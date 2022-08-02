Who should be on Clifton’s athletic Mount Rushmore? Let us know!

Read on www.nj.com
Gavin Wimsatt is ready for the Rutgers spotlight. The big question: How soon? | Politi
Gavin Wimsatt left Owensboro, Kentucky, last summer as a scrawny kid and returned this spring as a ripped college athlete, and yes, people noticed. His old teachers. His former classmates. It might sound like a familiar story — star high school quarterback returns to his hometown a changed man — but this one comes with a twist.
Daily Targum
Rutgers men's basketball secures late commitment, extends key assistant coaches
The Rutgers men’s basketball team received a late addition to next season’s roster last week with the commitment of three-star forward Antonio Chol. In addition to this news, the Scarlet Knights also extended the contracts of associate head coach Karl Hobbs and assistant coach T.J. Thompson to keep head coach Steve Pikiell’s staff intact for next season.
Early reports point to NFL breakout for former Rutgers running back
Isiah Pacheco made his first impression as a kick returner at Rutgers. The tailback from Vineland is doing so again for another team wearing red. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
The Vin Scully that Yankees’ John Sterling and Suzyn Waldman knew and loved
NEW YORK — Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling was a kid living in the Washington Heights section of Manhattan. He was probably 10 or 11, maybe 12. It was the early 1950s. In those days, Sterling was baseball crazy and the Yankees were his team, but he followed all three New York ballclubs.
Kyrie Irving returns to play in New Jersey, Brooklyn Nets post videos and photos: Is rapprochement inevitable?
Kyrie Irving returned to play basketball in New Jersey on Thursday night, the Brooklyn Nets posted videos and photographs of the night and a rapprochement between the two sides appears in the making. The West Orange native and ex-St. Patrick School star hosted his “More Than A Run” All-Star Game...
Jordan Montgomery lined up to face Yankees in 1st start with Cardinals
Jordan Montgomery, who was just sent over to St. Louis, will make his debut start for the Cardinals against none other than the New York Yankees. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s how Montgomery feels about the matchup, according to MLB.com:. “It’s going to be weird...
Mets’ top prospect flashes prodigious power with moonshot home run
He hit it out of the park. Literally. Syracuse Mets’ Francisco Alvarez blasted a home run out of Coca-Cola Park Wednesday in a 6-1 road loss to the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Via MILB.com:. Francisco Álvarez, the top prospect in Minor...
Legendary New Jersey Amusement Park Makes A Prestigious Best In America List
We've always known that New Jersey was home to some amazing attractions, and now we know we have one of America's top amusement parks. The website Timeout released a list earlier this year naming the top 20 amusement parks in America, and a Garden State favorite is on the list.
Yankees pitcher finally making progress rehabbing shoulder injury
New York Yankees pitcher Stephen Ridings is making his way back. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Throwing first official bullpen today since *checks calander* forever. The righty was placed on the 60-day injured list on April 5th with a right shoulder impingement. He made his major league...
Mariners’ Luis Castillo lined up to face Yankees again next week
Same guy, different jersey. Luis Castillo, who recently faced the New York Yankees as a Cincinnati Red, earned his first Seattle Mariners win against the Bronx Bombers on Wednesday. He is set to face the Yankees again next Tuesday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s how the...
What’s happening in Central Jersey this weekend and beyond (Aug. 5-11)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BORDENTOWN “At Home With Joseph Bonaparte,” Bordentown Historical Society exhibit of furniture, archives and paintings from Bonaparte’s Point Breeze estate, through Dec. 31. Friends Meeting House, 302 Farnsworth Ave. $5 suggested donation. bordentownhistory.org, 609-947-8247.
North Jersey Musicians Lament Closing Of Route 4's Sam Ash Music
Sam Ash Music is where countless North Jersey musicians bought their first instruments. For many, it was a safe haven, a place to talk shop and bond with other musical hopefuls. The Route 4 store in Paramus closed its doors after nearly 50 years last month — two years after...
Mets catcher activated from injured list
The New York Mets catcher returned from the injured list on Thursday. He will start against the Atlanta Braves. As expected, the Mets have activated James McCann from the injured list and optioned Patrick Mazeika back to Syracuse. McCann is slated to be in the lineup tonight. On July 10th,...
Clear backpacks now required for kids as young as pre-K in N.J. district
A Middlesex County public school district will require all students — from pre-K to 12th grade — to use clear plastic backpacks in the upcoming school year over the objections of some families who say see-thru bags are an invasion of privacy. Every student in South River public...
What’s wrong with Yankees’ Gerrit Cole? Is Kyle Higashioka a problem?
NEW YORK — Gerrit Cole had a deer in the headlights look standing in the middle of the Yankees’ clubhouse trying to explain what went wrong in the worst inning of his career. Working with catcher Kyle Higashioka in a Wednesday matinee at Yankee Stadium, the All-Star right-hander...
Here’s why Yankees might’ve been OK trading Jordan Montgomery without adding another starter before deadline
They’ve got it covered. There was a bit of confusion when New York Yankees traded starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals. Especially because they got an injured Harrison Bader in return. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. All will be well, because according to...
themontclairgirl.com
A Tour of Noteworthy Historical Homes in Essex County
Essex County has a rich and detailed history spanning back centuries. Newark, the earliest European settlement of the county, dates back to the mid 17th century. With the arrival of these settlers from Connecticut, numerous homes sprang up in the region and the area began to populate. As time progressed, Essex County transformed from an agricultural region to a more industrial, suburban, and densely populated one. Many of these colonial era homes inhabited by early settlers have been lost to time — yet roughly 30 still remain. We are lucky to live in such a history-filled area, and today, we are going to explore some of Essex County’s oldest and most noteworthy historical homes. Read on to learn about Essex County’s oldest surviving homes and their histories.
NJ Sharing Network Honors the Memory of Jordan Herron of Jersey City
Celebrated in August, National Minority Donor Awareness Month honors the generosity of multicultural organ and tissue donors and their families, while also underscoring the critical need for people from diverse communities to register as organ and tissue donors. Locally in the Garden State, NJ Sharing Network, the federally designated non-profit...
Teen volunteers build birdhouses to comfort mourners at Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Nearly 30 teens from North Jersey and Pennsylvania had fun building birdhouses to display at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover as part of a community service summer camp offered by the Archdiocese of Newark’s Office for Youth & Young Adult Ministry. The teenagers, who were participating in...
boozyburbs.com
Cuban Coffee Shop is Expanding into Bergen County
Cortaditos, a Cuban coffee shop and eatery, is coming soon to East Rutherford. They offer a menu (View Menu) sandwiches, empanadas, pastries, pastelitos, coffees, teas, juices and more. This will be their second location, with the first being located in Union City. There’s no opening date mentioned, but the shop...
