ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

TWINS-MDF is a chair set that fit into each other like a Matryoshka puzzle

By JC Torres
yankodesign.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.yankodesign.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Zero-Cost, 10-Minute Reorganization Turns a Messy Drawer into a Tidy One

Buying organizing products is fun, but it’s far too easy for them to turn into a distraction that hinders efforts to get rid of things and wastes money. This is why organizing experts stress the importance of decluttering before buying containers and organizing products. When you wait until you’ve thinned out your belongings and then categorized them, you ensure that you won’t be neatly storing items you should have gotten rid of, and you can measure and buy precisely the containers you need.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

Check out this nifty folding ironing table that mounts on the wall and lets you dock your iron

Meet the Pocket Plus, a ridiculously compact ironing board that opens out into a full-size ironing platform when you need, and folds up to about the size of a small backpack once you’re done. Designed to mount on any wall (or the inside of your closet), the Pocket Plus also gives you a place to stash your iron so you don’t need to go looking for it every time you want to iron some laundry.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mdf#The Chairs#Design#Resource Efficiency#Recyclable Materials
yankodesign.com

TOOB turns bicycle inner tubes into rubbery hand-made accessories

The interest, purchase, and use of bicycles have seen an uptick in the past few years, but these leg-powered two-wheeled vehicles have been around for decades. Many of their problems have also been around just as long, including the parts that easily get worn down and then thrown away. Although significantly more sustainable than cars or even motorcycles, bikes have parts that are definitely environment-unfriendly. Those range from bits of plastic here and there as well as toxic chemicals used in painting their metal frames. Rubber tires and inner tubes, however, are even bigger sources of pollutants down the road. Fortunately, this line of accessories puts inner tubes to a different use, allowing them to go the distance even after they have served their original purpose.
BICYCLES
ScienceAlert

Scientists Are Turning Dead Spiders Into 'Necrobots' And We Are So Creeped Out

When mechanical engineering graduate student Faye Yap saw a dead spider curled up in the hallway, it got her thinking about whether it could be used as a robotics component. Turning dead spiders into mechanical grippers may be some people's idea of a nightmare scenario, but it could have tangible benefits. Spider legs can grip large, delicate, and irregularly shaped objects firmly and softly without breaking them.
SCIENCE
geekspin

Sprite is retiring its green plastic bottles, here’s why

Sprite is making a major change to its packaging. The Coca-Cola Company announced today that Sprite will no longer be sold in green plastic bottles, which have been a part of the soft drink’s brand identity for several decades. Coca-Cola said that the lemon and lime-flavored soda is shifting all of its PET (Polyethylene terephthalate) packaging from its signature green color to clear, starting August 1st, as part of the beverage company’s wider efforts to become more environmentally responsible.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recycling
Family Handyman

Here’s What Those Little Black Dots on a Windshield Are For

You probably haven’t given much thought to the little black dots on the edges of car and bus windows. Sure, they look cool. But do they do anything?. Those black dots and the black rims that surround them are there for a reason, and it’s not for defogging the glass. It has to do with how car windows are made.
CARS
Hypebae

2000 Archives Taps UK Artist Airtomyearth for Limited Print Collection

Seoul-based label 2000 Archives has joined forces with London artist and stylist Jamie-Maree Shipton, better known as Airtomyearth, for an exclusive capsule collection. First launched in 2020, 2000 Archives creates garments and accessories inspired by vintage pieces, with previous collaborators including buzzy Korean label TheOpen Product. This time around, the brand — helmed by Central Saint Martins graduates Hong Da-eun and In Yoon — has tapped Airtomyearth to create a range of seven limited-edition beanies and four styles of tights. Designs feature Shipton’s pup Drippy, as well as nail art designs and photos taken by Shipton during her travels.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
yankodesign.com

This transparent birchwood cabin in the Italian Alps provides the ultimate glamping experience

Located in the alpine village of Usseaux in Italy’s Piedmont region is the beautiful little ‘Immerso’ glamping cabin. Designed by Italian architects Fabio Vignolo and Francesca Turnaturi this mesmerizing cabin allows guests to leave behind the hectic city life, go off-grid, and unwind in the calmness of nature. You can lay under the stars, gaze at them for hours, and reconnect with nature in this transparent cabin!
TRAVEL
Fast Company

It’s time for dry cleaners to stop using plastic film

There’s that unpleasant moment when you get home from the dry cleaner: You remove the plastic film covering your clothes, and since most curbside recycling programs won’t accept it, you have no choice but to throw it in the trash and feel guilty about how you’re contributing to the plastic pollution crisis.
ECONOMY
yankodesign.com

Smart controller concept helps manage OTT services

Fact: I have a lot of over-the-top subscriptions. Also fact: I spend a lot (and I do mean a lot) of time trying to figure out what to watch or listen to as I am spoiled by all the choices available. So if there’s a service or a device that can help me decide easily what movie to watch or what TV show to binge next or what playlist to listen to, I would gladly welcome it with open arms. I need to get some of my time back from deciding and spend it on actually consuming media that I subscribe to.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

Flip Chair lets you have a high and low chair in one turn

Furniture that can have more than just one use or purpose is always interesting, especially for those that live in small spaces and may need to have these multipurpose things around. There are product designers who experiment with a lot of materials, configurations, and various designs to make this furniture easy to use and practical. Chairs are things that we sometimes take for granted aside from its utilitarian purpose but there are still a lot of things you can do with it in terms of design and use.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

These Japanese-inspired office pods offer an oasis in busy workplaces

Design trends come and go. Some even say they swing back and forth like a pendulum. Office cubicles and room dividers were once deemed impersonal and anti-social, but open floor plans that replaced them are now considered too distracting and unproductive. Whichever way that design pendulum swings, the workplace will always be a busy place, and people in that space will always be in need of some safe, quiet area from time to time. Rather than building permanent walls and rooms, office pods have become a more economical alternative, offering an enclosed sanctuary even for just a few minutes or hours. This minimalist work pod promises the same but adds a touch of Japanese-inspired aesthetic to bring a visual and aural retreat right in the midst of a chaotic office.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

Best EDC designs you need in your toolbox

EDCs are the living embodiment of “big things come in small packages”. EDCs are the kind of smart little tools that are always great to have in your backpack or tool kit. You never know when one of them could come to your rescue, helping you out of the trickiest situation, or to even pop open a bottle of beer, when you need to unwind after work. These little superheroes can make a world of difference while completing tasks – whether big or small. And, we’ve curated the best EDC designs we’ve seen in a while! From a fully-functioning balisong-style pocket knife to a unique bottle opener inspired by Chinese architecture – these are the EDC designs you definitely need by your side.
LIFESTYLE
FitnessVolt.com

Scraping Muscles – Performance Enhancer or Fitness Fad?

Massage is arguably the oldest form of medicine. In fact, it’s something most people do instinctively in response to pain or muscle tension. If something hurts, you rub it – it’s human nature!. As medical science has advanced, different massage styles and techniques have emerged. These methods...
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy