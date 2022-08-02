Read on www.hometownlife.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel Maven
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Ann Arbor, Michigan is Home to the "Creature Conservancy"InyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
Related
deadlinedetroit.com
Priced out of Detroit? Consider the newly trendy haven of...Wyandotte
Make all the Downriver jokes you want. The Free Press has investigated, and declares at least one community there both hot (in terms of development) and cool (at least, as measured by cocktail bars and trendy restaurants). Let's have a drumroll for Wyandotte. JC Reindel reports:. Wyandotte's downtown, just off...
Crain's Detroit Business
Restaurant Roundup: Wahlburgers closes, Italian restaurant in ex-HopCat space opens and more
A roundup of local food, drink and restaurant news:. A popular burger chain closed one of its locations without notice last month. Wahlburgers' Royal Oak restaurant closed July 8, according to its Facebook page. "It is with great sadness that we announce today the permanent closure of this location," the...
HometownLife.com
With 98,000-plus residents, Canton dreams of being known as pedestrian-friendly community
Big. Huge. Monumental. Canton Township officials had no shortage of words on what it means to address the many miles of sidewalk gaps within the community. In 2021, the Canton Township Board of Trustees set a goal to create a connected, pedestrian-friendly community. Over the past year, township engineering staff has assessed the issues related to making that a reality.
HometownLife.com
After first closing to help with pandemic, downtown Northville streets closings permanent
An idea born out of helping businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic is now a permanent fixture in downtown Northville. The closures of Main Street and Center Street in the heart of the city will remain closed to motor vehicle traffic permanently. The decision by the city council at its Aug. 1 meeting comes less than two months after the council voted to extend the closures downtown through early November.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wayne County coffee shop still serving customers their morning fix after car crashes into building
One metro Detroit coffee shop was shaken up Thursday morning after a vehicle seemingly veered off the road and crashed into the storefront. An employee told WWJ that the driver of a black Kia Soul crashed up on to the patio area
dbusiness.com
Farmington Hills’ Friedman Real Estate Part of $46M Property Acquisition
Friedman Real Estate, a provider of commercial real estate services in Farmington Hills, and New York-based institutional investment firm Taconic Capital Advisors, have formed a joint venture to acquire a four-property portfolio from Rite Aid Corp. for $46 million as a structured sale-leaseback. Part of the 1.23 million-square-foot portfolio is...
franchising.com
New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze Opens in Shelby Township, MI
August 03, 2022 // Franchising.com // Shelby Township, MI - Graze Craze™ recently opened open its first Michigan location at 1917 25 Mile in Shelby Township. Graze Craze’s new location in Shelby Township will be owned and operated by husband-wife duo, Jessica Moss and Michael MacGillivary. Residents of Macomb County and active members of the community for many years, Moss and MacGillivary support youth softball and several local charitable organizations, including Gilda’s Club of Metro Detroit and The Butterfly Collective. Their family plans to continue supporting causes that are close to their hearts and is looking forward to expanding ways they can give back to the community through their new Graze Craze location.
luxury-houses.net
Luxuriously Exquisite Estate with Breathtaking Lake Views in Bloomfield Hills Listed at $5.999 Million
The Estate in Bloomfield Hills is a luxurious home offering privacy and sophistication with premium finishes and state-of-the-art features now available for sale. This home located at 1267 Club Dr, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 7,700 square feet of living spaces. Call Tushar V Vakhariya – KW Domain (Phone: 248 590-0800, 248 289-0660) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Bloomfield Hills.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Art on an island, jazz on the water, and gigantic sunflowers
It may be August, but there’s plenty of summer left and a lot of events taking place for just about everyone. Let’s start with the Monroe County Fair. This is happening now through Saturday. The fair feature a full Midway with rides and food, live entertainment, kids activities and a Monster Truck show on Friday.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Issa Brothers given contract to operate Warren Valley Golf Course
After months of debate, and voting down the “final” contract at the end of July, a slightly revised contract between the City of Dearborn Heights, Issa Brothers, LLC and Revive Golf Management, LLC was approved Aug. 4. The golf course has been closed all season, due to the...
plymouthvoice.com
Buy Michigan Now Festival returns to Northville
Aug. 2, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. The Buy Michigan Now Festival will take place in downtown Northville this weekend for the twelfth year after a two-year hiatus, as part of the annual Buy Michigan Week. This family-friendly event food vendor and street vendors, live music and children’s activities, all highlighting Michigan based businesses and Michigan made products.
wcsx.com
Michigan Has a One of the Best Places to Live in America for 2022
For nearly a decade now, the crew at Livability has put together a list of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America. As it turns out, one Michigan town is very high on the list this year, coming in at No. 2. We should have some Michigan pride about this great showing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dbusiness.com
DBusiness Daily Update: Smokey Bones to Open Utica Restaurant Aug. 8, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Smokey Bones to Open Utica Restaurant Aug. 8. Smokey Bones is expanding its...
Saline to repurchase 4-acre plot from developer for $200K
SALINE, MI -- The City of Saline will repurchase land from a developer for the same amount it sold it for five years ago. The city council unanimously passed a resolution on Monday, Aug. 1, to buy back the nearly four-acre plot at 207 Monroe St. from Michigan company High Meadow Development LLC for $200,000.
Ypsilanti dispensary to become first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County
YPSILANTI, MI -- An Ypsilanti marijuana dispensary opening this week is the first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County and the second in Michigan. Planet Jane, 815 N. Huron St., is hosting its soft opening on Friday, Aug. 5. A typical microbusiness license allows facilities to grow, process and sell...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shop local at an annual event returning this weekend
Vendors and small businesses from across the state of Michigan will converge on Northville this weekend. The annual Buy Michigan Now Festival will feature vendors from across the state with a variety of unique goods for purchase. Buy Michigan Now founder Lisa Diggs spoke with “Live In The D’s,” Tati...
dbusiness.com
Torqued Opens National Sales Office and Warehouse in Troy
Torqued Distribution, creators of the Warehouse-as-a-Service (WaaS) technology and the No Cost 3PL (NC3PL) program based in San Francisco, has officially opened its new Michigan warehouse and national sales office at 1407 Allen Dr., suite G, in Troy. Torqued began by importing hard to find racing and performance brands from...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the list of the winning independent pizza joints in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit:. 1....
Make-A-Wish bike rider shared his motivation 2 hours before he was killed
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Two hours before he and another Make-A-Wish bicyclist were killed in a crash, Michael Salhaney shared his motivation for powering through a sometimes brutal three-day, 300-mile ride. It was a wristband bearing the name of a Make-A-Wish child. “You really begin to question: Do I...
HometownLife.com
Bloomfield Township voters say yes to higher public safety millage
Bloomfield Township voters staunchly said yes Tuesday to a new public safety millage that is supposed to mean more police and firefighters and greater capacity to deal with issues like inflation. Unofficial Oakland County results show 8,497 votes in favor of the 3.89-mill annual levy and 5,062 against. "I love...
Comments / 1