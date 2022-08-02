ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Get a free catalytic converter etching

By VALLEY PRESS STAFF REPORT
Antelope Valley Press
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.avpress.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kvta.com

Simi Police Catch Catalytic Converter Thieves

Simi Valley police say they've captured a group of catalytic converter thieves. In the predawn hours of Thursday morning in the area of Township Avenue and Lemon Drive an alert citizen heard the sounds of what they believed was someone cutting a catalytic converter out of a vehicle. Officers responded...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Martin Contreras Killed in Hit-and-Run on Sierra Highway [Lancaster, CA]

59-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in a Hit-and-Run Crash on Sierra Highway. The incident happened on August 1st, at around 12:51 a.m., on Sierra Highway north of Avenue I. Contreras was riding along the highway when he was fatally struck by a white GMC Yukon. The driver of the Yukon then fled the scene without rendering aid to the injured man.
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

California City police getting upgraded weapons

CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City Police Department will get new guns, after the City Council approved replacing their old sidearms following a lengthy discussion about the unbudgeted cost. On July 26, the Council approved purchasing 35 Glock 17 handguns to replace the 15- to 20-year-old Sig P220 that...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster, CA
Cars
City
Lancaster, CA
Local
California Cars
mynewsla.com

Burglary Suspect Arrested in Palmdale

A man is in custody Wednesday after he tried to burglarize a fast food location in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 11:48 a.m. Tuesday to an alarm at a Wienerschnitzel’s restaurant in the 3000 block of East Avenue S, Lt. Jeffery Rhea of the Palmdale Station told City News Service.
PALMDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalytic Converters#Etching#Vehicles
Antelope Valley Press

Motorcyclist killed on Sierra Highway

LANCASTER — A Lancaster man riding a motorcycle was killed, early Monday, in a hit-and-run collision on Sierra Highway, north of Avenue I, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. Martin Contreras, 59, was exiting a private driveway and heading west across Sierra Highway, at about 12:50 a.m.,...
Antelope Valley Press

Motorcyclist dies as result of collision

LANCASTER — A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a collision with a vehicle that failed to yield at a two-way stop, Monday night, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. The man, who identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin, was riding...
CBS LA

LAPD seeks public's help locating man missing from Lancaster

The Los Angeles Police Department sought the public's help Wednesday in locating a 41-year-old man who was last seen in Lancaster and is said to have been diagnosed with bipolar disorder order.Mathew Alexander Mauro was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on the 42900 block of Cherbourg Lane, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.He is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. Mauro has blue eyes, black short hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black shorts, has a neck tattoo that says "Natalia" and a possible destination of 60th Street and Godde Hill Road, Serna saidAnyone with information about Mauro or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
LANCASTER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cars
L.A. Weekly

3 Big-Rigs Collide on Interstate 210, Victim Injured [Claremont, CA]

One Hospitalized after Semi-Truck Accident near Towne Avenue. The crash occurred around 3:50 a.m., near the Towne Avenue off-ramp. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that at least one of the involved semi-trucks overturned. Medical responders arrived and transported one person...
CLAREMONT, CA
KTLA

Family, LAPD searching for man last seen at hospital

Los Angeles Police are asking for help locating a 47-year-old man who went missing Sunday. Family members say Alfredo Gonzalez was last seen at Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City, and they are concerned for his safety. No further information was provided. Anyone with information was asked to contact LAPD’s missing person’s unit at 213-996-1800. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters engage fire at home in Hawthorne

Firefighters extinguished a large fire at a home in Hawthorne Wednesday morning. The fire was first reported at around 9:30 a.m. on W. 136th Street, where firefighters arrived to find huge flames and billowing plumes of smoke escaping from the roof of the home. As a result, Los Angeles County Fire Department crews initiated a defensive attack on the flames from outside of the home due to the threat posed by the structural integrity of the structure. More than 70 firefighters were on hand to battle the flames. Sky2 over the scene showed a large amount of cluttered contents on the property, including furniture, car tires and much more. Investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire as well as if a meth lab was in operation at the location.As a result, LACoFD had a Hazardous Materials team report to the scene. There were no injuries reported.This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
HAWTHORNE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Walmart evacuated over fear of alleged gunman

LANCASTER — The Walmart on Valley Central Way in Lancaster was evacuated for several hours, Monday, after a false report of an armed man in the store, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials reported. Deputies were called to the store at about 10:30 a.m., on what was originally reported...
KTLA

Help sought identifying possible juvenile hospitalized in L.A. for nearly 2 weeks

The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services asked the public for help Tuesday in identifying a possible juvenile who has been hospitalized for nearly two weeks. The unidentified male patient was brought into County-USC Medical Center On July 22, the Department of Health Services stated in a news release. No further information about the […]
foxla.com

LAPD seeks public's help solving man’s mysterious death in Tujunga

TUJUNGA, Calif. - The Los Angeles Police Department sought the public’s assistance with information in helping solve a man’s mysterious death in Tujunga overnight. Officers responded to the scene in the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard, near the intersection of McVine Avenue, just before 1 a.m. after someone reported what appeared to be a person sleeping in their car in the driver's seat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man captured on video randomly attacking people with metal rod in Lynwood

LOS ANGELES - Deputies are searching for a man who violently attacked three people in what officials say were "random and unprovoked" attacks. The first incident happened June 30 around 8:30p.m. Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office say a couple was walking on the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in Lynwood when the suspect’s white work truck pulled into a driveway near them.
LYNWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy