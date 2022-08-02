ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

The Batavian

Muckdogs great season ends with 7-2 loss vs Amsterdam in championship game

In battle of two great teams the Muckdogs came up short on their quest for a PGCBL title last evening at Dwyer stadium. In the third inning, the Mohawks took advantage of Muckdogs errors and grabbed a 3-0 lead. That drove frustration on the West Division champions' bench through most of the game and the team struggled to right the ship. The Mohawks added another run in the seventh and three runs in the eighth inning to take a 7-0 lead.
AMSTERDAM, NY
Romesentinel.com

Area team to play in New York State High School Girls Basketball Tournament

A team of local players will participate in the New York State High School Girls Basketball Tournament run by Syracuse Select at the New York State Fairgrounds outdoors on Aug. 29 and 30. “It’s going to be a really fun environment,” said Jessica Medicis, who will coach the Utica area...
UTICA, NY
The Batavian

Bowling league meetings set for Aug. 16, 18

Press release: League secretary meetings for the 2022-23 bowling season are scheduled for Aug. 16 at T.F. Brown’s in Batavia and Aug. 18 at Mount Morris Lanes. Both meetings will start at 6:30 p.m. Pizza and refreshments will be available at no charge, courtesy of the Genesee Region USBC. Informational kits for secretaries of leagues at Medina Lanes, Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion, Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia, Legion Lanes in Le Roy and Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen will be distributed at the Aug. 16 meeting.
BATAVIA, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

JG3 talks biz, ball & camp

Joe Girard III, who led Glens Falls High School to state championships in basketball and football, is entering his senior year as Syracuse University’s point guard. He’s been able to cash in on the NCAA’s new rules allowing athletes to profit from NIL (name, image, likeness) .
GLENS FALLS, NY
Homer
WIBX 950

The 1 Baseball Hall of Fame Item Too Creepy for Cooperstown

Wait... Serial killer John Wayne Gacy has ties to Cooperstown? Sort of. My girlfriend and I recently attended the Alcatraz East Crime Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Why? Because we both have a rather bizarre -- and perhaps unhealthy? -- fascination with serial killers, and we heard they had Ted Bundy's murder car.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: Analyst prediction for 4-star target Joseph Estrella

Syracuse basketball is set to welcome 2023 high-priority recruiting target Joseph Estrella to the Hill for an official visit starting on August 4, and the Orange appears to be one of several schools still in the running for the talented four-star big man. The 6-foot-11 power forward/center, whose stock has...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Barstool’s Dave Portnoy makes biting jokes in first Syracuse pizza review video

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has released his first “One Bite Pizza Reviews” video from Syracuse — along with some biting commentary. Portnoy visited Central New York on Friday, stopping at a dozen pizzerias including in Utica, for his social media series: “One bite everyone knows the rules.” He films himself taking one bite (sometimes more) and then shares his reactions and ratings on social media, searching for the best slice in a popular trend that began near his sports blogging company’s offices in New York City.
The Batavian

Jacob Camerera

Jacob Camerera, 31, of Batavia, went to be with the Lord on July 30, 2022. Jacob was born April 13, 1991 in Batavia, the son of Mark (Jackie) Camerera and Sandra (Scott) Allen. Jacob loved his daughter and will be remembered for his carpentry work and artistic ability. Surviving along...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Nancy B. Mead

Nancy B. Mead, age 86, of Perry passed away on Sunday July 31, 2022 at the Wyoming County Community Hospital in Warsaw. She was born in Warsaw, NY on November 20, 1935 a daughter to the late Henry C. and Bertha Beaman (Buttles) Bennett. Nancy was a 1954 graduate of...
PERRY, NY
The Batavian

Nancy L. Waite

Nancy L. Waite, 87, of Batavia, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2022 at United Memorial Medical Center. Nancy was born June 16, 1935 in Batavia, a daughter of the late Carmelo and Carrie (Davis) Calarco. Nancy loved spending time with her family, friends, her little dog, Aggie, dancing, cooking...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Cheryl L. Perry

Cheryl L Perry entered into rest Wednesday, August 3rd after a courageous battle with cancer. Born December 26, 1948 to the late Ruth and Merrit Long, Cheryl was raised in East Bethany. Cheryl is survived by her husband of 50 years, John L. Perry; her four children, Amy Snyder of...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Marjorie Romero

Jacksonville, FL - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marjorie Romero, lovingly known to her family as Mom, Nana, Aunt Margie, and Sis. Marjorie passed away peacefully on the morning of July 29th in the company of her family. Born to Bernard and Henrietta Romesser...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
cnycentral.com

Barstool Sport's founder Dave Portnoy calls Northern Lights 'disgusting'

MATTYDALE N.Y. — Barstool Sport's Founder Dave Portnoy visited the Syracuse area late last week as part of his "one-bite" pizza reviews. One of the reviews that have been released on social media late Monday night, was of Paladino's, a pizza shop in the Northern Lights Shopping Center. Portnoy...
mylittlefalls.com

Growing Up on The Southside 1957 – 1970

For the past eight years, I have had the privilege of conducting a history and storytelling tour, “Growing Up on The Southside 1957 – 1970.” It is important to understand how and why this tour started. It was to have a better understanding of why the “Southside” of Little Falls, NY, has such a very special and perhaps unique place in the hearts of each and all who have had the privilege of growing up there during the “baby boomers” period, and those who followed, up until perhaps the late 1970s, when it’s aura and special ethnic qualities faded away.

