This Financial Services Is Trading Higher By Over 217%; Here Are 38 Stocks Moving Premarket

Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
BCE Registers 3% Revenue Growth In Q2 Aided By Robust Wireless, Residential Internet And Media Growth
BCE, Inc BCE reported second-quarter FY22 operating revenue growth of 2.9% year-on-year to C$5.86 billion. The company attributed the performance to a 3.8% increase in service revenue to C$5.23 billion, reflecting robust wireless, residential Internet, and media growth. Product revenue decreased 4.6% Y/Y to C$628 million due to fewer mobile...
Lyft: Q2 Earnings Insights
Lyft LYFT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lyft beat estimated earnings by 533.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $225.72 million from the same period last...
Dogecoin Daily: Price Flips Yet Again, Foundation Director Says Stop Investing In Meme Coin As A 'Speculative Asset'
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.8% lower at $0.07 in the early hours of Thursday morning. DOGE traded flat along with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched down 0.3% to $1.07 trillion. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour -0.8%. 24-hour against Bitcoin -0.4%. 24-hour against Ethereum...
Tesla Shareholders Approve 3-For-1 Stock Split — Elon Musk Shares Cybertruck Update, Teases New Factory
Tesla Inc TSLA held its annual shareholder meeting at its manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas on Thursday evening. Most of the 13 board recommendations were passed by shareholders, while CEO Elon Musk charted the electric vehicle maker's progress. On Tesla Directors: Despite the board's opposition, shareholders passed an advisory proposal...
Occidental Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Insights
Occidental Petroleum OXY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Occidental Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 4.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.16 versus an estimate of $3.02. Revenue was up $4.72 billion from the same...
Why Nvidia Shares Are Sliding Today
NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading lower Wednesday, in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, which issued guidance with a midpoint below estimates and lowered its PC business outlook. AMD Revenue: $6.55 billion beat estimate of $6.53 billion. AMD EPS: $1.05 beat estimate of $1.03. AMD said it expects...
This High-Yield Passive Income Play Is Building the Future
With a generous 6.2% yield, this mall landlord is going back on offense as it looks to restart its building pipeline.
So Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Going Above $40K, Ethereum Above $3K And Dogecoin Above 20 Cents The End Of The Year?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
Recap: Gogo Q2 Earnings
Gogo GOGO reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Gogo beat estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.14. Revenue was up $15.46 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Trimble Clocks 6% Organic Revenue Growth In Q2; Slashes FY22 Outlook
Trimble Inc TRMB reported second-quarter FY22 organic revenue growth of 6% year-on-year to $941.2 million, beating the consensus of $930.5 million. Annualized recurring revenue was $1.51 billion, up 12% Y/Y. Product revenue declined 5.1% Y/Y to $564.5 million. Service revenue fell by 2.5% Y/Y to $158 million. Subscription revenue rose...
Jones Soda Q2 2022 Revenue Grows 35%, Here Are The Details
Jones Soda Co. JSDA JSDA released ts financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, revealing revenue increased 35% to $6.0 million compared to $4.5 million in Q2 2021. Q2 2022 Financial Highlights vs. Year-Ago Quarter. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 28.0% compared to 31.3%.
Jim Cramer Says Falling Oil Prices Show Inflation Not Having Peaked Is A 'Lie'
Television personality and author Jim Cramer said the speed of decline in oil refutes the theory that inflation has not peaked yet. “The inflationistas simply refuse to believe it could have peaked regardless of the evidence,” Cramer tweeted. The speed of the decline in oil i think puts...
Market Volatility Eases Further As Nasdaq Reaches New Three-Month High
The Nasdaq index jumped to a fresh three-month high on Thursday ahead of the much-awaited jobs report for the month of July. However, U.S. stocks closed mixed on Thursday as energy stocks, including, Exxon Mobil Corp XOM and Chevron Corporation CVX weighed on the S&P 500 index in the previous session.
Crypto.com Lists CUDOS Boosting Availability In 90+ Markets
The UK-based decentralised cloud network Cudos has announced that its token is now listed on Crypto.com’s globally recognised digital asset exchange. This high-profile listing on one of the world’s most popular exchanges will make the CUDOS token available to millions of users across 90+ countries, helping to drive Cudos’ ambition to power Web3.
Cushman & Wakefield plc Ordinary Shares (CWK) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
CWK earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Kevin O'Leary Dumps Coinbase, Robinhood Shares, Calling Them 'Toxic Waste': Here's Why The 'Shark Tank' Investor Says The Duo Is Dead Money
O'Shares ETFs chairman and renowned "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary sent Coinbase Global Inc COIN and Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD to the chopping block on Wednesday. What Happened: The O'Shares ETF's chair said he sold Coinbase shares for a significant loss in what he called a "brutal trade" Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."
Recap: Orthofix Medical Q2 Earnings
Orthofix Medical OFIX reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Orthofix Medical missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was down $3.32 million from the same...
Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Selling Its Hydroponic Greenhouse As Surplus Asset
Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation GWAY has signed an agreement with a tier 1 financial institution to facilitate the sale of a surplus asset located at 620 Essex County Road 37, Leamington, ON. The property is a 10-acre high-tech hydroponic greenhouse owned by the company, currently being rented to Sunrite Greenhouse Ltd.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber: Q2 Earnings Insights
Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 07:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Goodyear Tire & Rubber beat estimated earnings by 35.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.34. Revenue was up $1.23...
