Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Air Canada Increases Award Costs – Which Gives More Warning About Buying Miles
Air Canada is increasing award costs and this is coming at a strange time. This should give more warning about when you buy miles and points. Almost two years ago, Air Canada and Aeroplan came under one roof where before they had been two entities. This new program caused some changes to be made in the award structure of the program and these changes were met with some relief and also disappointment. Here we are just about two years later with an increase in award pricing for some regions – which came with strange timing.
TRIP REPORT: AIX2022 Back in Person – Innovation Continues
BA0974 London Heathrow to Hamburg (Club Europe) What do I get up to on the off-hours? (or “Do you have a life?”) BA0957 Hamburg to London Heathrow (Club Europe) I go to Aircraft Interiors Expo for many reasons – but the big one for me is to monitor the state of innovation in the industry.
Russia bans Western investors from selling stakes in banks, key assets including Sakhakin-1
MOSCOW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Russia has banned investors from so-called unfriendly countries from selling shares in certain strategic businesses and banks until the end of the year, a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin showed on Friday.
Etihad firms up its A350F order with Airbus
Etihad Airways has firmed up its order for Seven Airbus A350F aircraft (the freighter variant of the Airbus A350). The move follows the commitment announced at the Singapore Airshow. The freighters will upgrade Etihad’s freight capacity. These will be added to its existing order of A350-1000s, five of which have been delivered.
World of Hyatt Business: Almost Missed $100 Statement Credits Per Year
Having too many credit cards makes it difficult to keep up with the benefits of each. I have a running list of perks/minimum spends that I review weekly to ensure that I don’t miss anything. Despite this proactive strategy, I still miss things. This time I almost missed that the Chase World of Hyatt Business card comes with a $100 statement credit. Specifically, cardholders earn a $50 statement credit, up to twice per anniversary year (for a total of $100), when you spend $50 or more at any Hyatt property. Last month, I stayed at the Park Hyatt St. Kitts. I charged the ferry to Nevis and the dinner to my room. When I reviewed the charges on my World of Hyatt Business Credit Card, I noticed a $50 credit.
Amazon warehouse workers down tools and protest in the cafeteria after hearing of 43 cents pay rise
Employees expected a pay rise of 9% to help with the cost of living, but instead they received just 3%.
Delta öffnet erste internationale Sky Club Lounge
In Tokyo gibt es den ersten internationalen Sky Club …. Delta Sky Clubs kennen wir eher von den US Airports. Das ändert man bei Delta. Am Flughafen Tokyo Haneda hat man den ersten internationalen Sky Club eröffnet. Die Infos:. Delta is opening its first Delta Sky Club at...
Snickers maker apologises for advert suggesting Taiwan is a country
BEIJING, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Mars Wrigley, makers of the Snickers candy bar, apologised on Friday for a Snickers product launch which Chinese social media users said suggested that Taiwan was a country.
Capital One 20% transfer bonus to Air France/KLM Flying Blue
We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
Cushman & Wakefield plc Ordinary Shares (CWK) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
CWK earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
JetBlue Lounge Access, Global Entry Goes Paperless, New Wyndham All-Inclusives
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Wednesday, August 3, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
National Park Free Day, DOT Airline Refund Rules, Hotel Perks That Save Money
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Thursday, August 4, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Earn 500 Bonus Marriott Bonvoy Points With Uber Partnership August 2022
Imagine earning Marriott Bonvoy points on your way to the airport, on your way home, traveling from one point to another within a city while you are traveling, or ordering in food to your hotel room or home. You do not have to imagine that any more, as you can...
Don’t Let Your Chase Hyatt Cert Expire
I just wrote about how I try to track everything regarding credit card benefits (see World of Hyatt Business: $100 Statement Credits Per Year). What I do not have on my check-in list, I leave to AwardWallet to track. A few months ago, I received a notification that Ms. TPOL’s Chase Hyatt Cert was expiring. Trying to make use of my Globalist status, I put off using her cert in favor of making bookings under my name. Interestingly, I have only stayed at two Hyatts this year: the Grand Hyatt Istanbul and the Park Hyatt: St. Kitts, leaving me to wonder what good is status if I don’t use it. Last week, I received another notification that the cert was set to expire on August 8th. As a great lawyer (visit BachuwaLaw.com) who does not read the fine print, I thought that the cert was good so long as the booking was made before the 8th. That is not the case. The first sentence of the terms and conditions reads, “Free Night Award must be redeemed in connection with a reservation with a checkout date before the award expiration date.” My attempts to extend it proved futile.
Review: Brussels Airlines “The Loft” Lounge (BRU)
Officially called THE LOFT by Brussels Airlines and Lexus, this Schengen lounge at Brussels Airport (BRU) is the flagship lounge of Brussels Airlines and offers a number of nice amenities and space to spread out in one of Europe’s most depressing major airports. Brussels Airlines “The Loft” Lounge Review...
Strengthened Protections Proposed For Consumers Seeking Refunds For Airline Tickets
The Department of Transportation of the United States announced a proposed rule for public comment, which — if adopted — would significantly strengthen protections for consumers who seek refunds for airline tickets which they have purchased, as the federal agency claims to have received “a flood of air travel service complaints from consumers with non-refundable tickets who did not travel because airlines canceled or significantly changed their flights or because the consumers decided not to fly for pandemic-related reasons such as health concerns” since early 2020.
Save Up to 20 Percent at 1,684 Hotel and Resort Properties With Marriott Bonvoy
You can save up to 20 percent off of the guest room standard rate when you stay at your choice of 1,684 participating hotel and resort properties in North America, South America, Central America, Asia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and the Caribbean with Marriott Bonvoy and its Escapes promotion, which offers exclusive savings every other Thursday through Sunday across select destinations — and is valid for stays at hotel properties over the next four weekends and for stays at resort properties all the days of the week…
Earn up to 50x AA miles on donations to Stand up to Cancer
