PCM Top 10 Sports Stories of the 2021-2022 School Year – #4

Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athlete – 2020 Norwalk Graduate Bowen Born – August 3rd, 2022
Northern Iowa basketball standout Bowen Born talks on this week’s Radio Sports Page about his high school days at Norwalk and his first two years of playing NCAA Division I basketball. Born led Norwalk to the Class 3A state title in 2020 and graduated as Iowa’s sixth-ranked all-time prep leading scorer with 2,494 points.
Pine Knolls Golf Winners Announced for July
The Pine Knolls Country Club in Knoxville has released results of several tournaments they hosted in the month of July. The Sole Survivor Tournament was played July 4. Sole Survivor Open Champion was Tony Roozeboom. In the Senior Division Doug Vernon was the Champion. In the two-person portion of the tournament Andy Smith and Dave Beary were the winners.
Youth Softball Players Enjoy Busy, Fun Summer
ABOVE: 12u TC Storm finished 3rd at the Midwest National Tournament. 12U Roster: Mallory Doschadis, Averi Grier, Mya Huisman, Madi Keske, Jillian Parks, Aurora Rankin, Stella Rhamy, Ava Roe, Laurel Roozeboom, Mykaela Vincent, Macy Westerkamp. Several Pella-area based softball players enjoyed a summer of competition with the TC Storm. All...
Nine Contestants Entered in Nationals Queen’s Contest
The Knoxville Nationals Queen’s Contest is slated for Tuesday, August 9 at 7 p.m. at Dyer-Hudson Hall on the Marion County Fairgrounds. Nine young ladies have registered for the event, says Knoxville Nationals Queen’s Coordinator Christi Woodruff. The event turns 48 years old this year and Woodruff has...
Knoxville Nationals Parade Set for August 13
The McKay Group Nationals Parade presented by Knoxville Chamber of Commerce is a celebration of sprint car racing’s biggest event of the year, and the community that has embraced the sport in order to be titled the “Sprint Car Capital of the World.” Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Director Emma Skahill suggests we “make a morning of it Saturday, August 13, in downtown Knoxville by grabbing breakfast beforehand, watching the parade at 11:00 am, then staying for lunch or grabbing a drink at one of our local pubs afterward.
Alan Vander Linden
A Celebration of Life Open House for Alan Vander Linden, 79, of Marshalltown, will be held on Saturday, August 6th, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Memorial Hall in Pleasantville. A Private Graveside Service will be held prior to the event. Memorials can be made to the Iowa Veterans Home or Iowa River Hospice.
Second School Registration Day for Knoxville is Set
A second school registration day has been scheduled at the Knoxville High School in the commons. The hours will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 10. The registration will help students get ready for the first day of school in Knoxville starting on Thursday, August 25 at 7:55 am.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Superintendent of Schools Cassi Pearson
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Knoxville Superintendent of Schools Cassi Pearson, and we talked about the recent school board meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Townie Tuesday Tonight at National Balloon Classic
Tonight is Townie Tuesday at the National Balloon Classic, also featuring the Vintage Balloon Inflate Show sponsored by Retirement Solutions of Iowa. The balloon flights begin at 6:30pm, and the 3DM Band will be on stage performing live music. With the heat expected this week, the Indianola Fire Department recommends drinking plenty of water, spending time in the shade, and to not hesitate to call emergency services if someone is showing signs of a heat stroke or heat exhaustion. Gates open at 4pm, find the 2022 Guest Guide below.
Pella to Celebrate 175th Anniversary This Week
Pella residents and natives, as well as the rest of the area, are invited to celebrate Pella’s 175th birthday during the first weekend of August. Jessi Vos with Pella Historical Society and Museums says their organization is partnering with Visit Pella and Pella Wellness Consortium to host several activities from Thursday, August 4th through Saturday, August 6th.
Beating the Heat
Most of the state is under a heat advisory. Judi Van Hulzen, a registered nurse with Marion County Public Health, explains what a heat advisory is. “A heat advisory just means that temperatures of at least 100 degrees fahrenheit or heat index value of 105 degrees are expected generally for the next 24 hours.”
Nite Glow Tonight at National Balloon Classic
The 2022 National Balloon Classic continues tonight. Balloons will begin takeoff at 6:30pm, with Not Quite Brothers on the stage playing live music, and the last Nite Glow of the event taking place after strong winds canceled the Nite Glow on Sunday. Gates open at 4pm, and tickets are available online or at TruBank, the Indianola HyVee, Lula Belle Designs, or McCoy True Value. Find the 2022 Guest Guide below.
IN DEPTH: Queens!
What’s a saddle club, and what does it take to be a queen?. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Mahaska County Senior Queen Katherine Miller, from Ottumwa, and Mahaska County Junior Queen Caitlyn Cronin and future Queen Chloey Cronin, from Knoxville. Podcast:...
Knoxville School Offices Move
The administrative offices of the Knoxville Community School District have moved to 418 South Park Lane Drive. The move is a part of KCSD’s larger middle school construction project, which is progressing ahead of schedule. Originally, the plan was to open the new school to students in December. However, the timeline has been pushed up, with students now set to begin using the building on Wednesday, October 12.
Pella Marching Dutch Mattress Sale Returns
A popular fundraiser is returning to support the Pella band programs. Director of the Marching Dutch Dameon Place says a mattress sale will be held at the Pella High School commons on Saturday, August 20th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The program will receive a portion of funds for each mattress sold and bonuses for hitting certain thresholds, and this year, all proceeds will benefit the more than 200 students heading to Pasadena for the Rose Parade in December and January. Over the past three years, more than $30,000 has been raised to support the Pella High School bands through the event.
Janet and Dave Ritchie to be Honored at State Fair
Janet and Dave Ritchie of Knoxville have been selected as Iowans of the Day during the 2022 Iowa State Fair. They will be honored at the fair August 16. This hardworking duo has made a lasting impact on citizens in Knoxville. Janet has been a 4-H leader, member of the Daughters of Union Veterans, the Lions Club and Iowa State Rabbit Breeders Association.
Knoxville School Board Discusses School Safety
The Knoxville School board met in regular session Monday. They heard presentations on “Opportunity Knox,” a college career readiness program, and the Talented and Gifted program. They discussed President Biden’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and its investments in school safety, and the School Leader Publication update. They...
Kimberly Plate
Funeral services for Kimberly Plate, 57 of Oskaloosa, will be held on Friday, August 5th, at 10:00 a.m. at the First Christian Reformed Church in Oskaloosa. Burial will be in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. Visitation will begin August 4, 2022, after 1:00 p.m. at the First Christian Reformed Church and the family will be at the church from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Thursday evening to greet friends and relatives. Memorials may be made to Bethany Christian Services. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
IN DEPTH: Dr. John Kanis
A local physician has now spent forty years in service to his community. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Dr. John Kanis with Pella Regional Health Center. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify |...
Pella’s 175th Celebration Starts with Pella Wellness Consortium Events Thursday
“Together in Gezellig” — the 175th anniversary celebration for Pella, starts Thursday. Kristi Leonard with the Pella Wellness Consortium says the non-profit is partnering with Pella Historical Society and Museums and Visit Pella to host several activities. Leonard says the Pella Wellness Consortium is organizing the events tomorrow,...
