(Springfield, IL) — Governor J-B Pritzker has announced the state is expanding funding for abortion resources across the state. The governor’s announcement means Illinois will increase Medicaid reimbursement rates for abortion providers by 20 percent, or nearly three-million dollars a year. The adjustment takes effect next month. The increase is designed to help providers meet the increasing demand as more people seek abortions from out-of-state. Illinois’ Public Health Department is also expanding its family planning program by spending another two-million dollars on services such as cancer screenings and pregnancy testing.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO