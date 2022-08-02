Ex-Yankees infielder celebrates newborn baby with walk-off home run

Read on www.nj.com
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
Xander Bogaerts’ fiery response to Christian Vazquez trade should worry Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox have had a confusing trade deadline, to say the least. After Chaim Bloom started pulling the trigger on some trades, the direction the Red Sox are headed was made even less clear, prompting a brutally honest response from shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Amid the flurry of activity in Boston, Bogaerts couldn’t hide […] The post Xander Bogaerts’ fiery response to Christian Vazquez trade should worry Red Sox fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals
The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees’ decision […] The post ‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Noah Syndergaard’s reaction to Phillies trade goes viral
Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
Joey Gallo gave heartbreaking interview about struggles with Yankees
Joey Gallo is headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers, which comes as a big relief for him. Gallo and Joely Rodriguez were acquired by the New York Yankees at last year’s trade deadline for four prospects. Gallo had spent his entire career with Texas, whose fans he said understood that he was a low-average, big-power, high-strikeout player. But with the Yankees, Gallo’s average dropped even more, and so did his power.
Gio was initially 'completely pissed off' after Mets trade deadline
Gio explained that he was initially “completely pissed off” about the Mets lack of moves at the trade deadline, but he has since calmed down.
Yankee fans trying to make sense of Harrison Bader/Jordan Montgomery deal
The Yankees officially announced the Jordan Montgomery trade to St. Louis, and many fans are having trouble understanding why the move was made.
Family Of Yankees Fans Welcome New Bronx Bomber Back Home
On Tuesday, left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery was traded by the New York Yankees to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pinstripes organization is the only baseball family that the 29 year-old ever knew. In return for Montgomery, general manager Brian Cashman acquired the Gold Glove centerfielder that he desired for his playoff run, Harrison Bader. In a strange turn of events, the 28 year-old Bader is coming home to his family in New York, which happens to be a group of Yankees fans.
MLB World Reacts To The Yankees, Dodgers Trade
The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers, two of the top teams in baseball, agreed to a blockbuster trade just before Tuesday's MLB deadline. The Yankees are sending two-time All-Star Joey Gallo to LA in exchange for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. Dodgers fans were hoping to land superstar...
Nationals acquire Luke Voit to complete Soto-Bell trade with Padres
The Nationals are receiving first baseman and designated hitter Luke Voit from the Padres to complete the trade for Juan Soto and Josh Bell, a deal that was rendered incomplete after Eric Hosmer rejected a trade to the Nats.
Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade
A little more than a year after acquiring Joey Gallo in a deal before the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees shipped off their disappointing outfielder to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league right-hander Clayton Beeter on Tuesday. Gallo struggled mightily during his tenure in New York, notching a paltry .159 […] The post Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
Dodgers, Yankees Reportedly Finalizing Notable Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly adding another slugger to their star-studded lineup via a trade with the Yankees. According to Mets beat writer Pat Ragazzo, two-time All-Star Joey Gallo is swapping pinstripes for Dodger blue, as LA sends double-A right-hander Clayton Beeter to New York in exchange for the two-time All-Star.
Yankees trade two-time All-Star OF Joey Gallo to Dodgers
Two-time All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo is headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a trade that'll send Double-A pitcher Clayton Beeter to the New York Yankees, according to Pat Ragazzo of FanNation. The Yankees were reportedly searching for a way to part with Gallo and his $10.275 million salary after...
MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick – 8/4/2022
The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to finish a four-game sweep of the San Francisco Giants on Thursday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Dodgers-Giants prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Los Angeles Dodgers...
Brewers attempt to end skid as new-look Reds arrive
The Cincinnati Reds traded experienced players this week, adding another batch of youngsters and more discontent to a fan base
Yankees Aren't Concerned About Andrew Benintendi's Slow Start on Offense
Andrew Benintendi's first week with the Yankees hasn't gone according to plan in the batter's box. While the outfielder has worked seven walks over six games played, flexing his ability to work the count and get on base, he only has one hit in 17 at-bats. In this extremely small sample, the outfielder is slashing .059/.320/.059.
Final MLB trade deadline grades for New York Yankees
Even if the New York Yankees began the 2022 campaign on a rampaging start, there was no doubt they would be very active before the August 2nd trade deadline. The struggles in July due to various things may have forced them to perform some moves that would bolster their chance of winning a World Series crown.
Giants OL Reportedly Has 'Likely' Career-Ending Injury
A New York Giants offensive tackle is likely done playing football. Per ESPN's Jordan Raanan, tackle Matt Gono has a neck injury that is likely to end his career. Gono had surgery on his neck last season. He was reportedly feeling good at the beginning of training camp but started...
