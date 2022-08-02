Read on www.nbcsports.com
Washington Commanders may have their go-to deep threat in 6-foot-6 rookie Cole Turner
The Washington Commanders may have found a new deep route weapon in the very long form of rookie tight end
Cowboys sign 4-time Pro Bowl defender
The Dallas Cowboys have found a player to help compensate for the loss of Randy Gregory in free agency. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Wednesday that the Cowboys have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran linebacker Anthony Barr. The deal is for a reported $3 million. The...
Jason Reid would be 'surprised' if Commanders have a good season with Wentz
Perhaps the Washington Commanders stumbled into gold in two other teams’ trash in Carson Wentz. But one former D.C. columnist isn’t buying whatever hype the team seems to be putting out about Wentz.
NBC Sports
What Shanahan said to 49ers after Aiyuk-Warner dustup
SANTA CLARA -- After two scuffles on the 49ers' practice field Tuesday, Kyle Shanahan stopped practice. With the heat rising in both temperature and the on-field competition, Fred Warner and Brandon Aiyuk provided the impetus of the dustups. To avoid further conflict, the head coach huddled the entire team up to address the event and practice resumed without any other incidents.
NBC Sports
Jackson already capturing attention of All-Pro Williams
SANTA CLARA — Rookie Drake Jackson already has the attention of Trent Williams. The young edge rusher has been diligent in his preparation for his first NFL season and the All-Pro left tackle has taken notice. During the offseason, Jackson vowed to be like a sponge in the talented defensive line room and he has kept good on his word.
Cowboys Admit 'We're Looking' to Trade or Sign WR
All of those positive thoughts can be true ... even as the front office is exploring more positives - which Stephen Jones now admits is the case.
AthlonSports.com
Dolphins Released Veteran Defensive Tackle Due To Failed Physical
The Miami Dolphins were hoping for big things out of veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler this upcoming season. However, he won't take a single snap for the AFC East franchise later this fall. Just moments ago, the Dolphins announced they have cut veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler. He reportedly failed...
Ron Rivera calls out Washington Commanders players for ‘screwing around’ during practice
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera knows the value of practice reps in training camp and how important it is
NBC Sports
In Roob's Observations: What kind of camp is Hurts really having?
The truth about Jalen Hurts, one position that still concerns me and revised expectations of Jordan Davis. Here’s my 10 random Eagles observations from the first week of training camp:. 1. There’s been so much nonsense written and said about Jalen Hurts since the start of training camp —...
247Sports
Washington Commanders rookie Jahan Dotson details lessons learned from WR Terry McLaurin
One of the Washington Commanders’ biggest goals this offseason was finding help for star wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Trading for quarterback Carson Wentz was a big move — but so was drafting Penn State star wide receiver Jahan Dotson in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
NBC Sports
Second-year Pats WR went all-out to develop chemistry with Mac Jones
When you're a seventh-round draft pick trying to carve out a role on an NFL roster, you're willing to do whatever it takes -- even if that means flying across the country at a moment's notice. That's the situation Tre Nixon found himself in this offseason. The second-year New England...
NBC Sports
Deshaun Watson appeal will proceed on paper only, with no hearing
Now that the NFL has appealed the Deshaun Watson decision to the NFL, what happens next?. The Personal Conduct Policy and the relevant provision of the Collective Bargaining Agreement lay out the next steps. Here’e the relevant language of the Personal Conduct Policy: “Such appeals will be: (i) processed on...
NBC Sports
Cardinals activate Maxx Williams from PUP list
It looks like Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams will be making his training camp debut on Thursday. The Cardinals announced that Williams has been activated from the physically unable to perform list on Thursday morning. The team adds that he is dressed for practice. Williams, who signed a one-year deal...
Cowboys Camp: Anthony Barr Signing Official, Dallas Fans React
Dallas addressed one position of concern on Wednesday while seemingly ignoring another.
The Good and Not So Good from Day 7 of 49ers Training Camp: Deebo is Not in Football Shape
Samuel finished practice with zero catches while playing with the first-string offense.
Yardbarker
Bengals Practice Quick Hits: Cornerbacks Face Wide Receivers in 1-on-1s For First Time
Joe Burrow wasn't at practice. "I've encouraged him to get as much rest as possible," head coach Zac Taylor said. "He pops in on the meetings. Take it day to day whether he's gonna be out here or not." Burrow was at Monday's practice, but was clearly in some discomfort....
Yardbarker
Zach Wilson Is Building The Hype At Jets Camp
Is Zach Wilson the quarterback New York Jets fans have all been waiting for?. It’s been a while since they had a franchise player at the position and they hope that Wilson will turn out to be a great one. If he turns out to be a solid play-caller,...
NBC Sports
Matthew Berry’s 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings and 100 Facts ahead of NFL season
The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday, September 8 with a Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams matchup at SoFi Stadium (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock) but the action gets started even earlier with the Hall of Fame Game, between the Jaguars and the Raiders on August 4th. All this can only mean one thing… the 2022 Fantasy Football season is upon us.
Yardbarker
Laremy Tunsil Had The Perfect Davis Mills Comment
The Houston Texans haven’t had much to celebrate over the last two seasons. Aside from missing the playoffs in 2020 and 2021, they’ve won only four games per season. Worst yet, most of their key players from years past are gone. But it looks like they are about...
Bears' Kyler Gordon is a top rookie to watch
Football has returned to a screen near you and the rookies are ready to play. This year's draft class has introduced some talented football prospects, and they are about to begin their football careers for the 2022-23 season. Fans are already turning their attention to when they will see their...
