Indianola Top Ten Sports Stories of 2021-2022 School Year – #4

Knoxville Top 10 Sports Stories of the 2021-2022 School Year – #2
The #2 moment for Knoxville this school year comes on the tennis courts. At the start of the season, girls coach Nick DeMoss probably did not know what to expect after about a week into the season he paired Olivia Maasdam and Jadyn Streigle in doubles. The move paid off as the duo started off with a win over a good Pella team early in the season and rode that momentum right to the State Doubles Tournament. Even with Maasdam nursing an injury, that was unable to stop their run to State. Both told KNIA/KRLS Sports after that win over Pella, they knew they could have a special season.
Norwalk Top 10 Sports Stories of 2021-22 School Year – #2
Norwalk’s number two sports story of the past school year is the Warrior girls soccer team culminating another outstanding season with a second straight trip to the Class 2A State Tournament semifinals. Coach Andrew Messer’s squad placed second to eventual 2A champion Dallas Center-Grimes in the Little Hawkeye Conference...
Pella Christian Top 10 Sports Stories of the 2021-2022 School Year – #2
The #2 moment on the countdown of Pella Christian’s top 10 sports stories of this past school year comes from the track and field program, as they kept up their tradition of success this season with nine athletes making an appearance at the state track and field meet May 19th-21st.
Twin Cedars Top 5 Sports Stories of the 2021-2022 School Year – #3
Our #3 moment for Twin Cedars this week comes like yesterday, on the basketball court. Battling through injury her last couple of seasons, Brooke Roby persevered and broke through the 1,000 career point barrier on January 30th against Lamoni in the Bluegrass Conference Championship game at Ankeny Christian. Going in, Roby needed just seven points for 1,000 and she got it in the first half. After the game, where the Sabers lost to Lamni 55-41, she told KNIA/KRLS Sports it was a lot of hard work and support from family and coaches that placed her with the chance to make history.
Pleasantville Top 10 Sports Stories of the 2021-2022 School Year – #3
Mason Scheve provides the #3 moment on the top 10 countdown of best sports stories at Pleasantville during the past school year, as he joined an elite group for the Pleasantville boys’ basketball program. In a January 21st road game at Des Moines Christian, Scheve scored 16 points and...
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athlete – Maddy Findley Former Knoxville Softball Standout – August 3, 2022
Former Knoxville Softball Standout Maddy Findley ended a great two year career at Indian Hills College this past spring. She will now continue her playing career at Quincy College, and NCAA Division II school in Quincy, IL. Findley talked with Derek Cardwell on her career at Indian Hills and what she hopes to accomplish at Quincy in the Radio Sports Page Wednesdays at 6:00pm and Thursdays at 10:00am on KNIA/KRLS.
Farrell strikes 400 gold at USATF National Championships
The track and field off-season continues to be a special one for Norwalk senior-to-be Claire Farrell. Farrell earned gold medalist honors in the 400-meter dash and took bronze in the 100 while competing at the USATF National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships, held July 25-31 in Sacramento, California. Representing...
Youth Softball Players Enjoy Busy, Fun Summer
ABOVE: 12u TC Storm finished 3rd at the Midwest National Tournament. 12U Roster: Mallory Doschadis, Averi Grier, Mya Huisman, Madi Keske, Jillian Parks, Aurora Rankin, Stella Rhamy, Ava Roe, Laurel Roozeboom, Mykaela Vincent, Macy Westerkamp. Several Pella-area based softball players enjoyed a summer of competition with the TC Storm. All...
Pine Knolls Golf Winners Announced for July
The Pine Knolls Country Club in Knoxville has released results of several tournaments they hosted in the month of July. The Sole Survivor Tournament was played July 4. Sole Survivor Open Champion was Tony Roozeboom. In the Senior Division Doug Vernon was the Champion. In the two-person portion of the tournament Andy Smith and Dave Beary were the winners.
360 Nationals Starts Two Weeks Of Sprint Car Action In Knoxville
Two weeks of the biggest races and the most payouts gets started tonight as the 32nd Annual 360 Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank takes the green flag at the Knoxville Raceway. 110 drivers are entered into this year’s event and by Saturday night that will be paired down to 24 to race for a winner’s share of $15,000, which could double to $30,000 if the winner leads all 30 laps. But to get there, drivers have to run a preliminary night and hope to score enough points to lock into the top 20 after tomorrow night’s action. One driver that hopes to win the 360 Nationals for a second time is 2017 Champion Clint Garner. He is well aware of the financial impact of winning the 360 Nationals, and after winning it once, he would love to win it for a second time.
Nine Contestants Entered in Nationals Queen’s Contest
The Knoxville Nationals Queen’s Contest is slated for Tuesday, August 9 at 7 p.m. at Dyer-Hudson Hall on the Marion County Fairgrounds. Nine young ladies have registered for the event, says Knoxville Nationals Queen’s Coordinator Christi Woodruff. The event turns 48 years old this year and Woodruff has...
Second School Registration Day for Knoxville is Set
A second school registration day has been scheduled at the Knoxville High School in the commons. The hours will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 10. The registration will help students get ready for the first day of school in Knoxville starting on Thursday, August 25 at 7:55 am.
Alan Vander Linden
A Celebration of Life Open House for Alan Vander Linden, 79, of Marshalltown, will be held on Saturday, August 6th, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Memorial Hall in Pleasantville. A Private Graveside Service will be held prior to the event. Memorials can be made to the Iowa Veterans Home or Iowa River Hospice.
Nite Glow Tonight at National Balloon Classic
The 2022 National Balloon Classic continues tonight. Balloons will begin takeoff at 6:30pm, with Not Quite Brothers on the stage playing live music, and the last Nite Glow of the event taking place after strong winds canceled the Nite Glow on Sunday. Gates open at 4pm, and tickets are available online or at TruBank, the Indianola HyVee, Lula Belle Designs, or McCoy True Value. Find the 2022 Guest Guide below.
Pella to Celebrate 175th Anniversary This Week
Pella residents and natives, as well as the rest of the area, are invited to celebrate Pella’s 175th birthday during the first weekend of August. Jessi Vos with Pella Historical Society and Museums says their organization is partnering with Visit Pella and Pella Wellness Consortium to host several activities from Thursday, August 4th through Saturday, August 6th.
Townie Tuesday Tonight at National Balloon Classic
Tonight is Townie Tuesday at the National Balloon Classic, also featuring the Vintage Balloon Inflate Show sponsored by Retirement Solutions of Iowa. The balloon flights begin at 6:30pm, and the 3DM Band will be on stage performing live music. With the heat expected this week, the Indianola Fire Department recommends drinking plenty of water, spending time in the shade, and to not hesitate to call emergency services if someone is showing signs of a heat stroke or heat exhaustion. Gates open at 4pm, find the 2022 Guest Guide below.
Historic Pella Trust Highlighting History of Pella’s Founding
Leading up to the 175th celebration of Pella’s anniversary, a local organization has been highlighting the founding of the Tulip City in series of Facebook posts. Bruce Boertje with Historic Pella Trust says they’ve been working to educate the community about how just over 900 Dutch immigrants formed the community its more than 10,000 residents now enjoy today.
Pella Marching Dutch Mattress Sale Returns
A popular fundraiser is returning to support the Pella band programs. Director of the Marching Dutch Dameon Place says a mattress sale will be held at the Pella High School commons on Saturday, August 20th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The program will receive a portion of funds for each mattress sold and bonuses for hitting certain thresholds, and this year, all proceeds will benefit the more than 200 students heading to Pasadena for the Rose Parade in December and January. Over the past three years, more than $30,000 has been raised to support the Pella High School bands through the event.
Knoxville School Offices Move
The administrative offices of the Knoxville Community School District have moved to 418 South Park Lane Drive. The move is a part of KCSD’s larger middle school construction project, which is progressing ahead of schedule. Originally, the plan was to open the new school to students in December. However, the timeline has been pushed up, with students now set to begin using the building on Wednesday, October 12.
Fantastic Fireworks Tonight at National Balloon Classic
Strong winds canceled the competition flights Wednesday, leaving just three more days of competition for the National Balloon Classic and US Women’s Championship through Saturday. Tonight is Fantastic Fireworks Night, with balloon flights beginning at 6:30pm and Trainwreck on stage playing live music, and the fireworks beginning at dusk.
