Innoviz lidar will be on all VW vehicles with automated driving capabilities

yankodesign.com
Volkswagen just announced that they’ve been working on their first eVTOL ‘flying car’
Volkswagen has thrown its cap in the eVTOL game, announcing their first ever ‘air taxi’ named the V.MO (short for Vertical Mobility). Coming from the VW China team, V.MO was created in partnership with London-based studio Tangerine and Sunward, a China-based aviation manufacturer, helped build the first-ever prototype. “In 2020, Volkswagen Group China launched a Vertical Mobility project to explore the next generation of mobility solutions, including the urban air mobility market and the extension of urban traffic into airspace”, said Volkswagen in a press release. “After intensive research, conceptual work, and development, the project team has now developed its first validation model – the V.MO.”
Top Speed
Tesla Is No Longer The Leading EV Manufacturer
Tesla is the company that started the EV craze and practically opened the doors for other manufacturers to join in. While the American EV manufacturer is still regarded as one of the leading brands in the segment, it is no longer the leading company in terms of production output. During the first quarter of 2022, one company managed to produce more EVs than Tesla. No, it’s not European, nor Japanese or Korean. You guessed it - it’s from China.
torquenews.com
Bad News for Tesla: Nio Is Getting 150-kWh Semi-Solid-State Batteries
If how far your electric car can travel on one charge is important to you, as a general rule of thumb, you want an EV with a big battery. In other words, you want one with a large kWh rating as this will be able to power the car for the most amount of time.
Some Honda cars can be hacked using just a portable radio
Millions of Honda cars could be at risk of theft following the reveal of a new remote hacking risk. Security researchers from Star-V Lab have uncovered a technique that allows anyone to unlock a vehicle, open doors and even start the engine using a handheld radio due to a vulnerability in the car's keyfob.
CNBC
Volkswagen-backed Northvolt to develop wood-based batteries for EVs
The attempt to develop battery materials from a range of sources comes as major European economies lay out plans to move away from road-based vehicles that use diesel and gasoline. Stora Enso says says it's "one of the largest private forest owners in the world." The partnership will see Northvolt...
MotorTrend Magazine
Adding an EV Charger to Your Home Is About to Get Easier
When you buy certain EVs, like the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, you might get a free Level 2 AC home charger with it. The only issue is that those OEMs will only cover "standard installation," meaning, if you need to upgrade your electrical panel to work with 240 volts at 40-60 amps, you're eating that upgrade cost. This is a massive challenge for those homeowners as that upgrade doesn't come quick or cheap. Fortunately, there are other solutions coming soon. Siemens and ConnectDER (the "d" is silent) have partnered up to provide an inexpensive alternative to an upgraded electrical panel that still allows owners to connect their Level 2 Chargers.
2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles
Here's a look at the two main reasons why tires for electric vehicles (EVs) burn out faster than tires made for ICE cars and require tougher materials. The post 2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota's Chief Scientist Says The World Isn't Ready For EVs
Toyota's stance on electric vehicles has been in sharp contrast to many other major players in the industry. While the brand finally has a modern EV in the form of the bZ4X, it is still electrifying its lineup at a slow pace. Last year, the company's CEO warned that a sudden transition to EVs at the expense of internal combustion could damage Japan's economy, and more recently, it said that it's important to give customers in different regions the choice of an EV or a conventionally-powered vehicle. This school of thought isn't unique to Toyota's CEO. Gill Pratt, CEO of the Toyota Research Institute, also believes the future of automobiles won't begin and end with EVs, suggesting that too many people have succumbed to the hype of electric-only propulsion.
America's Biggest Automakers Want Cars Without Steering Wheels On The Road
While critics debate the future of autonomous driving, the world's automakers are forging ahead with self-driving technology. General Motors and Ford are both looking to deploy up to 2,500 vehicles on public roads, all of which are not equipped with human controls like pedals and a steering wheel. This is according to Reuters, which reports that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has published the respective requests and opened them up for public comment.
The Sun is setting on the Internal Combustion Engine, and not just in Automotive.
SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Upstart Power, a leading developer and manufacturer of solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) power systems for backup power and distributed generation, announces that its latest SOFC systems have achieved a major technical milestone – delivering over 1,000 complete on/off cycles. This unique achievement by Upstart Power further validates that its innovative SOFC generator platform, protected by a robust patent portfolio, can deliver next-generation energy capabilities that are operationally valuable and superior to internal combustion generators. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005488/en/ Upgen NXG Fuel Cell. A Smarter Generator for a Cleaner Tomorrow™. (Photo: Business Wire)
insideevs.com
GM, Volkswagen, And The US Postal Service: Top EV News July 29, 2022
This week, we have a compelling EV news about General Motors, Volkswagen, and the US Postal Service: Our Top EV News for the week of July 29, 2022. Bio: John is the COO at EPG, a company focused on helping electric and autonomous vehicle companies hire the best talent. In addition to these services, EPG puts out an informative weekly newsletter that is now named Mobility EVo. You can sign up for the newsletter here.
Toyota's Cartridge Batteries Are The Answer To Long Charge Times
Tesla has begun implementing structural battery packs in some of its EVs, but over in Japan, it has decided that it should instead concentrate on researching "the standardization and commercialization of replaceable and rechargeable cartridge batteries." The research will be handled by Commerical Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation (CJPT) - launched by Toyota in collaboration with Isuzu Motors and Hino Motors - and Yamamoto Transport. As the names of those entities indicate, this research will focus on keeping downtime for commercial EVs to a minimum. That being said, the research could well determine that swappable battery packs are suitable for regular vehicles too.
insideevs.com
Volkswagen Group Unveils Its First Electric Flying Taxi Prototype
Volkswagen Group China has unveiled its first electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) passenger drone prototype as part of the Vertical Mobility project it launched in 2020. After intensive research, conceptual work and development, the project team finally has something to show for in the form of the first validation...
Toyota Researching New Ways To Save The Combustion Engine
While the rest of the automotive industry readies itself for the impending electric era, Toyota's hesitancy to fully embrace EVs has left many analysts scratching their heads. Yes, the company has said it will introduce 16 new battery-powered vehicles in the coming years but, so far, rival automakers are steaming past. In the USA, for example, the company sells just the bZ4X, something which may become difficult as the brand slowly runs out of EV credits.
This New Lightweight Electric Motorcycle Uses Aerospace Know-How to Reach 75 MPH
Click here to read the full article. A new player has joined the EV motorcycle scrum: Irvine, Calif.-based Ryvid is leveraging the aerospace background of two principals to ensure their new Anthem stands apart from the battery-powered crowd with innovative engineering and future-forward design. “Ryvid” was derived from a portmanteau of “rhythm” and “avid,” expressing the concept of emotion in motion. Founder and CEO Dong Tran claims an omnivorous appetite for motorcycles, which has seen everything from Ducati Monsters to Suzuki GSX-Rs pass through his garage. But the inspiration to form an electric motorcycle arose from the desire to create a...
Truth About Cars
Report: Tesla Owners and Buyers Sour on Elon Musk
New reporting from Bloomberg suggests that potential Tesla buyers, as well as current Tesla owners, are souring on the brand because of the antics of Tesla boss Elon Musk. The reporting cites studies that show owners are generally happy with the vehicles -- reliability problems aside -- but not so much with Musk and his public behavior.
freightwaves.com
Nikola acquires struggling Romeo Power to secure battery supply
Nikola Corp. is acquiring struggling startup Romeo Power Inc. in a $144 million all-stock deal that Nikola says will assure its supply of battery packs critical to assembling electric trucks. The transaction exchange ratio implies Romeo’s shares are worth 74 cents each, a 34% premium to its closing price Friday...
Elon Musk’s longtime frenemy Herbert Diess sacked as CEO of Volkswagen
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In a shock dismissal, Volkswagen Group’s board of directors fired the carmaker’s chief executive best known for steering the supertanker around in favor of a bright new future manufacturing electric vehicles.
Pagani postpones electric supercars as research shows battery packs have a major issue
Italian supercar manufacturer Pagani has postponed its electric vehicle ambition, as the four-year study of the company suggested electric powertrains are very heavy for supercars, Motor1.com reported. Pagani Founder Horacio Pagani has recently told Autocar that he organized a team to make an electric vehicle, but after four years, they...
electrek.co
Legacy auto BEV growth rate doubles Tesla which drops to 60.9% of total EV market
Despite dwindling inventories of BEVs due to supply chain constraints and legacy automakers still playing catchup in BEV production, the demand for electric vehicles continues to rise… and Tesla isn’t the only pony in the race anymore. That being said, Tesla remains the “Nap” in EV sales, but the rest of the market is starting to catch up.
