Cleveland Jewish News
BIBIBOP open in Mayfield Heights
Columbus-based BIBIBOP Asian Grill, a fast-casual Asian restaurant concept, recently opened a location at 1288 SOM Center Road in Mayfield Heights. Offering a build-your-own-bowl format, starting with a base, and adding toppings, proteins and sauces, all customers have to do then is mix up the ingredients before eating. The space is 2,910 square feet and is near the Eastgate Shopping Center.
Noah Swirsky
Noah Swirsky will become a bar mitzvah Aug. 27 at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike. Noah is the son of Jennifer Swirsky and Arie Swirsky of Pepper Pike, and the brother of Mira and Mady. He is the grandson of Bruce Tallisman, and of blessed memory, Marilyn and Norman Swirsky and Sue Tallisman. Noah attends Brady Middle School. He enjoys Stagecrafter’s Theater Productions.
Historic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights sold for $2.6M
The iconic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights, designed by Cleveland architect Harry T. Jeffrey in the likeness of two Florida hotels, sold for $2.6 million to real estate developer Rico Pietro and business partner Erik Loomis. The 1924 building features a penthouse ballroom and a first-floor dining room among other...
7,500 attend 23rd Solon Home Days
The 23rd Solon Home Days – a three-day event from July 29 to July 31 – attracted over 7,500 people to Solon Community Park on SOM Center Road. The final day of festivities opened with a parade, the first after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The parade featured the Solon High School marching band, Mayor Eddy Kraus, city council members, organizations, businesses and members of the Solon police and fire departments.
Sternberg-Bass
Kalli and Joshua Bass were married July 3 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights. Rabbi Zushe Greenberg officiated the ceremony. The bride’s parents are David and Nancy Sternberg of Solon. Her grandparents are Joyce Phipps and, of blessed memory, Sam Phipps, Robert Nutt of Crownpoint, Ind., and Rosyln and Charles Sternberg of Cleveland. She is the senior account executive at the educational technology company, Elevate K-12.
Nathaniel Fletcher Confino
Nathaniel Fletcher Confino will become a bar mitzvah Aug. 27, at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike. Nathaniel is the son of Elizabeth Weinstein and Jason Confino of Shaker Heights, and the brother of Ethan and Simon. He is the grandson of Donna and Donald Weinstein, Karen and James Confino and Phyllis and Rick Gordon. Nathaniel attends Shaker Heights Middle School. He enjoys skiing, playing trumpet in the Shaker Middle School Band and Jazz Band, listening to music and soccer.
Motorist shot at on I-271; Pepper Pike police issue tips on road rage
Following an incident last week with an aggressive driver on Interstate 271 northbound, the Pepper Pike Police Department shared reminders on what to do if involved in a road rage situation. Last week, a driver became angry enough by another driver’s actions on the Ohio Turnpike that he followed him...
David Kleyner
David Kleyner will become a bar mitzvah Aug. 20 at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike. David is the son of Irina and Vadim Kleyner of Gates Mills, and the brother of Nicole and Samantha. He is the grandson of Anna Kleyner, Elena Tychkova and Michail Shevzov and of blessed memory, Phil Kleyner. He is the great-grandson of Symon Dragunsky. David attends Gilmour Academy. He enjoys STEM and soccer.
Bringing students to synagogue services offers advantages
Attending synagogue can remind those that they are part of a wider community and can provide an opportunity to reach out to and unite with others. Bringing students and younger members along can be advantageous to both the youngster and to the community. Rabbi Yael Dadoun and Dina Rock, director...
Heller out as Beachwood seeks full-time economic development director
The city of Beachwood will no longer employ the services of economic development consultant James Heller and will focus on hiring a full-time economic development director, according to a news release. Heller was hired in August 2020. An architect, longtime Beachwood resident and Beachwood High School graduate, Heller aided the...
Jake Ponsky
Jake Ponsky will become a bar mitzvah Aug. 20 at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike. Jake is the son of Taryn and Zac Ponsky of Hunting Valley, and the brother of Austin Ponsky. He is the grandson of Brooke and James Wolf and Jackie and Jeff Ponsky, and of blessed memory, Charlotte and Leo Goldberg, Esther and Howard Ponsky, Bernard Matthews and Jessie and Daniel Wolf. He is the great-grandson of Florence Matthews. Jake attends University School. He enjoys playing and watching sports, basketball, football, and lacrosse. For his mitzvah project, Jake and his family traveled to Israel and connected with the Israel Nature and Heritage Foundation projects. He is helping donate to some of their wildlife projects there.
Schools adapt learning environment for those with disabilities
Children who have disabilities – whether physical or learning – are entitled to receive high-quality educations and all necessary accommodations from the schools which they attend. This is a right under federal law that pertains to all schools. Still, some children who have disabilities may opt to attend a private school that specializes in educating children with disabilities.
Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz target of gang-related ‘tagging’
Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights was the target of graffiti in what appears to be gang-related “tagging.”. It’s the second time since June the building at 1985 S. Taylor Road was tagged with graffiti, said Michael Kumin, location manager, told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 1. The...
Ohio reports 27,785 new COVID-19 cases this week
The Ohio Department of Health on Aug. 4 reported 122,274 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 679 from a week prior. A total of 13,937 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 36 from a week prior. The three-week average of reported hospitalizations...
