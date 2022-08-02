Read on www.nbcnewyork.com
Police seeking 3 suspects who violently attacked woman, yelled 'I hate white people'
Police are looking for three suspects accused of beating a woman on public transport in what is being described as a racially-motivated attack. New York City investigators say the three suspects, all women, got into an argument with a 57-year-old MTA bus passenger. The interaction escalated, and the three suspects...
Video shows teens beating officers in confrontation over subway fare evasion, NYPD says
NEW YORK -- Two teenagers were arrested after police said video showed them beating NYPD officers in a subway station over the weekend. Transit officials said it's part of a troubling trend, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported Monday. Cellphone video shows the fight between two NYPD officers and two 16-year-olds. At...
NYC man accused of smearing feces on woman’s face has own face scalded with boiling water in jail
A New York City man accused of smearing feces on a New York City subway rider had his face scalded with boiling water after another inmate attacked him at Rikers Island, Fox News Digital has learned. Frank Abrokwa, 37, is expected to have permanent facial scarring after an inmate who...
NYPD: Man allegedly dragged woman to secluded area and tried to rape her on Upper West Side
NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man who allegedly tried to rape a woman after dragging her to a secluded area on the Upper West Side. The man was on an electric scooter and snuck up behind the woman very early on Wednesday morning, according to police. The...
Black man freed from prison after 44 years says in lawsuit he was framed by officials for attempted rape
A Black man who was freed from prison this year after 44 years behind bars for attempted rapes he says he didn't commit has sued the officials who helped get him convicted, alleging a cover-up that ended up with him being framed. Vincent Simmons' conviction was overturned in February by...
Florida Man Allegedly Lured His Mom To Basement, Fatally Stabbed And Beat Her With Hammer
Logan Lopez has been charged with murdering his mother, Mary Beth Lopez, and allegedly told police he'd been planning it for a year because she'd "enslaved" him. A Florida man is behind bars after authorities say he lured his mother to his apartment where he stabbed her to death over the weekend, officials said.
Dog Fatally Mauls 70-Year-Old Woman in Her Own Backyard
"We don't know what turned the dog or why the dog turned on the woman," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.
Man Caught On Camera Hitting Woman Walking Down Park Avenue In New York City
Surveillance cameras caught a man hitting a 27-year-old woman on the head unprovoked as she walked down the street in New York City on July 14, according to CBS News. The woman was walking down Park Avenue on the Upper East Side near East 81st Street in Manhattan around 6 a.m. when a man walking in the opposite direction raised his arm and brought his fist down on her head. The man reportedly had an object in his hand as he attacked the woman and ran off after the unprovoked attack.
Man tracks down stolen motorcycle in Brooklyn, gets beaten up as same thieves rob him again
Two thieves beat up a man whose motorcycle they stole after he used Apple AirTag to find it and tried to take it back, police announced Sunday.
Caught on video: Woman attacked with bottle walking dog in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A woman was attacked with a bottle while walking her dog last month in Brooklyn, and police are searching for the suspect, who was caught on camera. It happened at around 9:30 a.m. on July 12 near the corner of Bushwick Avenue and Troutman Street in Bushwick. Surveillance video shows the 32-year-old victim and her dog about to enter a building when the suspect walks up and blocks her from going inside. The suspect then pulls out a bottle and hits the woman on the arm.Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Major update after two kids among five found dead in home with chilling clue found at scene
THE family-of-five killed in an alleged murder-suicide on Tuesday have been identified by police. Donovan Michael Ramirez, 45, is believed to have killed his family then himself, according to police. Among those murdered were: Stephanie Renee Ramirez, 39, Alyssa Berumen, 22, Sunny Ramirez, 11, and Shelby Rose Ramirez, 7. Police...
New York City robbery ring lured men to meet woman before duct-taping victims, swiping clothes, cash: NYPD
New York City police are on the hunt Monday for three suspects accused of luring men to motels under the premise of meeting a woman before bounding them with duct tape and robbing them of their clothing, cash and personal property. The five incidents happened from July 7 to 26...
Rikers Guards Charged for Allegedly Standing by as Teen Inmate Attempted Suicide
Four Rikers Island corrections officers pleaded not guilty to felony charges of official misconduct and reckless endangerment on Monday over the 2019 case of an 18-year-old inmate who tried to hang himself. The four officers—named as Terry Henry, Kenneth Hood, Daniel Fullerton, and Mark Wilson—were one of a group of six who allegedly sat back and watched as Nicholas Feliciano attempted suicide in his cell. After more than seven minutes, during which Feliciano struggled and went still in clear view of the officers, according to a Board of Corrections review published last year, they cut him down. The teenager was transported to Bellevue Hospital’s traumatic brain injury rehabilitation unit, where he remains with little change in his condition. “These officers should have been indicted a long time ago instead of still working at Rikers Island while Nicholas was still in the hospital trying to live,” Feliciano’s grandmother told the Times on Sunday. “It hurts. It’s very painful. It is devastating to see him the way he is because of somebody’s negligence.”
Man fatally shot after answering knock at door of LI home
Suffolk County detectives launched an investigation after a man was fatally shot when he answered a knock at the door of his Long Island home early Tuesday morning.
2 Black girls were charged with hate crimes after allegedly hitting a woman on a bus and making 'anti-White' statements, police say
Two Black girls have been charged with hate crimes after the New York City Police Department says they assaulted a White woman and made "anti-White" statements, according to a Tuesday news release from the NYPD.
Man, 71, fatally shoots self behind police station in NJ: officials
A 71-year-old man died after he fatally shot himself in the head behind a New Jersey police station on Friday, officials said.
Woman found dead with apparent gunshot wounds at high-end LI apartment building
A woman was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds during a wellness check at a high-end apartment building on Long Island over the weekend, Nassau County police said.
18-year-old who had a toy gun fatally shot by corrections officer, NYC police say
An off-duty New York City corrections officer has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man — an incident where a toy gun used in a TikTok trend may have played a role in his death. Officers responded around 1:35 a.m. Thursday to a call...
NYC judge drops murder charge against bodega worker after Manhattan DA backtracks
Charges were dropped Tuesday against a New York City bodega worker arrested for the murder of man seen on surveillance video first coming behind the cashier's desk and attacking the employee. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office faced harsh criticism for bringing the charge against Jose Alba earlier this month...
‘Black widow killer’ who murdered husband with poisoned curry freed from prison
A woman dubbed "the black widow killer” after murdering her husband with a poisoned curry on his birthday has been released from prison.Dena Thompson walked free following a decision by the Parole Board, having served 19 years behind bars.Thompson, now 61, was jailed for life in 2003 after she was convicted of killing her second husband, Julian Webb, at their home in Yapton, Sussex, on his 31st birthday in June 1994.Described by police as a “dangerous woman” and “every man’s nightmare”, Thompson, of Cullompton, Devon, had a history of conning men out of money.Officers said she had targeted men “sexually,...
