Stocks

This Financial Services Is Trading Higher By Over 217%; Here Are 38 Stocks Moving Premarket

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Benzinga

BCE Registers 3% Revenue Growth In Q2 Aided By Robust Wireless, Residential Internet And Media Growth

BCE, Inc BCE reported second-quarter FY22 operating revenue growth of 2.9% year-on-year to C$5.86 billion. The company attributed the performance to a 3.8% increase in service revenue to C$5.23 billion, reflecting robust wireless, residential Internet, and media growth. Product revenue decreased 4.6% Y/Y to C$628 million due to fewer mobile...
Benzinga

Lyft: Q2 Earnings Insights

Lyft LYFT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lyft beat estimated earnings by 533.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $225.72 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Occidental Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Insights

Occidental Petroleum OXY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Occidental Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 4.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.16 versus an estimate of $3.02. Revenue was up $4.72 billion from the same...
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Shares Are Sliding Today

NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading lower Wednesday, in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, which issued guidance with a midpoint below estimates and lowered its PC business outlook. AMD Revenue: $6.55 billion beat estimate of $6.53 billion. AMD EPS: $1.05 beat estimate of $1.03. AMD said it expects...
Benzinga

Recap: Gogo Q2 Earnings

Gogo GOGO reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Gogo beat estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.14. Revenue was up $15.46 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Benzinga

Trimble Clocks 6% Organic Revenue Growth In Q2; Slashes FY22 Outlook

Trimble Inc TRMB reported second-quarter FY22 organic revenue growth of 6% year-on-year to $941.2 million, beating the consensus of $930.5 million. Annualized recurring revenue was $1.51 billion, up 12% Y/Y. Product revenue declined 5.1% Y/Y to $564.5 million. Service revenue fell by 2.5% Y/Y to $158 million. Subscription revenue rose...
Benzinga

Jones Soda Q2 2022 Revenue Grows 35%, Here Are The Details

Jones Soda Co. JSDA JSDA released ts financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, revealing revenue increased 35% to $6.0 million compared to $4.5 million in Q2 2021. Q2 2022 Financial Highlights vs. Year-Ago Quarter. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 28.0% compared to 31.3%.
Benzinga

Crypto.com Lists CUDOS Boosting Availability In 90+ Markets

The UK-based decentralised cloud network Cudos has announced that its token is now listed on Crypto.com’s globally recognised digital asset exchange. This high-profile listing on one of the world’s most popular exchanges will make the CUDOS token available to millions of users across 90+ countries, helping to drive Cudos’ ambition to power Web3.
Benzinga

Kevin O'Leary Dumps Coinbase, Robinhood Shares, Calling Them 'Toxic Waste': Here's Why The 'Shark Tank' Investor Says The Duo Is Dead Money

O'Shares ETFs chairman and renowned "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary sent Coinbase Global Inc COIN and Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD to the chopping block on Wednesday. What Happened: The O'Shares ETF's chair said he sold Coinbase shares for a significant loss in what he called a "brutal trade" Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."
Benzinga

Recap: Orthofix Medical Q2 Earnings

Orthofix Medical OFIX reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Orthofix Medical missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was down $3.32 million from the same...
Benzinga

Goodyear Tire & Rubber: Q2 Earnings Insights

Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 07:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Goodyear Tire & Rubber beat estimated earnings by 35.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.34. Revenue was up $1.23...
