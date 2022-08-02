Pella Christian Top 10 Sports Stories of the 2021-2022 School Year – #4

Read on www.kniakrls.com
Pleasantville Top 10 Sports Stories of the 2021-2022 School Year – #2
Hollywood couldn’t have written a better script for the #2 moment on our countdown of the top sports stories at Pleasantville this past school year, as the Pleasantville football closed the doors on their old stadium with a thrilling, playoff-clinching 29-28 victory over Cardinal. Entering the Week 8 matchup...
Central Top 10 Sports Stories of 2021-2022 School Year – #2
As we look back at the Top 10 moments from the previous school year at Central College, we look back at the moment when Dutch quarterback Blaine Hawkins had his name called as the best player in Division III football, winning the prestigious Gagliardi Award. The winner was announced during...
Knoxville Top 10 Sports Stories of the 2021-2022 School Year – #2
The #2 moment for Knoxville this school year comes on the tennis courts. At the start of the season, girls coach Nick DeMoss probably did not know what to expect after about a week into the season he paired Olivia Maasdam and Jadyn Streigle in doubles. The move paid off as the duo started off with a win over a good Pella team early in the season and rode that momentum right to the State Doubles Tournament. Even with Maasdam nursing an injury, that was unable to stop their run to State. Both told KNIA/KRLS Sports after that win over Pella, they knew they could have a special season.
Simpson Top Ten Sports Stories of 2021-2022 School Year – #2
Counting down the top 10 moments of the Simpson College athletics year of 2021-22, continuing with number 2. The magic continued for the Simpson women’s basketball team as they were selected as a host site for the first round of the NCAA Tournament, winning their opening round game against Gustavus 73-67, surviving a furious comeback attempt by the Golden Gusties.
Twin Cedars Top 5 Sports Stories of the 2021-2022 School Year – #4
Our #4 moment for Twin Cedars this week is a basketball game on February 18th. The Twin Cedars boys amidst a frustrating season opened up class 1A District play against Moulton-Udell. The Sabers knowing they have beat the Eagles during the season would not have it easy. No one told that to Devin Arkema, who dropped in 44 points and was unstoppable in an 87-34 Sabers win. He went 16/29 from the field and nailed 4/9 three point attempts and 8/10 from the free throw line. Arkema also added six rebounds, two assists and four steals. The Sabers would finish 7-15 on the season.
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Alumna – Pella Christian’s Cheyanne Collins – Wednesday August 3rd
Pella Christian graduate Cheyanne Collins is currently continuing her athletic and academic careers at Ellsworth Community College. She talks about the transition from high school to college, her time at Ellsworth, and her future career goals. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Indianola Top Ten Sports Stories of 2021-2022 School Year – #3
Counting down the top 10 moments of the Indianola athletics year of 2021-22, continuing with number 3. Indianola freshman swimmer Isaiah Picard made state history in 2022, winning two state titles and becoming the first para-athlete to qualify for the Iowa State High School Boys Swimming Meet. Picard was born with Spina Bifida, and won the Para-100 Yard Freestyle with a time of 1:46.87, and the Para-100 Breaststroke with a time of 2:33.75.
Iowa State Basketball: Cyclones quietly putting together top 2023 class
Having landed the highest-rated recruit in program history, Iowa State Basketball is quietly putting together a top-ranked 2023 class. If you were to take a look at the current 2023 recruiting team rankings, you will quickly notice programs such as Duke and Kentucky once again sitting atop the list. However, one program that could also quickly catch your eye is Iowa State Basketball, along with a 2023 Cyclones class that is not too far behind the Blue Devils and Wildcats.
Farrell strikes 400 gold at USATF National Championships
The track and field off-season continues to be a special one for Norwalk senior-to-be Claire Farrell. Farrell earned gold medalist honors in the 400-meter dash and took bronze in the 100 while competing at the USATF National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships, held July 25-31 in Sacramento, California. Representing...
AHSTW grad Joel Sampson transferring to Simpson for next step in baseball journey
(Avoca) After two years at Southwestern Community College in Creston, former AHSTW baseball player Joel Sampson will continue his career at a four year program. Simpson College will be the site for the remainder of Sampson’s eligibility. “I decided to pick this school ultimately because it was the one that felt right. Prayed about it and thought about it a lot and obviously it is a big decision where you are going to spend the rest of your collegiate career, so I’m very happy with it and it all just felt right.”
Youth Softball Players Enjoy Busy, Fun Summer
ABOVE: 12u TC Storm finished 3rd at the Midwest National Tournament. 12U Roster: Mallory Doschadis, Averi Grier, Mya Huisman, Madi Keske, Jillian Parks, Aurora Rankin, Stella Rhamy, Ava Roe, Laurel Roozeboom, Mykaela Vincent, Macy Westerkamp. Several Pella-area based softball players enjoyed a summer of competition with the TC Storm. All...
Pine Knolls Golf Winners Announced for July
The Pine Knolls Country Club in Knoxville has released results of several tournaments they hosted in the month of July. The Sole Survivor Tournament was played July 4. Sole Survivor Open Champion was Tony Roozeboom. In the Senior Division Doug Vernon was the Champion. In the two-person portion of the tournament Andy Smith and Dave Beary were the winners.
cyclonefanatic.com
CFTV: Otz gives health updates and more
T.J. Otzelberger gives an update on the health of his roster and updates everyone on how summer practices have been going in this video courtesy of Iowa State Athletics. Jared a native of Clarinda, Iowa, started as the Cyclone Fanatic intern in August 2013, primarily working as a videographer until starting on the women’s basketball beat prior to the 2014-15 season. Upon earning his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Iowa State in May 2016, Jared was hired as the site’s full-time staff writer, taking over as the primary day-to-day reporter on football and men’s basketball. He was elevated to the position of managing editor in January 2020. He is a regular contributor on 1460 KXNO in Des Moines and makes regular guest appearances on radio stations across the Midwest. Jared resides in Ankeny with his four-year-old puggle, Lolo.
Nine Contestants Entered in Nationals Queen’s Contest
The Knoxville Nationals Queen’s Contest is slated for Tuesday, August 9 at 7 p.m. at Dyer-Hudson Hall on the Marion County Fairgrounds. Nine young ladies have registered for the event, says Knoxville Nationals Queen’s Coordinator Christi Woodruff. The event turns 48 years old this year and Woodruff has...
Knoxville Nationals Parade Set for August 13
The McKay Group Nationals Parade presented by Knoxville Chamber of Commerce is a celebration of sprint car racing’s biggest event of the year, and the community that has embraced the sport in order to be titled the “Sprint Car Capital of the World.” Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Director Emma Skahill suggests we “make a morning of it Saturday, August 13, in downtown Knoxville by grabbing breakfast beforehand, watching the parade at 11:00 am, then staying for lunch or grabbing a drink at one of our local pubs afterward.
Alan Vander Linden
A Celebration of Life Open House for Alan Vander Linden, 79, of Marshalltown, will be held on Saturday, August 6th, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Memorial Hall in Pleasantville. A Private Graveside Service will be held prior to the event. Memorials can be made to the Iowa Veterans Home or Iowa River Hospice.
Pella to Celebrate 175th Anniversary This Week
Pella residents and natives, as well as the rest of the area, are invited to celebrate Pella’s 175th birthday during the first weekend of August. Jessi Vos with Pella Historical Society and Museums says their organization is partnering with Visit Pella and Pella Wellness Consortium to host several activities from Thursday, August 4th through Saturday, August 6th.
Kimberly Plate
Funeral services for Kimberly Plate, 57 of Oskaloosa, will be held on Friday, August 5th, at 10:00 a.m. at the First Christian Reformed Church in Oskaloosa. Burial will be in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. Visitation will begin August 4, 2022, after 1:00 p.m. at the First Christian Reformed Church and the family will be at the church from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Thursday evening to greet friends and relatives. Memorials may be made to Bethany Christian Services. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Townie Tuesday Tonight at National Balloon Classic
Tonight is Townie Tuesday at the National Balloon Classic, also featuring the Vintage Balloon Inflate Show sponsored by Retirement Solutions of Iowa. The balloon flights begin at 6:30pm, and the 3DM Band will be on stage performing live music. With the heat expected this week, the Indianola Fire Department recommends drinking plenty of water, spending time in the shade, and to not hesitate to call emergency services if someone is showing signs of a heat stroke or heat exhaustion. Gates open at 4pm, find the 2022 Guest Guide below.
Nite Glow Tonight at National Balloon Classic
The 2022 National Balloon Classic continues tonight. Balloons will begin takeoff at 6:30pm, with Not Quite Brothers on the stage playing live music, and the last Nite Glow of the event taking place after strong winds canceled the Nite Glow on Sunday. Gates open at 4pm, and tickets are available online or at TruBank, the Indianola HyVee, Lula Belle Designs, or McCoy True Value. Find the 2022 Guest Guide below.
