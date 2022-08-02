Two dead, three injured after shooting at Far South Side bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – Two people are dead and at least three others injured Monday night after a shooting at a bar on the Far South Side.

According to Columbus police, the shootout-style shooting, with multiple shooters, was reported outside of the Old Landmark bar on the 100 block of Rumsey Road at approximately 9:40 p.m.

Police said the five shooting victims were customers at the bar when an altercation started. The fight then escalated, which resulted in an exchange of gunfire.

Medics pronounced Glen Clark, 50, dead at the scene at 9:45 p.m., police said. A second victim, 34-year-old Nicholas Dowler, died at 10:32 p.m. after being taken to Grant Medical Center.

Three surviving victims, men aged 38, 53, and 65, went to nearby hospitals, police said. Two were taken to Grant Medical Center, and a third went to an OhioHealth emergency room. One of those victims is still in critical condition.

Columbus police continue to investigate. Plans to provide an update early Wednesday afternoon were canceled.

Motorcycles parked behind a police cordon at the Old Landmark bar on Rumsey Road after a shooting on August 1, 2022. (Photo: Ronnie Clark)

The victims’ deaths mark the 81st and 82nd homicides in Columbus in 2022, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730.

