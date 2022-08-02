ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys sign 4-time Pro Bowl defender

The Dallas Cowboys have found a player to help compensate for the loss of Randy Gregory in free agency. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Wednesday that the Cowboys have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran linebacker Anthony Barr. The deal is for a reported $3 million. The...
NFL
NBC Sports

What Shanahan said to 49ers after Aiyuk-Warner dustup

SANTA CLARA -- After two scuffles on the 49ers' practice field Tuesday, Kyle Shanahan stopped practice. With the heat rising in both temperature and the on-field competition, Fred Warner and Brandon Aiyuk provided the impetus of the dustups. To avoid further conflict, the head coach huddled the entire team up to address the event and practice resumed without any other incidents.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jackson already capturing attention of All-Pro Williams

SANTA CLARA — Rookie Drake Jackson already has the attention of Trent Williams. The young edge rusher has been diligent in his preparation for his first NFL season and the All-Pro left tackle has taken notice. During the offseason, Jackson vowed to be like a sponge in the talented defensive line room and he has kept good on his word.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Dolphins Released Veteran Defensive Tackle Due To Failed Physical

The Miami Dolphins were hoping for big things out of veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler this upcoming season. However, he won't take a single snap for the AFC East franchise later this fall. Just moments ago, the Dolphins announced they have cut veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler. He reportedly failed...
NFL
NBC Sports

In Roob's Observations: What kind of camp is Hurts really having?

The truth about Jalen Hurts, one position that still concerns me and revised expectations of Jordan Davis. Here's my 10 random Eagles observations from the first week of training camp:. 1. There's been so much nonsense written and said about Jalen Hurts since the start of training camp —...
NFL
NBC Sports

Second-year Pats WR went all-out to develop chemistry with Mac Jones

When you're a seventh-round draft pick trying to carve out a role on an NFL roster, you're willing to do whatever it takes -- even if that means flying across the country at a moment's notice. That's the situation Tre Nixon found himself in this offseason. The second-year New England...
DEL MAR, CA
NBC Sports

Deshaun Watson appeal will proceed on paper only, with no hearing

Now that the NFL has appealed the Deshaun Watson decision to the NFL, what happens next?. The Personal Conduct Policy and the relevant provision of the Collective Bargaining Agreement lay out the next steps. Here'e the relevant language of the Personal Conduct Policy: "Such appeals will be: (i) processed on...
NFL
NBC Sports

Cardinals activate Maxx Williams from PUP list

It looks like Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams will be making his training camp debut on Thursday. The Cardinals announced that Williams has been activated from the physically unable to perform list on Thursday morning. The team adds that he is dressed for practice. Williams, who signed a one-year deal...
GLENDALE, AZ
Yardbarker

Zach Wilson Is Building The Hype At Jets Camp

Is Zach Wilson the quarterback New York Jets fans have all been waiting for?. It's been a while since they had a franchise player at the position and they hope that Wilson will turn out to be a great one. If he turns out to be a solid play-caller,...
NFL
NBC Sports

Matthew Berry's 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings and 100 Facts ahead of NFL season

The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday, September 8 with a Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams matchup at SoFi Stadium (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock) but the action gets started even earlier with the Hall of Fame Game, between the Jaguars and the Raiders on August 4th. All this can only mean one thing… the 2022 Fantasy Football season is upon us.
NFL
Yardbarker

Laremy Tunsil Had The Perfect Davis Mills Comment

The Houston Texans haven't had much to celebrate over the last two seasons. Aside from missing the playoffs in 2020 and 2021, they've won only four games per season. Worst yet, most of their key players from years past are gone. But it looks like they are about...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears' Kyler Gordon is a top rookie to watch

Football has returned to a screen near you and the rookies are ready to play. This year's draft class has introduced some talented football prospects, and they are about to begin their football careers for the 2022-23 season. Fans are already turning their attention to when they will see their...
CHICAGO, IL

