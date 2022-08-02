Who was Ayman al-Zawahiri?

al-Zawahiri’s loss eliminates the figure who more than anyone shaped Al-Qaeda, first as Osama bin Laden’s deputy since 1998, then as his successor. Together, he and bin Laden focused the jihadi movement’s efforts on targeting the United States, carrying out the deadliest attack ever on American soil — the Sept. 11, 2001 suicide hijackings.
“It’s impossible, probably, to overstate how significant Ayman al-Zawahiri was as a terrorist,” NewsNation anchor Leland Vittert said on “Morning in America.” “He’s the father of modern-day Sunni Islamic terrorism.”
The attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon in 2001 made bin Laden America’s Enemy No. 1. But he likely could never have carried it out without al-Zawahiri. Bin Laden provided Al-Qaeda with charisma and money, but al-Zawahiri brought tactics and organizational skills needed to forge militants into a network of cells in countries around the world.
Their partnership was forged in the late 1980s, when al-Zawahiri reportedly treated the Saudi millionaire bin Laden in the caves of Afghanistan as Soviet bombardment shook the mountains around them.
The US successfully targeted al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Afghanistan, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. The US government has not yet confirmed his death. CNN’s National Security Analyst Peter Bergen has more.
CNN has identified what appears to be the house in Kabul, Afghanistan -- a so-called "poppy palace" surrounded by the homes of druglords and warmongers -- that was hit by a Hellfire missile drone strike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri became the latest victim of the feared Hellfire Ninja R9X missile that uses pop-out swords rather than an explosive to take down high profile targets, according to military experts. Al-Zawahiri was killed in a drone strike in the Shirpur neighborhood of the Afghani capital of...
President Joe Biden’s surprise announcement Monday night—that a U.S. drone strike over the weekend killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, leader of al-Qaida and co-architect of the 9/11 terrorist attack—is both more and less significant than it might seem at first glance. On the one hand, mainly because of the...
Despite a $25 million US bounty on his head, Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri apparently felt comfortable enough with the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan to move into a home in Kabul where he would regularly appear out in the open, on his balcony. That the leader of the violent jihadist group was in Afghanistan was not surprising: since the hard-line Islamist Taliban regained control in August, Al-Qaeda has felt more at home, analysts say.
Families of 9/11 victims have reacted to the news that Ayman al-Zawahiri, an al-Qaeda leader who helped plan the attacks, was killed in a drone strike on Sunday, 31 July.Al-Zawahiri was once Osama Bin Laden’s personal advisor and eventually took over as al-Qaeda leader after Bin Laden was killed.Terry Strada, the national chair of 9/11 Families United, said that it was a “positive” thing to have al-Zawahiri “removed from the planet.”“Getting somebody of that level... removed is a very good positive step forward in accountability,” Ms Strada said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Biden announces death of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-ZawahiriBiden announces death of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-ZawahiriSandy Hook parents say they received death threats after Alex Jones’ hoax claim
The US Secretary of State slammed the Taliban for 'grossly' violating the Doha agreement by housing the leader of Al Qaeda, after the group denounced the US for killing the terrorist in a drone strike. Ayman al-Zawahiri, who took over as leader of Al Qaeda after founder Osama bin Laden's...
WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Two Hellfire missiles fired from a drone killed the leader of al Qaeda, causing surprisingly little damage beyond the target, suggesting they may be a version of the missile shrouded in secrecy and used by the United States to avoid non-combatant casualties.
KABUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Leaders of Afghanistan's Taliban were holding discussions on Wednesday about how to respond to a U.S. drone strike in Kabul that the United States said killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, three sources in the group said.
