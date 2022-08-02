ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Virginia’s first high school program for addiction recovery, Hope Academy, opens

By Allie Barefoot
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Hope Academy is a program designed to help high school students earn their degrees while getting clean.

The program is designed to aid in addiction recovery and is equipped with help from Chesterfield County Public Schools and the Behavioral Health and Developmental Services. Services will include academic, emotional, and social support while students continue class work. The program will accommodate up to 25 students and will offer group counseling sessions during the school day.

Prospective students who wish to enroll in the program must fill out an interest form to begin the application process. In addition, students have to have not been using substances for at least 30 days to be considered for enrollment in the program.

The ceremony will take place at the academy’s location at 13900 Hull Street Road in Midlothian at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2.

