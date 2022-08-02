ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bear Necessities: The pads are finally coming on in training camp!

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E5M80_0h1ZgYF500

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

While it’s been an exciting first week of Bears training camp, the fun can really begin when the team finally puts the pads on starting Tuesday.

Chicago has had five non-padded practices, which have made for some standout outings by Justin Fields, Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker and Velus Jones Jr. But now the true evaluation begins, especially for the defensive line and offensive line.

The Bears will be in pads for two straight days — Tuesday and Wednesday, both practices open to fans. Eberflus said that the first couple of days in pads will be telling.

“What we expect out of that is really you get to see guys play the game,” Eberflus said. “So far you’ve seen pass rushers rush against offensive tackles who have no pads on. You’ve seen the run blocking with no pads on. It’s hard to evaluate that.

“When you get the pads on now, you can really see (that) guys will either rise or they’ll fall a little bit based on the pads. I’ve seen it every year. So we’re looking for that. We’re looking for guys that can play with leverage, play with the pads on and the guys that are physical because we covet the guys that are physical, that want to play the style we want to play.”

While the plan was to originally put the pads on for the first time Monday, Eberflus decided it was better to give the team another practice, after an off day, before getting after it.

“It’s better for the players to get them back into the swing of things,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H941J_0h1ZgYF500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28DH7d_0h1ZgYF500

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Packers#American Football#Nfl#Sports#Bear Necessities
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Linebacker Adrian Jackson announces he is in the transfer portal

Just a day before fall practices begin, Oregon Ducks linebacker Adrian Jackson has announced that he is in the transfer portal. It was discovered earlier this summer that Jackson was no longer with the program, but now it’s official. Jackson spent three years in Eugene and racked up 33 tackles, 4.5 for loss, and a sack. The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder from Denver was once a four-star recruit and the top recruit to come out of Colorado in 2017. But now the depth chart at the linebacker position is stacked with the likes of Noah Sewell, Justin Flowe, and Jefffrey Bassa, Jackson mostly likely would have had a difficult time getting on the field on a consistent basis. I’m in the Transfer Portal! Thank you duckNation! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/UK7qVyHjt3 — Âction_Jãx (@AdrianJackson29) August 4, 2022 List Ty Thompson thrives in Oregon's new offense, sees Dan Lanning's growth as a coach
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Travon Walker learns quickly that NFL roughing the passer penalties are dumb

It didn’t take long for Jacksonville Jaguars edge-rusher Travon Walker, the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, to make an impact in the NFL. On the first play from scrimmage in the Hall of Fame game, Walker bulled his way right past Las Vegas Raiders left tackle Brandon Parker to pressure quarterback Jarret Stidham. It was a great rush, albeit with the obligatory roughing the passer penalty, because… well, we’re not sure why anymore. We rarely are.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
City
Chicago, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tigers making an early impression on 5-star 2024 quarterback

LSU could be about to land its quarterback commit in the 2023 cycle, as four-star quarterback Ricky Collins — a Baton Rouge native — recently decommitted from Purdue. However, the Tigers are already making some moves with an elite signal-caller for the following cycle. Five-star Willis, Texas quarterback DJ Lagway is ranked as the No. 17 overall prospect and No. 3 quarterback in 2024 on the 247Sports Composite, and he told On3 that LSU is one of four schools standing out for him so far.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Ravens WR Marquise Brown arrested in Arizona

The Baltimore Ravens made a big draft-day trade when they moved wide receiver Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals along with pick No. 100 in exchange for the No. 25 overall selection in the 2022 draft. Brown was Baltimore’s No. 1 receiver, and there were no indications that a trade of the former Oklahoma star was happening, making the move a shock to many people.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why you shouldn't sleep on the 2022 Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks fans could probably use a dose of positivity right now. Shortly before their first post-Russell Wilson preseason begins, the team is in a bit of disarray. Drew Lock and Geno Smith can’t score against an unproven defense, Pete Carroll is home with COVID, Jamal Adams is injured again and DK Metcalf is scuffling with teammates at practice. That’s just this week and it’s not even Wednesday.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL owners: They're just like us!

With football back — provided you consider the Hall of Fame Game what you were looking for — fans are excited to be back to some of their favorite past times. Specifically, hanging around with friends, with some beverages at the ready, and digging into some of your favorite snacks.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

135K+
Followers
181K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy