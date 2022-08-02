Pella Top 10 Sports Stories of the 2021-2022 School Year – #4

Read on www.kniakrls.com
Pleasantville Top 10 Sports Stories of the 2021-2022 School Year – #2
Hollywood couldn’t have written a better script for the #2 moment on our countdown of the top sports stories at Pleasantville this past school year, as the Pleasantville football closed the doors on their old stadium with a thrilling, playoff-clinching 29-28 victory over Cardinal. Entering the Week 8 matchup...
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athlete – Maddy Findley Former Knoxville Softball Standout – August 3, 2022
Former Knoxville Softball Standout Maddy Findley ended a great two year career at Indian Hills College this past spring. She will now continue her playing career at Quincy College, and NCAA Division II school in Quincy, IL. Findley talked with Derek Cardwell on her career at Indian Hills and what she hopes to accomplish at Quincy in the Radio Sports Page Wednesdays at 6:00pm and Thursdays at 10:00am on KNIA/KRLS.
360 Nationals Starts Two Weeks Of Sprint Car Action In Knoxville
Two weeks of the biggest races and the most payouts gets started tonight as the 32nd Annual 360 Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank takes the green flag at the Knoxville Raceway. 110 drivers are entered into this year’s event and by Saturday night that will be paired down to 24 to race for a winner’s share of $15,000, which could double to $30,000 if the winner leads all 30 laps. But to get there, drivers have to run a preliminary night and hope to score enough points to lock into the top 20 after tomorrow night’s action. One driver that hopes to win the 360 Nationals for a second time is 2017 Champion Clint Garner. He is well aware of the financial impact of winning the 360 Nationals, and after winning it once, he would love to win it for a second time.
Nine Contestants Entered in Nationals Queen’s Contest
The Knoxville Nationals Queen’s Contest is slated for Tuesday, August 9 at 7 p.m. at Dyer-Hudson Hall on the Marion County Fairgrounds. Nine young ladies have registered for the event, says Knoxville Nationals Queen’s Coordinator Christi Woodruff. The event turns 48 years old this year and Woodruff has...
Knoxville Nationals Parade Set for August 13
The McKay Group Nationals Parade presented by Knoxville Chamber of Commerce is a celebration of sprint car racing’s biggest event of the year, and the community that has embraced the sport in order to be titled the “Sprint Car Capital of the World.” Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Director Emma Skahill suggests we “make a morning of it Saturday, August 13, in downtown Knoxville by grabbing breakfast beforehand, watching the parade at 11:00 am, then staying for lunch or grabbing a drink at one of our local pubs afterward.
Pella to Celebrate 175th Anniversary This Week
Pella residents and natives, as well as the rest of the area, are invited to celebrate Pella’s 175th birthday during the first weekend of August. Jessi Vos with Pella Historical Society and Museums says their organization is partnering with Visit Pella and Pella Wellness Consortium to host several activities from Thursday, August 4th through Saturday, August 6th.
Alan Vander Linden
A Celebration of Life Open House for Alan Vander Linden, 79, of Marshalltown, will be held on Saturday, August 6th, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Memorial Hall in Pleasantville. A Private Graveside Service will be held prior to the event. Memorials can be made to the Iowa Veterans Home or Iowa River Hospice.
Pella Marching Dutch Mattress Sale Returns
A popular fundraiser is returning to support the Pella band programs. Director of the Marching Dutch Dameon Place says a mattress sale will be held at the Pella High School commons on Saturday, August 20th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The program will receive a portion of funds for each mattress sold and bonuses for hitting certain thresholds, and this year, all proceeds will benefit the more than 200 students heading to Pasadena for the Rose Parade in December and January. Over the past three years, more than $30,000 has been raised to support the Pella High School bands through the event.
Townie Tuesday Tonight at National Balloon Classic
Tonight is Townie Tuesday at the National Balloon Classic, also featuring the Vintage Balloon Inflate Show sponsored by Retirement Solutions of Iowa. The balloon flights begin at 6:30pm, and the 3DM Band will be on stage performing live music. With the heat expected this week, the Indianola Fire Department recommends drinking plenty of water, spending time in the shade, and to not hesitate to call emergency services if someone is showing signs of a heat stroke or heat exhaustion. Gates open at 4pm, find the 2022 Guest Guide below.
Nite Glow Tonight at National Balloon Classic
The 2022 National Balloon Classic continues tonight. Balloons will begin takeoff at 6:30pm, with Not Quite Brothers on the stage playing live music, and the last Nite Glow of the event taking place after strong winds canceled the Nite Glow on Sunday. Gates open at 4pm, and tickets are available online or at TruBank, the Indianola HyVee, Lula Belle Designs, or McCoy True Value. Find the 2022 Guest Guide below.
Knoxville School Offices Move
The administrative offices of the Knoxville Community School District have moved to 418 South Park Lane Drive. The move is a part of KCSD’s larger middle school construction project, which is progressing ahead of schedule. Originally, the plan was to open the new school to students in December. However, the timeline has been pushed up, with students now set to begin using the building on Wednesday, October 12.
DutchFix, De Kelder Speakeasy Hosting Summer Soiree
The Pella community is celebrating its 175th birthday starting today, and a pair of local businesses are aiming to add to the party. Owner of DutchFix Jason Bandstra says the Summer Soiree is coming to the Klokkenspel Plaza on Friday and Saturday, co-hosted by the restaurant and De Kelder Speakeasy. Bandstra says the ticketed event will feature a live DJ playing music of different eras by the hour and feature a unique menu of food and drinks, in part, to utiltize the unique space next to their stores and to celebrate the rich tradition of the community. Tickets for the Summer Soiree are available here and cost $55 per person.
IN DEPTH: Queens!
What’s a saddle club, and what does it take to be a queen?. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Mahaska County Senior Queen Katherine Miller, from Ottumwa, and Mahaska County Junior Queen Caitlyn Cronin and future Queen Chloey Cronin, from Knoxville. Podcast:...
Janet and Dave Ritchie to be Honored at State Fair
Janet and Dave Ritchie of Knoxville have been selected as Iowans of the Day during the 2022 Iowa State Fair. They will be honored at the fair August 16. This hardworking duo has made a lasting impact on citizens in Knoxville. Janet has been a 4-H leader, member of the Daughters of Union Veterans, the Lions Club and Iowa State Rabbit Breeders Association.
Knoxville School Board Discusses School Safety
The Knoxville School board met in regular session Monday. They heard presentations on “Opportunity Knox,” a college career readiness program, and the Talented and Gifted program. They discussed President Biden’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and its investments in school safety, and the School Leader Publication update. They...
IN DEPTH: Dr. John Kanis
A local physician has now spent forty years in service to his community. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Dr. John Kanis with Pella Regional Health Center. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify |...
Indianola School District Hosting Informational Meetings on Bond Issue
The Indianola Community School District is holding a series of meetings for the public to receive more information regarding the upcoming bond issue for improvements to Indianola High School. The meetings will take place throughout the month of August and September:. Coffee and Question Events – community members can stop...
Pella’s 175th Celebration Starts with Pella Wellness Consortium Events Thursday
“Together in Gezellig” — the 175th anniversary celebration for Pella, starts Thursday. Kristi Leonard with the Pella Wellness Consortium says the non-profit is partnering with Pella Historical Society and Museums and Visit Pella to host several activities. Leonard says the Pella Wellness Consortium is organizing the events tomorrow,...
Kimberly Plate
Funeral services for Kimberly Plate, 57 of Oskaloosa, will be held on Friday, August 5th, at 10:00 a.m. at the First Christian Reformed Church in Oskaloosa. Burial will be in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. Visitation will begin August 4, 2022, after 1:00 p.m. at the First Christian Reformed Church and the family will be at the church from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Thursday evening to greet friends and relatives. Memorials may be made to Bethany Christian Services. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Let’s Talk Pella – LOSST Extension Discussion
Pella Mayor Don DeWaard discusses the upcoming referendum on Tuesday, September 13th, to extend the current Local Option Sales and Service tax that funds a variety of projects in the community and Marion County. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify |...
