PCM Top 10 Sports Stories of the 2021-2022 School Year – #4

A popular fundraiser is returning to support the Pella band programs. Director of the Marching Dutch Dameon Place says a mattress sale will be held at the Pella High School commons on Saturday, August 20th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The program will receive a portion of funds for each mattress sold and bonuses for hitting certain thresholds, and this year, all proceeds will benefit the more than 200 students heading to Pasadena for the Rose Parade in December and January. Over the past three years, more than $30,000 has been raised to support the Pella High School bands through the event.

