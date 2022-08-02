How one program gives new and expecting fathers the tools they need to support their families

Read on milwaukeenns.org
Post From Community: Brenda K Starr to perform at Puerto Rican Family Festival
Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. The Puerto Rican Family Festival is proud to announce the Salsa singer Brenda K Starr will perform...
Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee helps residents gain pardons
Veronda Jackson, 39, was on a plane back from picking up her daughter from college when she opened an email that immediately brought her to tears. The message was from Gov. Tony Evers’ office, informing her that she had been granted a pardon. “I made a mistake when I...
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Post From Community: Roberto Harrison, Frenia, and Marielle Allschwang presented by Out There Milwaukee
Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. Thursday, August 18, 2022. 4:30 PM – 5:30 P.M. Urban Ecology Center Menomonee Valley. Roberto Harrison...
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Post From Community: Canoeing for Beginners at Washington Park
Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. Saturday, August 13, 2022. 10:00 AM – 12:00 p.m. Washington Park. (For families) Interested in paddling...
5 things to know and do the weekend of July 29
It’s Friday in Milwaukee, and here are some things we think you should know about. If you would like your event to be considered for this column, please submit your news by clicking here at least two weeks in advance. 1. Amani Youth Council Fun Fridays: Friday, July 29.
5 things to know and do this week in Milwaukee: Aug. 1 to Aug. 5
It’s Monday in Milwaukee, and here are some things we think you should know about. If you would like your event to be considered for this column, please submit your news by clicking here at least two weeks in advance. 1. Driver’s ed registration opens through MPS Drive: Tuesday,...
UPDATE: Public Allies CEO resigns after backlash to the terminations of 30 staffers
Editor’s note: NNS reporter Sam Woods is an alumnus of the Public Allies Milwaukee apprenticeship program. Jaime Uzeta has resigned as CEO of Public Allies after backlash from a recent “restructuring” that led to the terminations of 30 staffers, according to a statement from the Public Allies Board of Directors on Wednesday.
Public Allies CEO lays off employees, citing ‘restructuring’ needs, but alumni call move retaliation
Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story featured a different image. At the request of one of the people pictured, we are using a new photograph because the person did not want to be associated with Public Allies. In addition, Reporter Sam Woods is an alumnus of Public Allies.
Could new naloxone medication help stem overdose deaths in Milwaukee?
Selahattin Kurter, executive director of West Grove Clinic, a local mental health and addiction treatment provider, says fentanyl and other synthetic opioids hitting the streets are getting stronger and stronger. He believes the increased potency of opioids is a major contributor to the record high number of overdose deaths the county has seen in recent years.
Organizations step up investments in minority-led Milwaukee businesses
It’s no secret: Some Milwaukee communities suffer from a lack of business investment that create opportunities. COVID-19 brought many of the social inequities that feed into this neglect into view, and some Milwaukee organizations are trying to do something about it. In April, the Greater Milwaukee Foundation upped its...
What you need to know about the Aug. 9 primary election in Milwaukee
Residents will help choose their party’s nominees for such high-profile races as governor and the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, Aug. 9, with the Senate race in particular drawing national attention. But voters will also determine which two candidates will advance to the November election to succeed Mayor Cavalier Johnson...
NNS Spotlight: How Your Move MKE uses hip-hop and chess to help youths
While attending Your Move MKE’s Hip-Hop Chess Club, Grant Reed-Ijomah found a community of friends— and an environment where he could be himself. “It’s not like other groups that I’ve been to,” the 12-year-old said. “I have fun and learn to care about other people and not to judge.”
‘When it’s rigid, it breaks’: How federal rules and market dominance fueled Wisconsin’s baby formula shortage
On a mid-June weekend, Raquel Urbina made seven trips to Milwaukee-area grocery stores in search of the hypoallergenic baby formula she needs to feed her 10-month-old daughter. She had little time to spare. Her monthly supplemental nutrition benefits through the state’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program were set to...
Landlords are not always the ‘bad guys,’ report suggests
As a former landlord and the current attorney for the Apartment Association of Southeastern Wisconsin, Heiner Giese said he sits through lots of eviction court cases. And what he sees is a system in which landlords are taking the brunt of the blow when evicting a tenant. “Our data shows...
