Jake Ponsky will become a bar mitzvah Aug. 20 at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike. Jake is the son of Taryn and Zac Ponsky of Hunting Valley, and the brother of Austin Ponsky. He is the grandson of Brooke and James Wolf and Jackie and Jeff Ponsky, and of blessed memory, Charlotte and Leo Goldberg, Esther and Howard Ponsky, Bernard Matthews and Jessie and Daniel Wolf. He is the great-grandson of Florence Matthews. Jake attends University School. He enjoys playing and watching sports, basketball, football, and lacrosse. For his mitzvah project, Jake and his family traveled to Israel and connected with the Israel Nature and Heritage Foundation projects. He is helping donate to some of their wildlife projects there.

PEPPER PIKE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO