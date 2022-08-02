Two bodies found in burned vehicle in wildfire zone

Read on www.avpress.com
KDRV
New mandatory evacuation order in Happy Camp
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued two new evacuation orders. The areas impacted are zones SIS-1111 and SIS-1227. Those are part of the following areas:. SIS-1111. NORTH OF Gordons Ferry Road, Highway 96. SOUTH OF Forest Route 19n01. EAST OF Forest Route 19n01,...
NBC Bay Area
Firefighters Partially Surround Deadly McKinney Fire in Northern California
Firefighters have gotten their first hold on California's deadliest and most destructive fire of the year and expected that the blaze would remain stalled through the weekend. The McKinney Fire near the Oregon border was 10% contained as of Wednesday night and bulldozers and hand crews were making progress carving firebreaks around much of the rest of the blaze, fire officials said at a community meeting.
Firefighters contain part of California's biggest active blaze for first time
Firefighters have contained part of California’s largest active wildfire for the first time, all while the blaze’s growth has slowed in recent days.
actionnewsnow.com
Minimal growth on McKinney Fire, increased fire behavior expected
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - The McKinney Fire remains at 10% containment and has grown to 58,668 acres, according to the U.S. National Forest. On Wednesday, the fire behavior was minimal but fire activity increased on the western portion of the fire as fuels dried out in the afternoon. Crews used...
A collapsed bridge near McKinney Fire injures private contractor
SISYIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A private contractor working the McKinney fire was injured while driving across a bridge, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred on Wednesday when a bridge along Humbug Road, within the evacuation zone, gave way and debris fell around the contractors vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. […]
KDRV
Multiple agencies put out fire in Lithia Park
ASHLAND, Ore. -- Multiple agencies worked to put out a grass fire in Lithia Park Wednesday night, according to the City of Ashland. The fire was reportedly human-caused and Ashland Police are looking for the suspect. According to the City of Ashland, a grass fire was reported in Lithia Park...
KDRV
Evacuation downgrades in Fort Jones
FORT JONES, Calif. – Some residents will now be able to return home. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is decreasing four zones to an evacuation warning. The zones that have changed are located west of Fort Jones, and it includes SIS-2004-A, SIS-1233-A, SIS-2001-A, and SIS-1316-A. While residents are able to return, police say that you should still be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice.
Mount Shasta Herald
Media reminded about California law covering wildfire access during McKinney Fire
After one media outlet entered a possible crime scene on the McKinney Fire this week, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office sent out a reminder to media not to violate state law when entering fire zones and other disaster areas. The notice was prompted by an incident Monday in which a...
KTVL
Klamath National Forest shuts down McKinney/Yeti fire area, $5-10k fine for illegal entry
SISKIYOU COUNTY — The Klamath National Forest has shut down the ranger districts where the McKinney and Yeti fires are burning, warning anyone who disobeys this order that they will be facing a fine and/or jail time. The fine can be as much as $5,000 for an individual and...
actionnewsnow.com
New evacuation orders, warning issued in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - New evacuation orders have been issued in Siskiyou County, east of Happy Camp, due to the fires burning in the area. The new orders are for SIS-1111 and SIS-1227. The sheriff’s office said SIS-1224 is now under an evacuation warning. The warnings are in an...
actionnewsnow.com
Some McKinney Fire evacuation orders downgraded
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Some evacuation orders in Siskiyou County, west of Yreka, have been downgraded to evacuation warnings. The Siskiyou County OES said the zones in the area of Yreka and Hawkinsville have been downgraded and people who live there can return home. The following areas are listed below:
KDRV
Lightning Keeps Firefighters Busy With New Fires
MEDFORD, Ore.— Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) firefighters spent Tuesday searching for new fires and attacking confirmed starts. On the High Cascades Ranger District, firefighters are working to contain seven new fires, ranging from near the boundary with Crater Lake National Park south to near Fish Lake. The Beartree...
krcrtv.com
McKinney Fire: Increased fire activity expected as temperatures rise
YREKA, Calif. — Hotter and drier weather could mean more dangerous conditions for crews battling the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County. The fire has burned 57,515 acres and is 0% contained. Four people have been killed in the fire. According to the United States Forest Service (USFS), rain Tuesday...
KDRV
ODF crews battling wildfire east of Rogue River
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry fire crews are battling the Wards Creek Fire, located in the hills above the 3100-block of Wards Creek road east of Rogue River. It’s estimated to be 2.5 acres at this time, and is 30% lined. This fire was first reported...
oregontoday.net
Illegal Marijuana Grow Southern Oregon, Aug. 4
On August 2, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 1500 block of Lone Mountain Road, O’Brien, Josephine County. As a result, 1,773 illegal marijuana plants in seven large greenhouses and approximately 1,000 pounds of processed marijuana bud packaged for sale on the black market were located, seized, and destroyed. A semi-automatic firearm was also seized while one adult male was detained, identified, and interviewed. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement for solid waste, unpermitted structures (greenhouses), and unpermitted electrical installations (significant fire hazard). Josephine County will move forward with enforcement action against the property owner which could result in the property’s closure for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
KTVL
Fire crews heading to small lightning fires in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY — Updated August 2 at 2:12 pm: The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest has had reports of seven new lightning fires. Six fires have firefighting crews addressing the flames and are 1/10 of an acre or less. Two are already contained. Firefighters are currently hiking to a...
1K pounds of weed, firearm seized in Josephine County
A search of seven large green houses in Josephine County led authorities to a firearm and illegal marijuana.
actionnewsnow.com
Flash flood alerts lifted for Trinity, Siskiyou counties
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 10:24 p.m. UPDATE - A flash flood warning has been lifted for parts of two northern California counties, according to the National Weather Service. The warnings, which impacted parts of Siskiyou and Trinity Counties, were issued at 6:10 p.m. The flash flood warning for Trinity County was lifted...
actionnewsnow.com
Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office issues evacuation warning due to flooding
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A flash flood evacuation warning has been issued for parts of Siskiyou County, Siskiyou Sheriff's Office said. The evacuation warning was issued at 6:59 p.m. to residents in the southwest portion of Mount Shasta Vista and Juniper Valley. Areas SIS-5120 and SIS-5224 are under a flash...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 140 Fatality Klamath Co., August 1
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 2:13 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on State Route 140 near milepost 49. A Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on State Route 140 when it struck a tow truck operator, who was outside of his tow truck retrieving a vehicle from the side of the highway. The tow truck operator, identified as Spencer Hughes (32) of Klamath Falls, was transported by ambulance but died en route. The investigation is ongoing. OSP was assisted on scene by Rocky Point Fire.
