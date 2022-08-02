Get a free catalytic converter etching

Read on www.avpress.com
kvta.com
Simi Police Catch Catalytic Converter Thieves
Simi Valley police say they've captured a group of catalytic converter thieves. In the predawn hours of Thursday morning in the area of Township Avenue and Lemon Drive an alert citizen heard the sounds of what they believed was someone cutting a catalytic converter out of a vehicle. Officers responded...
L.A. Weekly
Martin Contreras Killed in Hit-and-Run on Sierra Highway [Lancaster, CA]
59-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in a Hit-and-Run Crash on Sierra Highway. The incident happened on August 1st, at around 12:51 a.m., on Sierra Highway north of Avenue I. Contreras was riding along the highway when he was fatally struck by a white GMC Yukon. The driver of the Yukon then fled the scene without rendering aid to the injured man.
Antelope Valley Press
California City police getting upgraded weapons
CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City Police Department will get new guns, after the City Council approved replacing their old sidearms following a lengthy discussion about the unbudgeted cost. On July 26, the Council approved purchasing 35 Glock 17 handguns to replace the 15- to 20-year-old Sig P220 that...
Suspect in stolen SUV leads CHP on high-speed chase on 10 Freeway
A driver led authorities on a high-speed chase on the 10 Freeway through Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties late Monday.
Fontana Herald News
Sheriff's Department arrests Fontana man for allegedly taking beer from store during armed robbery
A Fontana man was arrested for allegedly committing an armed robbery at a convenience store, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The robbery took place on June 27 at about 11:26 p.m. at a store in the 18700 block of Valley Boulevard in Bloomington, where the victim was working behind the register alone.
Robbers ambush armored vehicle in California, shoot guard
Several robbers ambushed an armored vehicle in broad daylight and opened fire on the armed guards, injuring one critically in a Gardena casino’s parking lot before fleeing with cash.
mynewsla.com
Burglary Suspect Arrested in Palmdale
A man is in custody Wednesday after he tried to burglarize a fast food location in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 11:48 a.m. Tuesday to an alarm at a Wienerschnitzel’s restaurant in the 3000 block of East Avenue S, Lt. Jeffery Rhea of the Palmdale Station told City News Service.
5 killed, 7 hurt when speeding driver runs red light in L.A.
At least five people were killed and seven were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash at a gas station on South La Brea and Slauson avenues Thursday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported about 1:40 p.m. Video obtained by KTLA shows the moment of impact as the driver of a dark-colored Mercedes speeds through […]
Antelope Valley Press
Antelope Valley Press
Motorcyclist dies as result of collision
LANCASTER — A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a collision with a vehicle that failed to yield at a two-way stop, Monday night, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. The man, who identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin, was riding...
Baby Among Occupants Involved in 2-Vehicle Multi-Injury Traffic Collision
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A two-vehicle traffic collision involving multiple injures to occupants of both vehicles occurred Tuesday night, Aug.2, in the city of Lancaster. At… Read more "Baby Among Occupants Involved in 2-Vehicle Multi-Injury Traffic Collision"
LAPD seeks public's help locating man missing from Lancaster
The Los Angeles Police Department sought the public's help Wednesday in locating a 41-year-old man who was last seen in Lancaster and is said to have been diagnosed with bipolar disorder order.Mathew Alexander Mauro was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on the 42900 block of Cherbourg Lane, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.He is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. Mauro has blue eyes, black short hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black shorts, has a neck tattoo that says "Natalia" and a possible destination of 60th Street and Godde Hill Road, Serna saidAnyone with information about Mauro or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
Vehicle fire spreads to brush near freeway interchange in Pomona area
A vehicle fire that spread to dry brush in Pomona prompted the closure of several freeway transition roads Tuesday.
L.A. Weekly
3 Big-Rigs Collide on Interstate 210, Victim Injured [Claremont, CA]
One Hospitalized after Semi-Truck Accident near Towne Avenue. The crash occurred around 3:50 a.m., near the Towne Avenue off-ramp. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that at least one of the involved semi-trucks overturned. Medical responders arrived and transported one person...
Family, LAPD searching for man last seen at hospital
Los Angeles Police are asking for help locating a 47-year-old man who went missing Sunday. Family members say Alfredo Gonzalez was last seen at Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City, and they are concerned for his safety. No further information was provided. Anyone with information was asked to contact LAPD’s missing person’s unit at 213-996-1800. […]
Firefighters engage fire at home in Hawthorne
Firefighters extinguished a large fire at a home in Hawthorne Wednesday morning. The fire was first reported at around 9:30 a.m. on W. 136th Street, where firefighters arrived to find huge flames and billowing plumes of smoke escaping from the roof of the home. As a result, Los Angeles County Fire Department crews initiated a defensive attack on the flames from outside of the home due to the threat posed by the structural integrity of the structure. More than 70 firefighters were on hand to battle the flames. Sky2 over the scene showed a large amount of cluttered contents on the property, including furniture, car tires and much more. Investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire as well as if a meth lab was in operation at the location.As a result, LACoFD had a Hazardous Materials team report to the scene. There were no injuries reported.This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Antelope Valley Press
Walmart evacuated over fear of alleged gunman
LANCASTER — The Walmart on Valley Central Way in Lancaster was evacuated for several hours, Monday, after a false report of an armed man in the store, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials reported. Deputies were called to the store at about 10:30 a.m., on what was originally reported...
Help sought identifying possible juvenile hospitalized in L.A. for nearly 2 weeks
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services asked the public for help Tuesday in identifying a possible juvenile who has been hospitalized for nearly two weeks. The unidentified male patient was brought into County-USC Medical Center On July 22, the Department of Health Services stated in a news release. No further information about the […]
foxla.com
LAPD seeks public's help solving man’s mysterious death in Tujunga
TUJUNGA, Calif. - The Los Angeles Police Department sought the public’s assistance with information in helping solve a man’s mysterious death in Tujunga overnight. Officers responded to the scene in the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard, near the intersection of McVine Avenue, just before 1 a.m. after someone reported what appeared to be a person sleeping in their car in the driver's seat.
foxla.com
Man captured on video randomly attacking people with metal rod in Lynwood
LOS ANGELES - Deputies are searching for a man who violently attacked three people in what officials say were "random and unprovoked" attacks. The first incident happened June 30 around 8:30p.m. Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office say a couple was walking on the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in Lynwood when the suspect’s white work truck pulled into a driveway near them.
