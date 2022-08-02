Norwalk Top 10 Sports Stories of 2021-22 School Year – #4

Counting down the top 10 moments of the Indianola athletics year of 2021-22, continuing with number 2. A state meet record was demolished in the discus this year, as senior Walker Whalen threw a 204’9” as he broke the state record in his first throw in the championship round, then broke his own record on consecutive throws that counted as some of the best in the entire nation among high school students taking home a class 4A state championship. Whalen said after he won the championship, the work behind the scenes and the support from his teammates and the community was what pushed him forward to win.

