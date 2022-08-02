ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

25newsnow.com

Warm and humid weather continues

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Patchy fog has developed across portions of central Illinois early this morning. It should lift shortly after daybreak. Temperatures will take a step back into the mid 80s today, however uncomfortable levels of humidity will produce heat indices in the low to mid 90s across central Illinois. Most of the day will be dry, however a few isolated showers and storms are possible during the early evening hours.
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous Heat & Strong Storms

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day for intense heat and humidity, as well as the potential for severe thunderstorms. The heat will be first up and a Heat Advisory is in place across the majority of the 25 News Viewing area. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s, but its the combination with oppressive levels of humidity that is the prime concern. Heat index values will climb into the low 100s this afternoon. Stay cool!
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

National Weather Service warns active week is ahead

Central Illinois woke up Tuesday to downed power lines, toppled trees and quickly-flooding roads. According to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln, the Peoria area saw 2 to 4 inches of rain. “On top of the inch of rain that fell in the Peoria area the night before,” said...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Low elevation, debris in drains responsible for flash floods

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Heavy rain from strong and severe storms Tuesday flooded a number of area roads. Peoria Public Works was dispatched to areas of flash flooding, including the Adams and Abington intersection and the Lake and University intersection. It took a couple hours to clear the water from the road.
PEORIA, IL
City
Peoria, IL
25newsnow.com

DROUGHT MONITOR: Parts of central Illinois still abnormally dry

PEORIA (25 News Now) - There’s no doubt it’s been hot, but it’s also been dry in some areas across the heart of Illinois. The latest Illinois State Drought Monitor update as of August 4th shows a large portion of McLean, Logan, and LaSalle counties, and nearly half of Tazewell county are abnormally dry.
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Lightning causes house fire in Princeville

PRINCEVILLE (25 News Now) - Lightning is to blame for an early morning house fire in Princeville. Akron-Princeville Fire Chief Randy Haley says the call came in just before 9 AM Tuesday near the intersection of Route 91 and Streitmatter Road. Haley says the fire was in the attic, and...
PRINCEVILLE, IL
25newsnow.com

Natural gas leak causes evacuation of Peoria neighborhood

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A natural gas leak and the risk of an explosion forced the evacuation of some Peoria residents on Tuesday. The Peoria Fire Department said crews were called about 3:35 p.m. to a home in the 1000 block of NE Glendale Avenue, between Main Street and Hamilton Boulevard.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Wildlife Prairie Park celebrates 44 years

HANNA CITY (25 News Now) - A local wildlife preserve is celebrating 44 years of outdoor adventure. Wildlife Prairie Park opened on Aug 4, 1978. This week, the park is inviting guests to come out, enjoy some cupcakes, and hang out with more than 150 animals - all native to Illinois.
HANNA CITY, IL
25newsnow.com

No one injured after kitchen fire at East Peoria business

PEORIA (25 News Now) - No one was injured during a fire at The Original Wonderdog in East Peoria Thursday. East Peoria Fire Chief Bobby Zimmerman says firefighters kept the fire to the business, but surrounding businesses did sustain some smoke damage. He says there was “significant” damage to the...
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

CI Road Trip: Chillicothe’s Three Sisters Park

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Their names are Sadie, Lillian, and Goldie Cohen, but those living in Central Illinois may know them as the three sisters. Though they had no farming background, the sisters came to appreciate agriculture by owning 400 acres of land, and they wanted to share it with the community.
CHILLICOTHE, IL
1470 WMBD

Fire damages East Peoria restaurant

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Fire has closed an East Peoria eatery, just prior to lunch time Thursday. East Peoria firefighters were called to “The Original Wonderdog” in Fondulac Plaza around 11:00 a.m. for what employees told 25 News was a small fire in the kitchen that blew up quickly.
EAST PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Red Cross hosting summer blood drives

EAST PEORIA (WEEK) - The American Red Cross said they may be facing a blood shortage if drops in blood donations continue. To combat the issue, the Red Cross has been hosting blood drives. On Thursday, they set up shop in East Peoria for a Hometown Hero blood drive. The Red Cross says this year’s donation has not matched up to previous years.
EAST PEORIA, IL
977wmoi.com

Dog Saves Family in Washington, IL

An Illinois family’s dog is being called a hero for saving the lives of her neighbors. Lisa Fenwick, the owner of six-year-old Bella, says her dog’s barking alerted them that the family’s house caught on fire and her neighbors are grateful for Bella and the support to help them get back on their feet:
WASHINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

A new type of hotel in Normal is all the buzz

NORMAL (WEEK) - It’s called a pollinator hotel and was created to give pollinators like bees a home after losing their habitat. The tiny hotel was created by the Wonsook Kim School of Art at Illinois State University and placed in The Refuge Food Forest by Town of Normal.
NORMAL, IL
Q985

Hidden Illinois Farm Serves Up Anything But Boring Apple Treats

I'm not trying to punch the gas to get to fall folks but it's coming getting close. Summer doesn't end until three-quarters through September but it's not a crime to get excited about the next season. The dates when orchards, pumpkin patches, and fall-themed farms have already begun announcing their opening dates. There's a special farm in Illinois that you must add to your list of fall fun.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Stolen vehicle recovered from Illinois River near Pekin

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Fon du Lac Park District Police and the Pekin Police and Fire Department have recovered a stolen car from the Illinois River just south of the Pekin Boat docks. The car was driven into the river July 29 and police have been attempting to...
PEKIN, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria police investigating early morning ATM break-in

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police are investigating after an ATM was broken into early Tuesday morning. Just before 5:30 a.m., police responded to an alarm call in the 6000 block of Knoxville Avenue - near the corner of North Prospect Road. Upon arrival, officers found an ATM machine...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

West Nile detected in Tazewell County

PEKIN, Ill. – Another of the Tri-Counties once again has West Nile Virus in its midst. The Tazewell County Health Department says the virus was found in a mosquito pool recently in Pekin. Health officials say the disease can cause serious illness in some people if bitten by an...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL

