying to punch the gas to get to fall folks but it's coming getting close. Summer doesn't end until three-quarters through September but it's not a crime to get excited about the next season. The dates when orchards, pumpkin patches, and fall-themed farms have already begun announcing their opening dates. There's a special farm in Illinois that you must add to your list of fall fun.
Stolen vehicle recovered from Illinois River near Pekin
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Fon du Lac Park District Police and the Pekin Police and Fire Department have recovered a stolen car from the Illinois River just south of the Pekin Boat docks. The car was driven into the river July 29 and police have been attempting to...
Peoria police investigating early morning ATM break-in
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police are investigating after an ATM was broken into early Tuesday morning. Just before 5:30 a.m., police responded to an alarm call in the 6000 block of Knoxville Avenue - near the corner of North Prospect Road. Upon arrival, officers found an ATM machine...
West Nile detected in Tazewell County
PEKIN, Ill. – Another of the Tri-Counties once again has West Nile Virus in its midst. The Tazewell County Health Department says the virus was found in a mosquito pool recently in Pekin. Health officials say the disease can cause serious illness in some people if bitten by an...
