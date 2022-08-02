Read on www.thebatavian.com
The Batavian
Muckdogs dominated Amsterdam to tie series, force game three tonight
Batavia Muckdogs started out Wednesday with great home vibes and three runs on two doubles in the third inning to take a 3-0 lead. Mohawks scored a homerun in the fourth inning to bring Batavia’s lead to two. Bottom of the fifth, a costly error for the Mohawks allowed...
Muckdogs great season ends with 7-2 loss vs Amsterdam in championship game
In battle of two great teams the Muckdogs came up short on their quest for a PGCBL title last evening at Dwyer stadium. In the third inning, the Mohawks took advantage of Muckdogs errors and grabbed a 3-0 lead. That drove frustration on the West Division champions' bench through most of the game and the team struggled to right the ship. The Mohawks added another run in the seventh and three runs in the eighth inning to take a 7-0 lead.
Bowling league meetings set for Aug. 16, 18
Press release: League secretary meetings for the 2022-23 bowling season are scheduled for Aug. 16 at T.F. Brown’s in Batavia and Aug. 18 at Mount Morris Lanes. Both meetings will start at 6:30 p.m. Pizza and refreshments will be available at no charge, courtesy of the Genesee Region USBC. Informational kits for secretaries of leagues at Medina Lanes, Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion, Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia, Legion Lanes in Le Roy and Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen will be distributed at the Aug. 16 meeting.
The Batavian
Jacob Camerera
Jacob Camerera, 31, of Batavia, went to be with the Lord on July 30, 2022. Jacob was born April 13, 1991 in Batavia, the son of Mark (Jackie) Camerera and Sandra (Scott) Allen. Jacob loved his daughter and will be remembered for his carpentry work and artistic ability. Surviving along...
The Batavian
Nancy B. Mead
Nancy B. Mead, age 86, of Perry passed away on Sunday July 31, 2022 at the Wyoming County Community Hospital in Warsaw. She was born in Warsaw, NY on November 20, 1935 a daughter to the late Henry C. and Bertha Beaman (Buttles) Bennett. Nancy was a 1954 graduate of...
The Batavian
Nancy L. Waite
Nancy L. Waite, 87, of Batavia, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2022 at United Memorial Medical Center. Nancy was born June 16, 1935 in Batavia, a daughter of the late Carmelo and Carrie (Davis) Calarco. Nancy loved spending time with her family, friends, her little dog, Aggie, dancing, cooking...
The Batavian
Cheryl L. Perry
Cheryl L Perry entered into rest Wednesday, August 3rd after a courageous battle with cancer. Born December 26, 1948 to the late Ruth and Merrit Long, Cheryl was raised in East Bethany. Cheryl is survived by her husband of 50 years, John L. Perry; her four children, Amy Snyder of...
The Batavian
Marjorie Romero
Jacksonville, FL - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marjorie Romero, lovingly known to her family as Mom, Nana, Aunt Margie, and Sis. Marjorie passed away peacefully on the morning of July 29th in the company of her family. Born to Bernard and Henrietta Romesser...
